Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These are all of

"Being a White Cop"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*variations of
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'I'm excited to kill people!'

No!  That's not a reason!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: 'I'm excited to kill people!'

No!  That's not a reason!


Other way around "He got the excites and then up and died from the reasons and therefore".  It's been around for years in coroners' reports for whenever Officer Murder goes out and murders someone.  It has no medical basis, being just "Died of a case of Officer Murder".  But since it is pure bullshiat, it can't be disproven medically.  It's a Catch-22 of a cause of death.  Since it has no medical definition, it also cannot be shown to not be the cause of death.  It is also the go-to cause of death when Officer Murder decides to just keep tasering you to watch you flop around.

Symptoms include: being black, being in America, Officer Murder needed to get a stiffie, often involves driving or walking down the street or sitting on your own porch reading a paper or being asleep in your own bed
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anyone here who doesn't think Chauvin is going to walk?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS it's not like he'd done PCP.  And the video shows no indication of "excited delirium."
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: But since it is pure bullshiat, it can't be disproven medically.  It's a Catch-22 of a cause of death.  Since it has no medical definition, it also cannot be shown to not be the cause of death.


Now, you might be reading this and saying "You can't prove the nonexistence of a thing, surely that alone can't be the basis for an acquittal. Phalamir must've misspoken."

I'm here to tell you no, you really did read that correctly the first time. That is literally how the defense-created theory of "excited delirium" works.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police keep using 'excited delirium' to justify brutality. It's junk science.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aka "Bloodlust".
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Is there anyone here who doesn't think Chauvin is going to walk?


I remain cautiously optimistic. This defense reeks of desperation.


But I am also prepared to be disappointed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: FFS it's not like he'd done PCP.  And the video shows no indication of "excited delirium."


But he followed the police procedure for making the determination!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecution already brought up this concept through expert testimony and did a very good job of showing that Floyd was not exhibiting symptoms.

It is a real (but rate) thing, and police use it as a catch-all excuse to beat on people.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: The prosecution already brought up this concept through expert testimony and did a very good job of showing that Floyd was not exhibiting symptoms.

It is a real (but rate) thing, and police use it as a catch-all excuse to beat on people.


*"rare" not "rate"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Is there anyone here who doesn't think Chauvin is going to walk?


It's hard to think they won't be able to generate doubt, whether or not the jury will act on it is another question.

Prosecution had 3 experts basically say if floyd was drug free and no other factors he still would have died.  The medical examiner wasn't so sure about it.  Defense is definitely gonna have people saying he wouldn't have died except for the drugs, basically officers are not medical, they restrain people like this all the time, they did am upgraded ambulance call and if the situation had been safer they would have rendered aid earlier but waited.

Gonna be hard for a jury to at least not think negligence
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excited Delirium is like when your best friend is killed in front of you and you then chase down and smash someone's head in with a round metal object in response.

It is not when you calmly sqaut with your knee on someone's neck for nine minutes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: The prosecution already brought up this concept through expert testimony and did a very good job of showing that Floyd was not exhibiting symptoms.

It is a real (but rate) thing, and police use it as a catch-all excuse to beat on people.


Interestingly though prosecution objected to one of their own experts testifying on the topic and the defense is gonna call her back as a witness
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: The prosecution already brought up this concept through expert testimony and did a very good job of showing that Floyd was not exhibiting symptoms.

It is a real (but rate) thing, and police use it as a catch-all excuse to beat on people.


It's not a real, defined condition. It's the equivalent of "19th century woman diagnosed with hysteria" applied to cops.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Excited Delirium is like when your best friend is killed in front of you and you then chase down and smash someone's head in with a round metal object in response.

It is not when you calmly sqaut with your knee on someone's neck for nine minutes.


The claim is that Floyd was experiencing it, not Chauvin.  It's a justification for use of extreme force because the subject is on drugs and exhibiting increased strength and rage.

FTFA:

Broadly, the term has been used to describe individuals who become agitated or distressed after using drugs or during a mental health episode. In some instances, those described as experiencing "excited delirium" are perceived to exhibit higher pain thresholds and unusual levels of strength.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: IndyJohn: The prosecution already brought up this concept through expert testimony and did a very good job of showing that Floyd was not exhibiting symptoms.

