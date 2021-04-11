 Skip to content
 
(NBC DFW)   Dallas boy shoots and kills his brother with a gun found in the car. No, not a repeat. You're thinking about the one yesterday where a Dallas boy shot and killed his brother with a gun that was found in the apartment   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're handing them out like lollipops over there.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Set a Google News Alert for "accidental shooting" and watch the daily flood of stories like this. Every farking day.

I did for awhile but it was making me ill and suicidal to read them each day.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: Set a Google News Alert for "accidental shooting" and watch the daily flood of stories like this. Every farking day.

I did for awhile but it was making me ill and suicidal to read them each day.


Honestly I wouldn't mind if NRA members said that this was an acceptable price to pay for easy access to guns. That's a fair position to take - what pisses me off is that they lie and say easier access to guns is about 'safety' when nothing could be further from the truth.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: wejash: Set a Google News Alert for "accidental shooting" and watch the daily flood of stories like this. Every farking day.

I did for awhile but it was making me ill and suicidal to read them each day.

Honestly I wouldn't mind if NRA members said that this was an acceptable price to pay for easy access to guns. That's a fair position to take - what pisses me off is that they lie and say easier access to guns is about 'safety' when nothing could be further from the truth.


The thing is, they don't even have an ethos.

When something like this happens, you'd think rational gun owners and supporters of the right to allow gun personhood (I mean, f*ck, at this rate...) would be able to say "f*ck these people in particular."

But no. They won't even push for patents like this to be punished.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But are the guns okay?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In 1998 Texas replaced all their public phone booths with unsecured public gun lockers.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: In 1998 Texas replaced all their public phone booths with unsecured public gun lockers.


That explains the Primitive Radio Gods song "Standing Outside a Broken Phonebooth With a Cap In My Ass"
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
as always.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wejash: Set a Google News Alert for "accidental shooting" and watch the daily flood of stories like this. Every farking day.

I did for awhile but it was making me ill and suicidal to read them each day.


If not with a gun, how were you planning to off yourself?

/ sorry for that, because I agree with you 100%
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: wejash: Set a Google News Alert for "accidental shooting" and watch the daily flood of stories like this. Every farking day.

I did for awhile but it was making me ill and suicidal to read them each day.

If not with a gun, how were you planning to off yourself?

/ sorry for that, because I agree with you 100%


It's not an unreasonable question. Over half of the gun deaths in this country are suicides. But you probably already know that.

If I was going to kill myself that's how I would do it. And I'd pick a place where the birds could clean up the mess.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Technically he said no backsies, so this wasn't a violation of the rules.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fun fact, there is no age limit on the 2nd Amendment.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The United States is like an early first-person shooter. There's guns and ammo lying around pretty much everywhere.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Fun fact, there is no age limit on the 2nd Amendment.


Good, our Militias need 2-year-olds
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wejash: Set a Google News Alert for "accidental shooting" and watch the daily flood of stories like this. Every farking day.

I did for awhile but it was making me ill and suicidal to read them each day.


Probably best you don't keep a gun in the house, then.

Actually, that's usually a good idea in general.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Apparently Dallas wasn't big enough.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


/The kid is quick... Maybe a little too quick.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Martyrs to Freedom! Their sacrifice will be remembered in black ink on the balance sheets of the Gun Companies. What better death could there be than preserving Our Sacred Gun Rights and Keeping America Great?
 
