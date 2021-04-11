 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   It's a start, anyway   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mistahtom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pointless unless it's out of a cannon.
 
powhound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not enough. Why were these assclowns allowed to have police privileges in the first place?

Does the army officer own the town yet? Has the mayor been jettisoned into the sun?

The sooner that shiat like this, and worse, is made real-life examples of the better this country will be.
 
