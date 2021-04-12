 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   So far over a third of the people in the US have gotten a Coronavirus shot, let's hope another third gets theirs soon. Forget about the last third as they don't want one anyway   (motherjones.com) divider line
47
    More: Cool, Vaccination, Vaccine, United States, Sunday morning, dose of a COVID vaccine, heck of a long way, Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb, Mother Jones Daily newsletter  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm looking forward to vaccine passports. The people who refuse the vaccine are people I prefer to avoid.

Looking forward to checking inoculation status before any shiatheel relatives enter my home. 

/this is just the excuse I need to avoid seeing a few in-laws foreva
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last third thinks getting the virus will have an adverse effect on their mental acuity.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah if only 66% get it, forget herd immunity.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I got the J&J vaccine on Saturday. I had zero ill effects. The wife stayed in bed yesterday with flu-like symptoms but appeared better this morning.

There is no reason not to get vaccinated.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: The last third thinks getting the virus will have an adverse effect on their mental acuity.


I think you mistyped something there...
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Yeah if only 66% get it, forget herd immunity.


If that last third were more likely to have caught the virus (I would think so), they most of them are likely (not 100% of course) protected anyway. If I had just been sick with covid in the last month or two, I'd probably wait until late summer myself to get the shot, especially if there were a new mix with the updated variant protection.

/Wednesday will be two weeks after my 2nd shot
//time to partaaay, if I still did such things anyway
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fireproof: UberDave: The last third thinks getting the virus will have an adverse effect on their mental acuity.

I think you mistyped something there...


I just shouldn't post until I've finished the coffee.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's a solution for the last third.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The last third aims to kill us all
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thanks, Biden!
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reading this while doing my post-shot 15 minute wait. Pretty excited to finally be getting it.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got my 2nd Moderna shot Friday and fark all you anti science morons.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I got my first shot last week but I'm living in Michigan so I'm going to have to seal myself in my bunker for the next 3 weeks when my next one is due where I think I'll need a hazmat suite to go to the appointment at this rate.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Got my 2nd Moderna yesterday. Woke up this AM feeling like I went 3 rounds with Mike Tyson.

A few hours later, already feeling better, but today's going to be a light day. My daughter gets her 2nd one next week, so when I go down to UA for graduation, we'll both be good. It'll be nice to eat in a restaurant again, and I miss going to movies and shows.

Even when this is all over, I think I'll still be masking on an airplane and when I'm in close quarters (or in some congested travel location).
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm one dose of Moderna down with one to go. I can't say that it made me feel any worse than I normally do.

They say the second one is the one that gets ya though.  Still, it's a small price to pay.


I'll probably still keep wearing a mask, to be honest. I hate wearing it, but I like being able to make faces at people without them knowing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice metrics 1/3 1/3 1/3.

I prefer to know that when you go to the ER you will actually get medical treatment, and that your office doctor is available because he hasn't been off working 24/7 in a hospital for the last year.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shastacola: I got my 2nd Moderna shot Friday and fark all you anti science morons.


I had it a few weeks ago, so I'm past the two-week full incubation period.  I honestly feel better than before. I'm not sure if it's a psychosomatic / security blanket thing, but  I genuinely feel like a few long-term blah stuff has cleared up.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah if only 66% get it, forget herd immunity.


Exactly.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pfizer stab #2 this Wednesday. I am very excited about it.
 
lectos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I'm one dose of Moderna down with one to go. I can't say that it made me feel any worse than I normally do.

They say the second one is the one that gets ya though.  Still, it's a small price to pay.


I'll probably still keep wearing a mask, to be honest. I hate wearing it, but I like being able to make faces at people without them knowing.


It also depends if you had the virus or not.  Those at work that had the virus were more likely to be smacked by the vaccine.  Those who didn't have way fewer symptoms from the vaccine.  I didn't have the virus but the vaccine smacked me.  That makes me wonder.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
First shot of Pfizer tomorrow. Finally. I would have done it sooner, if it weren't for those meddling kids.
 
bark2787
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I get my second dose next week.  My daughter's birthday is soon after.  Sorry grandpa and grandma, only vaccinated people may attend.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: My wife and I got the J&J vaccine on Saturday. I had zero ill effects. The wife stayed in bed yesterday with flu-like symptoms but appeared better this morning.

There is no reason not to get vaccinated.


Wife and I got our last shot Friday. We were both down for the day Saturday and I was still down yesterday. My toes even ached. Feeling better today though.


Get your vaccine if you haven't.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: I'm looking forward to vaccine passports. The people who refuse the vaccine are people I prefer to avoid.


These people don't travel outside the country anyway, hell barely leave their home town.
 
sforce
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My friend's mom was refusing to get one. Then she was at a dinner where everyone at the table had gotten at least their first. She scheduled the next day. Hoping this sort of thing happens more and more to sway the morons.


Spoke to someone I know who works at a gas station:

Her: I'm undecided on whether to get it or not, though I am a prime candidate as I have a weak immune system and get bronchitis frequently.

Me: So COVID would kill you.

Her: Yes.