It is a real (but rate) thing, and police use it as a catch-all excuse to beat on people.

It's not a real, defined condition. It's the equivalent of "19th century woman diagnosed with hysteria" applied to cops.


I think it's a thing, but it should not excuse murder or abuse.

It's basically saying that a person gets so full of rage they just can not stop themselves from hurting others.

We actaully have institutions for people with such problems.  They are called prisons.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So brain damage. Adds up that cop who would do that would also have a damaged brain. 

What Excited Delirium might look like when you're a cop. 
stmedia.startribune.comView Full Size

What excited delirium might look like when you are not a cop:
media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Prosecution had 3 experts basically say if floyd was drug free and no other factors he still would have died. The medical examiner wasn't so sure about it.

a
Flip that. How about, "drug-free or not, would Floyd have died without Chauvin kneeling on him for 9 minutes?"

WIthout Chauvin would Floyd have fallen down dead that day?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i've never understood these defenses.

"so you're admitting that you tend to loose your head and do dangerous stuff and you want us to excuse that as some sort of disability and you want us to let you go back to the same circumstances where this happened before and where you admit you are prone to repeat the behavior?  i sentence you to double the time in prison.  once for the crime and again for thinking anything you said makes any sense."
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On cross, the prosecutor asks "if you were so excited and delirious why do you have your hands in your pockets looking all bad ass cool ya dumb fark (well, edit the last three words) and then ask why didn't you just take your hands out of your pockets and use them to hold the handcuffed man down instead of kneeling on his neck and killing him."  Finally ask "did you enjoy killing this man?"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Chauvin walks, all Hell's going to break loose, with my goddamned blessing.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: The claim is that Floyd was experiencing it, not Chauvin.


Though there is something Chauvin was experiencing. Imagine he was in front of sidewalk cafe in an upscale white neighborhood. Would he casually murder someone for 9 minutes?

Nope. He would have behaved. But with the "angry" black crowd, he had to do it, to show them who's boss.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Is there anyone here who doesn't think Chauvin is going to walk?


No question.  He's gonna walk and the entire city of Minneapolis will be burned to the ground.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 850x593]


How to get away with become
Murder a cop.


..
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: i've never understood


Rated: True
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Is there anyone here who doesn't think Chauvin is going to walk?


Not for long, and never without looking over his shoulder.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chauvin didn't look very excited or delirious at all.

He just sat there, with his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, staring nonchalantly at the camera with his hand in his pocket.

He embodied all the posture and calm of what Hannah Arendt called the "banality of evil". This wasn't excitement for him. This was a chore. He was taking out the garbage. He killed another man slowly and painfully with the same enthusiasm and gusto that you would mowing the front lawn.

It was the last day of George Floyd's life. But for Derek Chauvin it was Monday.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There only one meaningful and morally consistent outcome to this situation. Chauvin goes to jail for 20 years for murder. Anything else is favoritism towards police authority.

I am of the belief Chauvin will not see one day in jail. He will be removed from the police force in Chicago due to not following accepted detention practices. He will find a position with another police force in another city within 4 years.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: If Chauvin walks, all Hell's going to break loose, with my goddamned blessing.


If he does walk, with any luck he doesn't live to see the end of the week.
 
orbister
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Police keep using 'excited delirium' to justify brutality. It's junk science.


To be fair, though, almost all of psychology is junk science.
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: FormlessOne: If Chauvin walks, all Hell's going to break loose, with my goddamned blessing.

If he does walk, with any luck he doesn't live to see the end of the week.


Hooray for lynchings, eh?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Is there anyone here who doesn't think Chauvin is going to walk?


I don't.

He's gonna happily skip all the way out while giving the double bird to the crowd outside, and then piss all over Lady Justice's face.

/not looking forward to the riots
 
1funguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: IndyJohn: The prosecution already brought up this concept through expert testimony and did a very good job of showing that Floyd was not exhibiting symptoms.

It is a real (but rate) thing, and police use it as a catch-all excuse to beat on people.

