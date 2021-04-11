 Skip to content
(ABC News) Subby doesn't ever want to go to Minnesota if the police shoot and kill people after a traffic stop. Seems like there are a lot of dangerous people in that state
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
officers stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after determining the driver had an outstanding warrant.


It wasn't supposed to be a death warrant.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So they openly admit they publicly executed him. They gave no justification for firing upon him, they admit he was driving away from them and they could have merely followed him, but decided against that.

America, the police state.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
...and there is a protest underway starting to get a bit violent.

https://twitter.com/NickAtNews/status​/​1381437735165169664?s=19
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's going to be another long summer
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I never wanted to be your weekend shooter. I only wanted to be some kind of Officer Friendly, hey.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: ...and there is a protest underway starting to get a bit violent.

https://twitter.com/NickAtNews/status/​1381437735165169664?s=19


Tear gas and MRAP deployed
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to a statement from Brooklyn Center Police, officers stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after determining the driver had an outstanding warrant. Police said when they tried to arrest the driver, the driver reentered the vehicle and drove away. An officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle.

I hate this kind of reporting. Saying the guy had an outstanding warrant is a way to frame the situation in a good light for the officers without giving any meaningful detail. What kind of warrant was it? Is it a failure to appear warrant? Child support warrant? Armed and dangerous warrant?

Having a warrant isn't a capital offense and shouldn't result in a shooting. Even fleeing a scene isn't necessarily a capital offense. Did the guy present an immediate deadly threat to the officers or surrounding community? If not, then Tennessee v Garner would not allow for the officers to shoot at a fleeing suspect. There's also the considerations over the severity of the crime to take into account.

The gun shouldn't be the first means of taking a subject into custody. These incidents show that officer training sucks ass. When your training teaches you that you always shoot, guess what you're going to do in a stressful situation?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The license plate said "death" and he had air fresheners on the mirror.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Brosephus: According to a statement from Brooklyn Center Police, officers stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after determining the driver had an outstanding warrant. Police said when they tried to arrest the driver, the driver reentered the vehicle and drove away. An officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle.

I hate this kind of reporting. Saying the guy had an outstanding warrant is a way to frame the situation in a good light for the officers without giving any meaningful detail. What kind of warrant was it? Is it a failure to appear warrant? Child support warrant? Armed and dangerous warrant?

Having a warrant isn't a capital offense and shouldn't result in a shooting. Even fleeing a scene isn't necessarily a capital offense. Did the guy present an immediate deadly threat to the officers or surrounding community? If not, then Tennessee v Garner would not allow for the officers to shoot at a fleeing suspect. There's also the considerations over the severity of the crime to take into account.

The gun shouldn't be the first means of taking a subject into custody. These incidents show that officer training sucks ass. When your training teaches you that you always shoot, guess what you're going to do in a stressful situation?


Masturbate?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/12/us/bro​o​klyn-center-minnesota-police-shooting/​index.html

National guard coming out.

I read one story that read like he was shot while driving away.

I've read another account that said he was shot trying to reenter the vehicle, and then drove away.

I'm actually curious to see how the Biden administration handles this, now that the national guard is involved.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This sounds like a job for... SPECULATOR! Yes, it's Speculator, a strange visitor from another planet who came to earth with assumptions and rationality far beyond those of sane men.

/jk. Kind of. I'm going to wait for the bodycam footage
 
