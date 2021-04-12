 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Not news: announcing your retirement. News: announcing your retirement from watching porn. Fark: announcing your retirement from watching porn in the comments section of a porn website   (indy100.com) divider line
    Strange, Pornography, Internet, Pornhub user, Debut albums, Interpersonal relationship, emotional note, shining example, Amateur pornography  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could be worse.
Coulda ragequit.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'll be back
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quitter.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
probably a career-ending wrist injury
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Warning: some entries on r/pornhubcomments are naturally NSFW
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This feels old or may be a copycat.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I ain't retiring.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's all happy fun sexy time at first buddy.

You'll be back.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, we could view the decision as a "more for us" moment. Feeling that it was necessary to make the announcement in the comment section of a trade "organ" might indicate that the choice to walk away was correct in this individual case though.

Go somewhere and be happy.
DNRTFA
Could not care less what any of you jizz-dribbling bandits do.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People read the comments at a porn site?

/same ones that read Playboy for the articles
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Put a ring on her finger and wait a year or two.  He'll be back.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

morg: This feels old mature or may be a copycat twin.


FTFY
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Christian Liberal: People read the comments at a porn site?

/same ones that read Playboy for the articles


I'll glance them.  It's amazing that:

1)  People have memberships to a free service
2)  What they say like "wow, that was amazing", it's oddly fascinating.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Christian Liberal: People read the comments at a porn site?

/same ones that read Playboy for the articles


It was 90% articles, there were far better choices if one was not interested in the articles.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Poor guy.

If he'd found the right person, the one he really loves and who truly loves him, she'd be joining him watching porn. She'd be part of the activity, or tolerant of it, or encourage it. That's what my partner and I have. A healthy, truly in-love couple can enjoy porn together and not feel threatened by the people in the videos.

What he's doing is not "retiring from watching porn because it makes him feel like he's cheating" -- He's likely being told that if he doesn't give up porn, it's "like he's cheating" and she won't tolerate it. Been there, done that, had a spouse who would tear pictures of attractive women out of Rolling Stone and SPIN magazine. I mean, not even porn. When people are so insecure that they can't allow you to look at other people, that's not love. That's possessiveness.

He found someone, I'm sure. And she made her feelings on him looking at other women naked very clear and gave him a choice. And he's obviously going to pick the one in front of him rather than the ones on screen.

But his condescension toward the others was a smokescreen. He's being made to quit. He'll be back in a few months. And hopefully, some day he finds that partner that doesn't make him stop enjoying healthy sexual media and instead of shaming him, joins him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Too slow to hit the Wife "Panic" button.
 
sotua
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brantgoose: Too slow to hit the Wife "Panic" button.


Alt+tab malfunction at the worst time.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
His Valentine card
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
