(Dr. Evil)   So how many Dollar General gift cards can you buy for one MILLION dollars? Difficulty: using a million dollar bill   (thedailytimes.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but she got it from her church. In some parts of the country, that would be good enough.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really sad. I mean, the mental faculties or the lack of education here is sad. The concept of a "million" is so esoteric that the nuts and bolts of the transaction are not even considered. What would they do with the change?

I mean, a stack of pennies would be nearly a mile high. Dollar bills, over 300 feet.

Sad.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: That's really sad. I mean, the mental faculties or the lack of education here is sad. The concept of a "million" is so esoteric that the nuts and bolts of the transaction are not even considered. What would they do with the change?

I mean, a stack of pennies would be nearly a mile high. Dollar bills, over 300 feet.

Sad.


But you'd think they'd be able to handle such a large bill, they are the Dollar General after all! I'd be going to the Coin General if I had a stack of pennies that high.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also FTFA: A representative of Taco Bell, 2612 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 12:58 p.m. April 3 that someone used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase food through the drive-thru.

I hope they gave out the change in $2 bills.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love that they published the name and street of someone reporting identity theft, in the next entry down.
 
mod3072
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a lot easier to counterfeit one $1 million bill than it is to make 10,000 $100 bills, but getting change for it can be a biatch. Especially at a dollar store.

I'm also a little disappointed that there's no picture of the bill in question. I'm curious what a million-dollar bill looks like.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Yeah, but she got it from her church. In some parts of the country, that would be good enough.


She *said* she got it from her church. Lying about the provenance is a way to make things seem legitimate. "Why would a church give me something fake? If you don't trust religious people, you're gonna go to hell."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mod3072: It's a lot easier to counterfeit one $1 million bill than it is to make 10,000 $100 bills, but getting change for it can be a biatch. Especially at a dollar store.

I'm also a little disappointed that there's no picture of the bill in question. I'm curious what a million-dollar bill looks like.


Here's a ten million-dollar bill.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, article did mention she got it from a church.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least you don't have to get all dressed up like when you commit fraud at Wal-Mart.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I heard you can choke a person to death for trying that.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Amateurs.  it's technically legal currency and in dollars so no conversion needed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's gotta be some kind of bulk purchase deal. I'm going with 1.25 million worth!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Both women were given a verbal no-trespass warning for the store.

Meaning they were politely told to GTFO, which is also what I would have done. (Although apparently the police were called later, since this is being reported on.)

The last time I heard about someone calling the cops to report a suspicious-looking bill, the story didn't end well.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Churches are getting in on inflation too?

stuffchristianslike.netView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Counterfeit $1 million bill" - as if there was ever such a thing as a legitimate $1 million bill.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

This one is legit. Banks used to use these for inter-bank transfers before electronic transactions became available. It was never issued to the general public, though the $10,000 was.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Churches are getting in on inflation too?

[stuffchristianslike.net image 639x637]


Apparently some churches have more in their budgets for things like this. I have spotted what I thought was a $20. Then you flip it over and get bible verses.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: [Fark user image 425x425]
Well, article did mention she got it from a church.


I wouldn't be surprised if that was what she tried to use.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Both women were given a verbal no-trespass warning for the store.

How wholesome!  Little old church ladies make an Ooopsy!, and get a light slap on the wrist.
I bet a black man trying to pass counterfeit bills would have received the exact same treatment too.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: jimmyjackfunk: [Fark user image 425x425]
Well, article did mention she got it from a church.

I wouldn't be surprised if that was what she tried to use.


GIS for million dollar note. I expected the larger denominations from Zimbabwe, but several results that look like U.S. tender with in the description, you guessed it, references to church.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yvie Oddly - Dolla Store
Youtube KcUiEBORgh4


"Just spent a bill at the dolla sto'
Give me a mil and I bought 'em all"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
reviewnebula.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did she check the back of the "million dollar bill"? It probably had a coupon for money off her next can of Jebus Juice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [upload.wikimedia.org image 500x445]
This one is legit. Banks used to use these for inter-bank transfers before electronic transactions became available. It was never issued to the general public, though the $10,000 was.


So you've been to church too, have you? My family's church only gives out envelopes for your missions and building fund donations and weekly offerings. They're rather old school liberal-conservative. Some members are boycotting and some are throwing a Harry fit because the hymnals are Liberal Red rather than Tory Blue (we still get the colours right in Canada).
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Churches are getting in on inflation too?

[stuffchristianslike.net image 639x637]


The primary creed of Christianity, attempting to get converts through trickery.

/See also, All Hallows Eve/All Saints Day, Easter, Christmas, Jews for Jesus, etc
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder if the person trying to pass the counterfeit 100 at the taco bell drive thru a couple incidents below was related......if you read the article
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Churches are getting in on inflation too?

[stuffchristianslike.net image 639x637]


They are doing lord's work when they leave these on the table at a restaurant instead of a tip.

/those cheap self-righteous f*ckers have been doing that for decades
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

emersonbiggins: Churches are getting in on inflation too?

[stuffchristianslike.net image 639x637]


I remember years ago friends of mine that were waitstaff always got those, especially on Sundays. They hated the post church crowds.
 