It's not a real, defined condition. It's the equivalent of "19th century woman diagnosed with hysteria" applied to cops.


Ehhh...
No.

If you went in there with that argument, two of the male jurors would look at each other.
One of them would smile. Then the other one would struggle to stifle a laugh.
Then another juror behind those two jurors would kick one of the first jurors chair and another juror would see that and laugh.
Then the first two jurors would start laughing out loud, and then one of the lawyers would start laughing and every married man in the room would start laughing and all the women would start shaking their heads snd glaring at people and a couple would hop straight up and storm out of the courtroom, followed by sniveling husbands protesting "but darling...!"

Then the judge would clear the courtroom, sidebar the lawyers, admonish the jurors.

No. You'd be lucky to get a mistrial out of that one. Hung jury more likely. Maybe another murder.

No defense would touch that one...

Saaayy...wait a minute...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you're the kind of overly emotional person who is susceptible to anything remotely close to "excited delirium"  you shouldn't be a cop. There are plenty of jobs suitable for panicky types.
 
firefly212
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Is there anyone here who doesn't think Chauvin is going to walk?


Honestly, I think there's a solid 30-50% he'll go to jail.

The main reason he might go to jail is that you can watch him commit the murder on video, all of the evidence points towards what he did as being a murder, and none of the evidence supports any other conclusion.

The main reason he might go free is because this is America, there's 12 jurors, and the defense only needs one racist out of 12 to be looking for any way to let him walk.

If he's not convicted, he's probably gonna try to sue Floyd's family too, and we all know it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 850x593]


How to get away with become, murder a cop?
 
stray_capts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Great_Milenko: Is there anyone here who doesn't think Chauvin is going to walk?

I remain cautiously optimistic. This defense reeks of desperation.


But I am also prepared to be disappointed.


I believe he deserves jail time.  A small part of me hope he walks, though, only to be found dead in a month with the intervening unrest being the impetus for real, lasting change.  I'm probably a bad person for this.  The thought is that if this guy can't get convicted, then it proves nobody can, which is effectively true whether he gets convicted or not.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: aka "Bloodlust".


cdn2.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flakeloaf: phalamir: But since it is pure bullshiat, it can't be disproven medically.  It's a Catch-22 of a cause of death.  Since it has no medical definition, it also cannot be shown to not be the cause of death.

Now, you might be reading this and saying "You can't prove the nonexistence of a thing, surely that alone can't be the basis for an acquittal. Phalamir must've misspoken."

I'm here to tell you no, you really did read that correctly the first time. That is literally how the defense-created theory of "excited delirium" works.


cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Is there anyone here who doesn't think Chauvin is going to walk?


If that happens, the backlash will be legendary, even in hell.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: There only one meaningful and morally consistent outcome to this situation. Chauvin goes to jail for 20 years for murder. Anything else is favoritism towards police authority.

I am of the belief Chauvin will not see one day in jail. He will be removed from the police force in Chicago due to not following accepted detention practices. He will find a position with another police force in another city within 4 years.


I was going to correct you because this is in Minneapolis, but it makes sense that his professional punishment would be to be removed from the force in another state, so he remains active in Minneapolis.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Chauvin didn't look very excited or delirious at all.


it's almost as if excited delirium were something the subject had, as has been said in this thread about a thousand times now
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orbister: The Four Ringer: FormlessOne: If Chauvin walks, all Hell's going to break loose, with my goddamned blessing.

If he does walk, with any luck he doesn't live to see the end of the week.

Hooray for lynchings, eh?


At this point, yes. The current path of extrajudicial actions combined with a justice system that favors police over civilians is not sustainable.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: orbister: The Four Ringer: FormlessOne: If Chauvin walks, all Hell's going to break loose, with my goddamned blessing.

If he does walk, with any luck he doesn't live to see the end of the week.

Hooray for lynchings, eh?

At this point, yes. The current path of extrajudicial actions combined with a justice system that favors police over civilians is not sustainable.


I am not advocating lynchings, but I'm truly surprised we haven't seen more dead cops, ambushed and executed just for being cops.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x593]


Another way to get away with murder would be to get rid of all cops.
 
