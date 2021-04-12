 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   India predicted to be the 'next Brazil' as COVID-19 cases skyrocket due to overcrowding and complacency. You really don't want to be labelled that during this pandemic   (news.com.au) divider line
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm, I dunno, Brazil was certainly a thought-provoking movie, but did it really needa sequel?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Amazing what lengths other countries will go to just to make Trump look bad.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whew...   Good thing that isn't happening anywhere in the US

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I should just make plans to be in lockdown until September, shouldn't I? Canadians are an international bunch, flying family back-and-forth from Iran, India, South Korea and China all the time. Canada won't be out of the pandemic until Everyone is out of the pandemic. :/
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yup. Indians have been giving zero farks since the beginning of the pandemic. Now its finally hitting them.

Maybe theres an indian variant farking em up or the brazilian variant has entered the country or what...  but it ''wasnt'' much of a problem in 2020... now it is.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm. It's as if conservative authoritarians of industrialized economies are the worst at this.

Also don't be Republican.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Whew...   Good thing that isn't happening anywhere in the US

[Fark user image 474x413]


is that....an.....actual photograph?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I should just make plans to be in lockdown until September, shouldn't I? Canadians are an international bunch, flying family back-and-forth from Iran, India, South Korea and China all the time. Canada won't be out of the pandemic until Everyone is out of the pandemic. :/


Anyone with ties to USA will likely fly to USA just to get vaccine... So that will be interesting
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The real story here is the fact that COVID hasn't ripped through both countries like a f*cking buzz saw on crack.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the colossal Kumbh Mela religious festival in Uttarakhand with millions expected next week by the holy Ganges river

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fano: What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?


LOL who said that? Since when has india had its shiat together? The last time they had it more than the west was like 2000 years ago. Maybe.
 
thisispete
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hopefully it's just a close shave.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've been contemplating booking a trip to Chile in September to go skiing at Valle Nevado.  Seeing how South America is doing is making me hold off on it.  I'm hoping things would be better by September but seeing how Brazil is doing isn't giving me a good feeling about booking things now.
 
thisispete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
New Zealand recently announced a two-week suspension on flights from India. I imagine it will be a extended.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Fano: What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?

LOL who said that? Since when has india had its shiat together? The last time they had it more than the west was like 2000 years ago. Maybe.


https://m.fark.com/comments/11301416?​f​rom_page=main

It was from the thread where India went over 100k in a day and " someone" was arguing that it should be no surprise that India was doing a better job than Western countries because, and I quote, "it wasn't their first rodeo."
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I've been contemplating booking a trip to Chile in September to go skiing at Valle Nevado.  Seeing how South America is doing is making me hold off on it.  I'm hoping things would be better by September but seeing how Brazil is doing isn't giving me a good feeling about booking things now.


Most people in chile are vaccinated... with the chinese vaccine.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Mmmm, I dunno, Brazil was certainly a thought-provoking movie, but did it really need a sequel?


As one of my favorite movies it certainly does. Directed by Jordan Peele and also playing Sam Lowry
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: The real story here is the fact that COVID hasn't ripped through both countries like a f*cking buzz saw on crack.


I figured it would have ripped through the slums already and just wasn't documented and reported. Maybe not.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure Modi will find someway to again scapegoat Indian Muslims for this additional example of his continued failure to govern.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fano: lolmao500: Fano: What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?

LOL who said that? Since when has india had its shiat together? The last time they had it more than the west was like 2000 years ago. Maybe.

https://m.fark.com/comments/11301416?f​rom_page=main

It was from the thread where India went over 100k in a day and " someone" was arguing that it should be no surprise that India was doing a better job than Western countries because, and I quote, "it wasn't their first rodeo."


It wasnt their first rodeo... yeah they lost like 18 million people or 5-7% of their population during the spanish flu... it wasnt their first rodeo but they havent learned shiat from their first one.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: stuhayes2010: Whew...   Good thing that isn't happening anywhere in the US

[Fark user image 474x413]

is that....an.....actual photograph?


if it ain't, it's a damn good photoshop!
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fano: lolmao500: Fano: What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?

