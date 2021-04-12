 Skip to content
(Twitter)   On the 60th anniversary of Gagarin's historic space flight, we speak to the woman whose potato field he landed in   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet *this* would have really scared the crap out of her:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a Russian euphemism?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the woman whose potato field he landed in

That sounds filthy.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we should be speaking to Gagarin but because the Soviet Union's safety protocols were "fark it drink vodka we always have more cosmonauts" we can't.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latvians everywhere shed tears that day.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'the woman whose potato field he landed in'

Fark user imageView Full Size


/он хорош с плугом
//мы разбили картошку
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the heady days of Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin, when the world trembled at the sound of our rockets.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: 'the woman whose potato field he landed in'

[Fark user image image 340x388]

/он хорош с плугом
//мы разбили картошку


*Failed attempt at a Google search translating that*

*Fires up Translate app*

*Copies text*

*Pastes text*

*Hits "Translate" button*

*Finally laughs*
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustLookin: Ah, the heady daysch of Schputnik and Yuri Gagarin, when the world trembled at the schound of our rocketsch.


FTFY
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: we should be speaking to Gagarin but because the Soviet Union's safety protocols were "fark it drink vodka we always have more cosmonauts" we can't.


Probably still wouldn't.  Gagarin was born in 1934.  He'd be 87 years old, and average life expectancy for a male in the Soviet Union/Russia was below 70 until 2012, when he would have been 78.

Cross over point was around 1998/1999 where the life expectancy was roughly equivalent to his age (65 years)

So *POSSIBLY*, but probably not.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: Is that a Russian euphemism?


Yuri was a Russian hero, he could plow any field he wanted.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which was only 12 inches from his planned landing at the Greater Soviet Union Cosmodrone Number 15 according to Soviet reports at the time.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It seems that Gagarin's space flight went better than Komarov's.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here:

"Holy assballs, I don't care what that was; it destroyed two potatoes that were meant to last us the winter."

And:

"shiat, this draws the Georgian's attention to us! "
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Probably Human" is the name of my David Bowie inspired balalaika ensemble.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: JustLookin: Ah, the heady daysch of Schputnik and Yuri Gagarin, when the world trembled at the schound of our rocketsch.

FTFY


No, it would be like this:

Ah, the heady daysh of Shputnik and Yuri Gagarin, when the world trembled at the shound of our rocketsh.

The "sch" is too close to "shch" (Щ).   That would be appropriate spelling for a Mock German accent, but not a Mock Russian one.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khitsicker: we should be speaking to Gagarin but because the Soviet Union's safety protocols were "fark it drink vodka we always have more cosmonauts" we can't.


Around the same time, the US was losing a few astronauts zipping around in their jets (I'm guessing T-33, not sure which they had available).  The USSR had no intention of losing Gagarin: he was "grounded" (i.e. no spaceflight, although they obviously let him fly in aircraft) after his historic flight.

I think this has more to do with the hotshot pilot mentality than either nation.

/Micheal Collins (guy orbiting the Moon when Neil and Buzz went for a walk) wrote a great book about his experience as an astronaut
//mentioned the losses in those jets.  I hadn't heard about them before
///also didn't use a ghost writer.  Wrote better than a ghost writer would.
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ShavedOrangutan: JustLookin: Ah, the heady daysch of Schputnik and Yuri Gagarin, when the world trembled at the schound of our rocketsch.

FTFY

No, it would be like this:

Ah, the heady daysh of Shputnik and Yuri Gagarin, when the world trembled at the shound of our rocketsh.

The "sch" is too close to "shch" (Щ).   That would be appropriate spelling for a Mock German accent, but not a Mock Russian one.


Pretty sure they're going for a regular Scottish accent.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
40 YEARS AGO IN AVIATION WEEK

The reusable spacecraft era began on April 12, 1981 with the launch of NASA's Space Shuttle Columbia. Piloted by astronauts John W. Young and Robert L. Crippen, the orbiter lifted off from Cape Canaveral and touched down at Edwards AFB, California two days and six hours later. Aviation Week devoted 16 pages of its April 20 issue the mission, reporting that it  "affirmed the integrity of the vehicle's propulsion, avionics, and structural systems through the most challenging ascent profile ever flown by a space vehicle."An accompanying editorial proclaimed that the shuttle "is designed to change spaceflight to a routine airline -analogous turnaround."  But while the shuttle would perform many tasks - the repair of the Hubble Space Telescope and carrying sections of the International Space Station to orbit among them - NASA never came close to meeting its original goal of 50 missions a year and carrying cargo for hundreds of dollars a pound. The fleet was retired on July 21, 2011 after 135 missions, two of them resulting in the deaths of 14 astronauts and the losses of the Challenger and Columbia orbiters.So, 20 years between Gagarin and the shuttle. And 40 years between the shuttle and almost being able to reuse rockets for manned spaceflight.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
dammit, should've previewed

40 YEARS AGO IN AVIATION WEEK

The reusable spacecraft era began on April 12, 1981 with the launch of NASA's Space Shuttle Columbia. Piloted by astronauts John W. Young and Robert L. Crippen, the orbiter lifted off from Cape Canaveral and touched down at Edwards AFB, California two days and six hours later. Aviation Week devoted 16 pages of its April 20 issue the mission, reporting that it  "affirmed the integrity of the vehicle's propulsion, avionics, and structural systems through the most challenging ascent profile ever flown by a space vehicle."An accompanying editorial proclaimed that the shuttle "is designed to change spaceflight to a routine airline -analogous turnaround."

But while the shuttle would perform many tasks - the repair of the Hubble Space Telescope and carrying sections of the International Space Station to orbit among them - NASA never came close to meeting its original goal of 50 missions a year and carrying cargo for hundreds of dollars a pound. The fleet was retired on July 21, 2011 after 135 missions, two of them resulting in the deaths of 14 astronauts and the losses of the Challenger and Columbia orbiters.

So, 20 years between Gagarin and the shuttle. And 40 years between the shuttle and almost being able to reuse rockets for manned spaceflight.
 
i state your name
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ShavedOrangutan: JustLookin: Ah, the heady daysch of Schputnik and Yuri Gagarin, when the world trembled at the schound of our rocketsch.

FTFY

No, it would be like this:

Ah, the heady daysh of Shputnik and Yuri Gagarin, when the world trembled at the shound of our rocketsh.

The "sch" is too close to "shch" (Щ).   That would be appropriate spelling for a Mock German accent, but not a Mock Russian one.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice try. It was all filmed on a sound stage in Gdańsk to hide the fact the world's flat.

Kidding. Gagarin had balls of steel. Too bad about Laika, though.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: the woman whose potato field he landed in

That sounds filthy.


"In which who's potato field he landed."

-Beavis & Butthead do America
 
