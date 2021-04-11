 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) 97% of women will experience some form of sexual harassment. Women on Twitter are sharing their own experiences under #IAmThe97
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What about men!? Because of this woke PC cancel culture we missed a whole 3%.

/we should be ashamed of ourselves, but mostly others.
//loudly and publicly.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nirbo: What about men!? Because of this woke PC cancel culture we missed a whole 3%.

/we should be ashamed of ourselves, but mostly others.
//loudly and publicly.


I think you've misread the statistic. It says that 97% of women have been sexually harassed in some way. You seem to have read it as being that 97% of sexual harassment victims are women. I think more men and boys have been victims of sexual harassment than that, anyway. I've already shared one of my experiences elsewhere.

I won't now, because this space is for women. I don't need to be a part of everything or have everything be about me. I expect that many women will be more comfortable coming forward if it is their space. Another time we can discuss male victims.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Somehow I knew the Weeners in this thread would be pondering the plight of men.

/We need to clean up our farking act, that's what men should be about right now.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am very old and don't understand the octothorpe thing. What does it accomplish?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

syrynxx: I am very old and don't understand the octothorpe thing. What does it accomplish?


On Twitter?  It's an indexing tool so that people can see what people are posting about. On everything else?  It's to show that you don't understand how octothorpes or "hashtags" work.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every. Damn. Day.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The weeners indeed.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But did they ask them how they were dressed?

/s
 
6655321
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The other 3% are complaining that they aren't getting their fair share of harassment.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: syrynxx: I am very old and don't understand the octothorpe thing. What does it accomplish?

On Twitter?  It's an indexing tool so that people can see what people are posting about. On everything else?  It's to show that you don't understand how octothorpes or "hashtags" work.


I must only be of middling age, because I've never heard it called an octothorpe.  That there's a pound sign.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kudayta: Somehow I knew the Weeners in this thread would be pondering the plight of men.

/We need to clean up our farking act, that's what men should be about right now.


What would be interesting to also know is the percentage of men who have abused someone in this 97%.  Impossible to measure i know but it would also put an additional context to the stat.

It is horrific and downright tragic that 97% of women have been abused.
 
Cormee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kudayta: Somehow I knew the Weeners in this thread would be pondering the plight of men.

/We need to clean up our farking act, that's what men should be about right now.


Look at him/her, talking about penises like that

#IAmThe97
 
orbister
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's the evidence for this 97% claim, and what definition of "sexual harassment" was used?

That thread has some seriously weird tweets on it. All this and she has Twitter access?

i.imgur.com
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't worry women once you reach a certain age men will stop paying attention to you.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

6655321: The other 3% are complaining that they aren't getting their fair share of harassment.


Fark user imageView Full Size


*runs like hell*
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am somewhat curious how that 3% manage to go through life never getting harassed.  I'd guess they'd have to lead an exceptionally sheltered life.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: LordBeavis: syrynxx: I am very old and don't understand the octothorpe thing. What does it accomplish?

On Twitter?  It's an indexing tool so that people can see what people are posting about. On everything else?  It's to show that you don't understand how octothorpes or "hashtags" work.

I must only be of middling age, because I've never heard it called an octothorpe.  That there's a pound sign.


Ummm... I'm going to go with....

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Turbozutek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: LordBeavis: syrynxx: I am very old and don't understand the octothorpe thing. What does it accomplish?

On Twitter?  It's an indexing tool so that people can see what people are posting about. On everything else?  It's to show that you don't understand how octothorpes or "hashtags" work.

I must only be of middling age, because I've never heard it called an octothorpe.  That there's a pound sign.


Nah, that's a pound sign: £
 
yanoosh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That 3% must be really ugly.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aagrajag: 6655321: The other 3% are complaining that they aren't getting their fair share of harassment.

[Fark user image image 425x361]

*runs like hell*


Is that for real?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I am somewhat curious how that 3% manage to go through life never getting harassed.  I'd guess they'd have to lead an exceptionally sheltered life.


Yeah. I think everyone has been sexually harassed at some point but women more frequently.
 
wildlifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm guilty of opening doors, responding with yes/no ma'am, and giving my seat up on a bus to a women..
/More scared of babushka beat my butt for not doing so..
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I am somewhat curious how that 3% manage to go through life never getting harassed.  I'd guess they'd have to lead an exceptionally sheltered life.


Probably  more like what you consider being harassed. My wife still gets some comments and she laughs them off but I bet there are women that would be in tears over less.
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, if SOMEONE hadn't been slacking off, we could've gotten the whole 100%.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: aagrajag: 6655321: The other 3% are complaining that they aren't getting their fair share of harassment.

[Fark user image image 425x361]

*runs like hell*

Is that for real?