LOL who said that? Since when has india had its shiat together? The last time they had it more than the west was like 2000 years ago. Maybe.

https://m.fark.com/comments/11301416?f​rom_page=main

It was from the thread where India went over 100k in a day and " someone" was arguing that it should be no surprise that India was doing a better job than Western countries because, and I quote, "it wasn't their first rodeo."


You realize that their deaths per capita are several times lower than ours? Like they have half our deaths and over 3x our population.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know what a Brazilian is; what's going to happen to my genital area if I ask for an Indian?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: I know what a Brazilian is; what's going to happen to my genital area if I ask for an Indian?


You get bobs and vagene
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My husband's sister Kathakali is in Mumbai and she's sick with it. Not hospitalized yet, but maybe soon. She's the first person we've known to have a serious case and we're really scared. They're super close. And now her parents, who have been really cavalier about it, are travelling from Dehradun (about 1k miles away) to take care of her. They're going to be pretty useless to her - her landlord and coworkers are all making sure she's all right and she's being seen by a doctor - but they *could* catch it from her and take it back home with them.

Oh, and her state is about to go into lockdown, so if she's *not* hospitalized, she could also be stuck with them for a long time, and they truly suck. So. Not a great situation. We feel really helpless over here.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Fano: lolmao500: Fano: What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?

LOL who said that? Since when has india had its shiat together? The last time they had it more than the west was like 2000 years ago. Maybe.

https://m.fark.com/comments/11301416?f​rom_page=main

It was from the thread where India went over 100k in a day and " someone" was arguing that it should be no surprise that India was doing a better job than Western countries because, and I quote, "it wasn't their first rodeo."

You realize that their deaths per capita are several times lower than ours? Like they have half our deaths and over 3x our population.


This is a country where they just throw dead people into a river.....no coroner or funeral home

Do you really think they have an accurate count?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Fano: What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?

LOL who said that? Since when has india had its shiat together? The last time they had it more than the west was like 2000 years ago. Maybe.


Their sh*t is together. Only problem is it's all together and floating in their rivers.
 
thornhill
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: The real story here is the fact that COVID hasn't ripped through both countries like a f*cking buzz saw on crack.


And the the death rate has been way lower than Western countries.

Deaths in India are up, but the seven day average is still ~700, which is well under the United States (and for the record, India has 4x the population and way more densely packed).

Maybe there's under reporting going on, but as independent reporting has noted, if it was happening on a significant scale, it would be pretty hard to hide. In fact, field hospitals that were setup to handle overflow capacity are shutting down because nobody has needed to use them.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: oa330_man: I've been contemplating booking a trip to Chile in September to go skiing at Valle Nevado.  Seeing how South America is doing is making me hold off on it.  I'm hoping things would be better by September but seeing how Brazil is doing isn't giving me a good feeling about booking things now.

Most people in chile are vaccinated... with the chinese vaccine.


Chile is experiencing their highest case count ever.
 
freakay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: The real story here is the fact that COVID hasn't ripped through both countries like a f*cking buzz saw on crack.


Exactly. So how did most third world counties evade full impact?

I still think something is weird with transmission. Something like blood type or genetic predisposition or something. How did it now spread in India and sub Saharan Africa yet?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

morg: Por que tan serioso: The real story here is the fact that COVID hasn't ripped through both countries like a f*cking buzz saw on crack.

I figured it would have ripped through the slums already and just wasn't documented and reported. Maybe not.


Yeah. India, Bangladesh.  Seems like a powder keg.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: My husband's sister Kathakali is in Mumbai and she's sick with it. Not hospitalized yet, but maybe soon. She's the first person we've known to have a serious case and we're really scared. They're super close. And now her parents, who have been really cavalier about it, are travelling from Dehradun (about 1k miles away) to take care of her. They're going to be pretty useless to her - her landlord and coworkers are all making sure she's all right and she's being seen by a doctor - but they *could* catch it from her and take it back home with them.