Me: But the vaccine won't.

Her: No.

Me: So you're undecided why?

Her: Yah, I have to schedule it.
 
Big 900
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll be two weeks out from shot #2 (Moderna) this Friday. Wife and close friend will be two weeks out from shot two next Monday. Other friends are doctors and were vaccinated long ago. Parents and inlaws also. It's a good feeling. Wife and I are going out on a date to an actual restaurant sometime soon, and I'm looking forward to it.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My governor is probably going to debut today an "If x people get the vaccine restrictions go away" The people who were excited to sacrifice for the vaccine all have it.  Now trying to get all the lazy people and the other people need it more than me people and the people who think nothing has changed since February to go get it.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sforce: My friend's mom was refusing to get one. Then she was at a dinner where everyone at the table had gotten at least their first. She scheduled the next day. Hoping this sort of thing happens more and more to sway the morons.


Spoke to someone I know who works at a gas station:

Her: I'm undecided on whether to get it or not, though I am a prime candidate as I have a weak immune system and get bronchitis frequently.

Me: So COVID would kill you.

Her: Yes.

Me: But the vaccine won't.

Her: No.

Me: So you're undecided why?

Her: Yah, I have to schedule it.


Forgive her, she works around unleaded fumes all day.
 
DBAFarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Haven't gotten it yet.  Want to, but the American base here in Germany needs to figure the logistics out.  Sad that back home in the states I could get it, but overseas as a government employee I haven't gotten it and have no idea when we will. F-in unorganized shiat heels.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lectos: PirateKing: I'm one dose of Moderna down with one to go. I can't say that it made me feel any worse than I normally do.

They say the second one is the one that gets ya though.  Still, it's a small price to pay.


I'll probably still keep wearing a mask, to be honest. I hate wearing it, but I like being able to make faces at people without them knowing.

It also depends if you had the virus or not.  Those at work that had the virus were more likely to be smacked by the vaccine.  Those who didn't have way fewer symptoms from the vaccine.  I didn't have the virus but the vaccine smacked me.  That makes me wonder.


I never had the virus and the 2nd dose of Moderna laid me out for 48 hrs. Nausea, chills, fever, body aches. My immune system is really good, I rarely get sick, I am fairly healthy and in good physical condition. My brothers both are as well and they had same 2nd shot symptoms. My wife is in great shape also and she was largely unaffected. Slight headache for bit, some nausea the night of the shot, but felt fine. It just affects people differently.
 
cleek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
3 minutes from getting in the car to go get my 2nd Pfizer Pshot. gotta finish this yogurt first.
 
Big 900
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, I guess my mother in law doesn't have it, but she is one of those few people who have legit vaccine reactions, and was actually advised by her doctor to avoid it. Sucks for her. Her husband has his, so that's good. Unfortunately her youngest son (my wife's half brother) and his wife refuse to get the vaccine. He is an evangelical pastor, and they also don't have wills or life insurance (despite having a 3 y.o. and one on the way) because "God will provide". I'm sure that is influencing his vax decision and mask aversion as well. Problem is he announced that his family is flying back home next month and staying with my not-able-to-be-vaxxed mother in law for a week. And because he is the baby of the family, she won't tell him no 🤦♂
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For all the derp we've been going through in this country the fact is we're doing great on vaccine distribution compared to a lot of other places in the world.  The EU for example is a total shiat show right now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well I am hoping to get mine soon, just checked all the places I signed up. I am in the system and nothing else going on yet. when is the middle age white guy going to finally catch a break?
Fark user imageView Full Size


I want my shot(s) even more now since today they let more people back into work.
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sforce: My friend's mom was refusing to get one. Then she was at a dinner where everyone at the table had gotten at least their first. She scheduled the next day. Hoping this sort of thing happens more and more to sway the morons.


Spoke to someone I know who works at a gas station:

Her: I'm undecided on whether to get it or not, though I am a prime candidate as I have a weak immune system and get bronchitis frequently.

Me: So COVID would kill you.

Her: Yes.

Me: But the vaccine won't.

Her: No.

Me: So you're undecided why?

Her: Yah, I have to schedule it.


We have to keep working at these people
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: I'm looking forward to vaccine passports. The people who refuse the vaccine are people I prefer to avoid.

Looking forward to checking inoculation status before any shiatheel relatives enter my home. 

/this is just the excuse I need to avoid seeing a few in-laws foreva


California opened up limited capacity indoor dining. I was driving to my Starbucks for a much needed coffee, drive-thru, and I drove by Black Bear Diner (if you ever heard of it). I noticed inside. It's just a bunch of no ventilation air sharers. It's like socialism for air. People, maskless, walking around. You know-I'll eat indoors later... When I can be confident they're all vaccinated.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Getting my second Moderna shot on Wednesday.

If you have the means to get vaccinated, please do so.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Getting shot #2 this week. Thankfully all my close family is also getting or has already gotten vaccinated. They're warning me that I might have a rough 24-36 hours after the shot. I'll power through because I am just a little over two weeks away from full immunity. It will be great to be able to go places again and not have to worry whether this little excursion is what infects me. Nor will I have to worry that visiting my family means risking either being exposed or exposing them.