It appears to be:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentis​f​ree/2015/jul/20/catcall-culture-femini​sm-jessica-valenti?CMP=share_btn_fb
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bowen: UNC_Samurai: I am somewhat curious how that 3% manage to go through life never getting harassed.  I'd guess they'd have to lead an exceptionally sheltered life.

Yeah. I think everyone has been sexually harassed at some point but women more frequently.


that.

I'm a man. And I have been sexually harassed by both men and women at some point in my life.

Some people are creeps. You'd think the women would have known better, but "turn about is fair play" or "its about time" or "it was a different time, back then" whatever.  What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

starsrift: Well, if SOMEONE hadn't been slacking off, we could've gotten the whole 100%.


Sorry.

If I pester my wife for sex when she's tired on a Saturday morning, does that count? I'm trying to do my part here.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
100% of women on twitter will probably be harassed
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever sexual harassed.  It sounds like effort, and I'm too lazy for that kind of thing.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Source article: https://mashable.com/article/sexual-h​a​rassment-un-women-uk/

"The study found that 97 percent of women aged 18 to 24 have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces, and more than 70 percent of women of all ages have endured such behaviour.

The data was collected from a YouGov survey of over 1,000 women commissioned in January 2021 by U.N. Women UK, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality in the country. The research also showed a lack of faith in authorities, with just four percent of women telling YouGov they'd reported incidents of harassment to an official organisation, and 45 percent of women stating they didn't believe reporting it would change anything."

Source study: https://www.unwomenuk.org/site/wp-con​t​ent/uploads/2021/03/APPG-UN-Women-Sexu​al-Harassment-Report_Updated.pdf
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: 100% of women on twitter will probably be harassed


100% of Farkers will be harassed.

Hell, I am totally asking for it right now.
 
silverjets
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Based on the pics in that twitter thread a lot of guys have REALLY low standards.

Yeesh.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So fark posters who asked for BIE or posted ASL requests were guilty.

Shut this site down now!
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starsrift: Well, if SOMEONE hadn't been slacking off, we could've gotten the whole 100%.


My fault. Catholic guilt. I do my part today.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Marcos P: 100% of women on twitter will probably be harassed

100% of Farkers will be harassed.

Hell, I am totally asking for it right now.


booga booga!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: syrynxx: I am very old and don't understand the octothorpe thing. What does it accomplish?

On Twitter?  It's an indexing tool so that people can see what people are posting about. On everything else?  It's to show that you don't understand how octothorpes or "hashtags" work.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Marcos P: 100% of women on twitter will probably be harassed

100% of Farkers will be harassed.

Hell, I am totally asking for it right now.


Does this rag smell like chloroform to you baby?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's going to be amusing seeing the concern on here given the number of threads where people ogle pictures of young women without their express consent.

I mean, I'm half surprised that someone hasn't posted a photo of a woman in yoga pants yet.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thorpe: Source article: https://mashable.com/article/sexual-ha​rassment-un-women-uk/

"The study found that 97 percent of women aged 18 to 24 have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces, and more than 70 percent of women of all ages have endured such behaviour. ...

Source study: https://www.unwomenuk.org/site/wp-cont​ent/uploads/2021/03/APPG-UN-Women-Sexu​al-Harassment-Report_Updated.pdf


Actual study results:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that as many as 3% of women have never been on the internet.
 
mudesi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Groan.

1) Define "harassment".

2) In a whole lifetime?  Well gee, way to come up with the most meaningless statistical number you can possibly manage.

In other news, 100% of people will die at some point in their life.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: aagrajag: Marcos P: 100% of women on twitter will probably be harassed

100% of Farkers will be harassed.

Hell, I am totally asking for it right now.

Does this rag smell like chloroform to you baby?


Gee, I don't know, I've never smelled chloroform before, let me take a sniff.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, shi
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Turbozutek: kyleaugustus: LordBeavis: syrynxx: I am very old and don't understand the octothorpe thing. What does it accomplish?

On Twitter?  It's an indexing tool so that people can see what people are posting about. On everything else?  It's to show that you don't understand how octothorpes or "hashtags" work.

I must only be of middling age, because I've never heard it called an octothorpe.  That there's a pound sign.

Nah, that's a pound sign: £


€ so funny!
 
mudesi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: It's going to be amusing seeing the concern on here given the number of threads where people ogle pictures of young women without their express consent.

I mean, I'm half surprised that someone hasn't posted a photo of a woman in yoga pants yet.


Did I miss the latest woke meeting where we need to obtain consent to ogle now?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Still not ashamed of being male.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I pinched a girl's butt in the seventh grade. Didn't get the response my pea brain imagined I would. I'll never forget the look of contempt and disgust she gave me. I felt about two-foot tall. I'm ashamed of tween Jim, but more importantly I owe her a lifelong debt of gratitude. Never wanted a woman to look at or think of me like that again.

Guys, we're supposed to grow up and learn from our experiences. It's when we don't that we have trouble interacting with women.
 