Oh, and her state is about to go into lockdown, so if she's *not* hospitalized, she could also be stuck with them for a long time, and they truly suck. So. Not a great situation. We feel really helpless over here.


Well, my family has had a couple severe cases. We are helpless here, too. It's too bad her parents are joining her. One of the scariest parts of the pandemic for me was living alone in Toronto. If I were to get sick, there was nobody to enter my apartment and check if my lungs had filled with fluid.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badafuco: lolmao500: Fano: What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?

LOL who said that? Since when has india had its shiat together? The last time they had it more than the west was like 2000 years ago. Maybe.

Their sh*t is together. Only problem is it's all together and floating in their rivers.


and floating in their rivers.
 
freakay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Fishmongers' Daughters: My husband's sister Kathakali is in Mumbai and she's sick with it. Not hospitalized yet, but maybe soon. She's the first person we've known to have a serious case and we're really scared. They're super close. And now her parents, who have been really cavalier about it, are travelling from Dehradun (about 1k miles away) to take care of her. They're going to be pretty useless to her - her landlord and coworkers are all making sure she's all right and she's being seen by a doctor - but they *could* catch it from her and take it back home with them.

Oh, and her state is about to go into lockdown, so if she's *not* hospitalized, she could also be stuck with them for a long time, and they truly suck. So. Not a great situation. We feel really helpless over here.

Well, my family has had a couple severe cases. We are helpless here, too. It's too bad her parents are joining her. One of the scariest parts of the pandemic for me was living alone in Toronto. If I were to get sick, there was nobody to enter my apartment and check if my lungs had filled with fluid.


I pray to the gods that my people pray to that your people are safe and well.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Por que tan serioso: stuhayes2010: Whew...   Good thing that isn't happening anywhere in the US

[Fark user image 474x413]

is that....an.....actual photograph?

if it ain't, it's a damn good photoshop!


See the fold lines tho? Like, what is that?  1995?  At Fire Island or something?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bowen: lolmao500: oa330_man: I've been contemplating booking a trip to Chile in September to go skiing at Valle Nevado.  Seeing how South America is doing is making me hold off on it.  I'm hoping things would be better by September but seeing how Brazil is doing isn't giving me a good feeling about booking things now.

Most people in chile are vaccinated... with the chinese vaccine.

Chile is experiencing their highest case count ever.


Yeah. Its almost like the chinese vaccine is crap.

/and i thought people in chile were smart
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thornhill: Por que tan serioso: The real story here is the fact that COVID hasn't ripped through both countries like a f*cking buzz saw on crack.

And the the death rate has been way lower than Western countries.

Deaths in India are up, but the seven day average is still ~700, which is well under the United States (and for the record, India has 4x the population and way more densely packed).

Maybe there's under reporting going on, but as independent reporting has noted, if it was happening on a significant scale, it would be pretty hard to hide. In fact, field hospitals that were setup to handle overflow capacity are shutting down because nobody has needed to use them.


https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.r​e​uters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN2BZ09Z

Nobody is using the field hospitals because they were too busy jumping in the Ganges for some ritual.

You can take it to the bank, if any of their numbers are better than a western country.....it's because of under reporting deaths
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Place has TOTALLY gone downhill since Captain Blumburtt left.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Badafuco: lolmao500: Fano: What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?

LOL who said that? Since when has india had its shiat together? The last time they had it more than the west was like 2000 years ago. Maybe.

Their sh*t is together. Only problem is it's all together and floating in their rivers.

and floating in their rivers.


Did my post just echo? Weird.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

freakay: Por que tan serioso: The real story here is the fact that COVID hasn't ripped through both countries like a f*cking buzz saw on crack.

Exactly. So how did most third world counties evade full impact?

I still think something is weird with transmission. Something like blood type or genetic predisposition or something. How did it now spread in India and sub Saharan Africa yet?


There is a ton we don't know about this virus, but a lot of people think we have the science is settled on it and that they know what the proper response should have been.  We'll be looking at this for years down the road trying to figure it out still.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: stuhayes2010: Whew...   Good thing that isn't happening anywhere in the US

[Fark user image 474x413]

is that....an.....actual photograph?