Of course, the downside is that now I no longer have the pandemic as an excuse to avoid those family gatherings.
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

groppet: Well I am hoping to get mine soon, just checked all the places I signed up. I am in the system and nothing else going on yet. when is the middle age white guy going to finally catch a break?
[Fark user image image 850x485]

I want my shot(s) even more now since today they let more people back into work.


Do you not have any places that are first come first serve online appointment making?  All the retail stores in my state are that way along with a significant amount of other places.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sforce: My friend's mom was refusing to get one. Then she was at a dinner where everyone at the table had gotten at least their first. She scheduled the next day. Hoping this sort of thing happens more and more to sway the morons.


Spoke to someone I know who works at a gas station:

Her: I'm undecided on whether to get it or not, though I am a prime candidate as I have a weak immune system and get bronchitis frequently.

Me: So COVID would kill you.

Her: Yes.

Me: But the vaccine won't.

Her: No.

Me: So you're undecided why?

Her: Yah, I have to schedule it.


It comes with a free Frogurt!
 
Farking New Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live near Boston, and I'm getting my 1st in about 45 minutes. My wife and 19 y/o son both received their 1st last week.
Meanwhile driving to work this morning, the asshole on our local RWNJ radio station WRKO, was ranting about how he wont get vaccinated, wear a mask etc. Jeffrey Kuhner can DIAF.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got my Pfirst jab this past Saturday.  The second will be on May 1st.  Then maybe I can visit my parents (who are both fully vaccinated).
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You can make an appointment for the next day in Georgia.  In some cases, you can find openings same day.  

The Republicans all like to talk about how they are not going to get one, but if you had another $600 stimulus and said you had to have either the vaccine to get it or have a legit medical condition that was signed off on by a doctor cleared by the government to make that decision, so that you can't go to your long time buddy who is a doctor to get a note, you would find all the Republicans suddenly getting their shots in secret, all while denying they ever did, and claiming they could not be bought.

$600 is probably the magic number.  A truck payment, a utility and phone bill, with enough left over for a night out drinking.  Or a new Yeti cooler.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Giant Clown Shoe: I'm looking forward to vaccine passports. The people who refuse the vaccine are people I prefer to avoid.

Looking forward to checking inoculation status before any shiatheel relatives enter my home. 

/this is just the excuse I need to avoid seeing a few in-laws foreva

California opened up limited capacity indoor dining. I was driving to my Starbucks for a much needed coffee, drive-thru, and I drove by Black Bear Diner (if you ever heard of it). I noticed inside. It's just a bunch of no ventilation air sharers. It's like socialism for air. People, maskless, walking around. You know-I'll eat indoors later... When I can be confident they're all vaccinated.


I've heard of Black Bear Diner. I also know that the sort of people who eat at Black Bear Diner are the ones who would eat at Black Bear Diner even during the height of the pandemic, which they probably did, considering where Black Bear Diners are located.

/Drove into Deep Red California counties to get my jab. There was literally no line, and pretty much everyone in the waiting room was from an out-of-town blue county.
//Not eating indoors anytime soon.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The best part of the rona is it cured natural causes, cancer, pneumonia and flu. That should take a huge load off your mind.
 
Stig2112
‘’ 1 minute ago  

the money is in the banana stand: lectos: PirateKing: I'm one dose of Moderna down with one to go. I can't say that it made me feel any worse than I normally do.

They say the second one is the one that gets ya though.  Still, it's a small price to pay.


I'll probably still keep wearing a mask, to be honest. I hate wearing it, but I like being able to make faces at people without them knowing.

It also depends if you had the virus or not.  Those at work that had the virus were more likely to be smacked by the vaccine.  Those who didn't have way fewer symptoms from the vaccine.  I didn't have the virus but the vaccine smacked me.  That makes me wonder.

I never had the virus and the 2nd dose of Moderna laid me out for 48 hrs. Nausea, chills, fever, body aches. My immune system is really good, I rarely get sick, I am fairly healthy and in good physical condition. My brothers both are as well and they had same 2nd shot symptoms. My wife is in great shape also and she was largely unaffected. Slight headache for bit, some nausea the night of the shot, but felt fine. It just affects people differently.


That's how it was for me.  I didn't have any ill effects from the first Moderna dose, but that second dose kicked my butt.  I was down for about 48 hours with aches, chills and a fever between 100 and 101.  After that I was feeling okay again.  I'm usually pretty healthy over all and have never tested positive for the virus.

My parents are both 69 and had their second Moderna dose the day before me and had no side effects at all.  Same for my 93 year old grandpa, he was up doing yard work the following day and felt great.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Getting my first shot this Friday.  It's been hard to get an appointment in the liberal cesspool of Madison, WI since everyone wants a shot.

I was visiting my fully vaccinated parents this weekend in rural SE WI and decided to check the shot sites around them.  Literally hundreds available every day.  Could have gotten one yesterday if I had wanted.  I'll just wait until Friday so I'm close to home for the drive after the shot.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.