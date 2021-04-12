 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Fire set at ICE building   (local21news.com) divider line
19
    More: Ironic, Portland ICE building, Fire protection, Fires, Crime, MyNetworkTV, arrests, police  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2021 at 2:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New commercial idea for Trojan Fire & Ice condoms.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing of value was lost.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be an interesting thread. I expect the january insurrection apologist brigade to make an appearance.
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too quote a great puppet, what would a protest be without a drum circle? besides bearable
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic use of ironic tag? Subby must be a Portland resident.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Nothing of value was lost.


I almost commented this, but then the thought crossed my mind that there might be migrants trapped inside the building.  I am hoping they are all okay.  If I believed in god I would be praying for their welfare.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

frankb00th: This should be an interesting thread. I expect the january insurrection apologist brigade to make an appearance.


This is the radical in me talking: the biggest travesty about the January 6th insurrection was that it was a bunch of fascists intent in overthrowing democracy that stormed the Capitol, and not literally anybody else.

But yeah, if somebody in this thread cannot tell the difference between opposing a militant agency consisting of a bunch of goons that peaked in high school whose whole purpose is to violently harass people for committing the misdemeanor of being here vs. storming the capitol because you didn't like your candidate losing by 8 million votes... Y'all can eat my brown furry ass.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Ironic use of ironic tag? Subby must be a Portland resident.


The joke is that ICE is on fire.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh no. Anyways.
 
Shadyman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
/George R. R. Martin sought for questioning
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: uttertosh: Ironic use of ironic tag? Subby must be a Portland resident.

The joke is that ICE is on fire.


And, *my* joke was tha... No. No, toshy, don't explain your joke, just let it whoosh on by.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What ice on fire may look like:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

uttertosh: MattytheMouse: uttertosh: Ironic use of ironic tag? Subby must be a Portland resident.

The joke is that ICE is on fire.

And, *my* joke was tha... No. No, toshy, don't explain your joke, just let it whoosh on by.


I actually misread your Boobies. I thought you said it were questioning what was ironic about civil unrest in Portland.

IGNORE ME!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Portland really needs the Ohio National Guard.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh no...

Anyway...

/this comment assuming no migrants were stuck inside said fscility
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Oh no...

Anyway...

/this comment assuming no migrants were stuck inside said fscility


If there were, then ICE set the fire themselves as they cream their pants at the thoughts of executing brown people. The more vulnerable the better!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What ice on fire may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No demonstration going on ?
Remember, in Minneapolis, the arsons were almost all right wingers trying to get the BLM protesters blamed.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

frankb00th: This should be an interesting thread. I expect the january insurrection apologist brigade to make an appearance.


I'm just here to try and drop a poop joke.

/does that count as a poop joke?
//too forced?
///does that one count???
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.