Based on the oddly inclusive without being too ethnicy mix of people, one can only assume it's either a Benetton ad or recruiting pamphlet for a midwestern university.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Prof. Frink: Badafuco: lolmao500: Fano: What's that? What about those Farkers that were explaining to us how India had its shiat together and that Western countries should just get all the way off their back about it?

LOL who said that? Since when has india had its shiat together? The last time they had it more than the west was like 2000 years ago. Maybe.

Their sh*t is together. Only problem is it's all together and floating in their rivers.

and floating in their rivers.

Did my post just echo? Weird.


we all float down here?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: This is a country where they just throw dead people into a river.....no coroner or funeral home


Do you understand that a funeral home is our version of a river ceremony (or similar), right? We have an entire capitalist class that invented funerals to replace the previous religious experience. The funeral home system is based on caste - how much can you spend to get a certain style of funeral.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Por que tan serioso: stuhayes2010: Whew...   Good thing that isn't happening anywhere in the US

[Fark user image 474x413]

is that....an.....actual photograph?

Based on the oddly inclusive without being too ethnicy mix of people, one can only assume it's either a Benetton ad or recruiting pamphlet for a midwestern university.


gotcha covered.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Fishmongers' Daughters: My husband's sister Kathakali is in Mumbai and she's sick with it. Not hospitalized yet, but maybe soon. She's the first person we've known to have a serious case and we're really scared. They're super close. And now her parents, who have been really cavalier about it, are travelling from Dehradun (about 1k miles away) to take care of her. They're going to be pretty useless to her - her landlord and coworkers are all making sure she's all right and she's being seen by a doctor - but they *could* catch it from her and take it back home with them.

Oh, and her state is about to go into lockdown, so if she's *not* hospitalized, she could also be stuck with them for a long time, and they truly suck. So. Not a great situation. We feel really helpless over here.

Well, my family has had a couple severe cases. We are helpless here, too. It's too bad her parents are joining her. One of the scariest parts of the pandemic for me was living alone in Toronto. If I were to get sick, there was nobody to enter my apartment and check if my lungs had filled with fluid.


That's scary. Did your family pull through ok?

With Katha it's a little better. Her coworkers are checking up on her multiple times a day on social media and her landlord knocks on her door twice a day to make sure she's ok/bring her food. We're just really hoping her symptoms start to subside.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

freakay: Bennie Crabtree: Fishmongers' Daughters: My husband's sister Kathakali is in Mumbai and she's sick with it. Not hospitalized yet, but maybe soon. She's the first person we've known to have a serious case and we're really scared. They're super close. And now her parents, who have been really cavalier about it, are travelling from Dehradun (about 1k miles away) to take care of her. They're going to be pretty useless to her - her landlord and coworkers are all making sure she's all right and she's being seen by a doctor - but they *could* catch it from her and take it back home with them.

Oh, and her state is about to go into lockdown, so if she's *not* hospitalized, she could also be stuck with them for a long time, and they truly suck. So. Not a great situation. We feel really helpless over here.

Well, my family has had a couple severe cases. We are helpless here, too. It's too bad her parents are joining her. One of the scariest parts of the pandemic for me was living alone in Toronto. If I were to get sick, there was nobody to enter my apartment and check if my lungs had filled with fluid.

I pray to the gods that my people pray to that your people are safe and well.


Thanks :)
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: stuhayes2010: Whew...   Good thing that isn't happening anywhere in the US

[Fark user image 474x413]

is that....an.....actual photograph?


I don't know, googled "spring break 2021".
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

freakay: I pray to the gods that my people pray to that your people are safe and well.


Thank yoU! One person still hasn't regained all her functionality in her hands, but she is walking again and no loner living in the hospital. The other person recovered, but is not going to return to work anytime soon. As for the whole fam, at the moment we are all safe again. A few households abandoned apartments and we are now living in different circumstances, with multiple generations living together in tight social bubbles. But this too shall pass.
 
