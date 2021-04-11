 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   The giant block fell into the water Saturday at 4:57 p.m. It's official. The ice is out on Joe's Pond and it is Spring in Vermont. Tune in next week when the leaves start to turn color   (wcax.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
West Danville's up in the Northeast Kingdom, which means it's mud season, leading into black fly season, then mosquito season, then there's a nice break with firefly season--if they're still around; I hear they're disappearing and it's been a while since I've been up there in the summer.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Futurama: Once And For All
Youtube LpOIPb1_aCU
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Joe and his ice - he thinks he's so cool.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean Bernie gets to take the mittens off and go back to punching moose and maple trees or whatever weird shiat he does in his spare time?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.comView Full Size

Pfft. You want spring to come you gotta do it right.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The high of 95 and low of 71 makes it the official start of Texas summer, two weeks ago.  Vermont must be French for air conditioning.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.com image 598x600]
Pfft. You want spring to come you gotta do it right.


That seems good for the environment.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: thealgorerhythm: [mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.com image 598x600]
Pfft. You want spring to come you gotta do it right.

That seems good for the environment.


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


March 23rd from 9:00 am to 9:25 am.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I knew it was spring when I saw that the seagulls are back at Wal-mart.

/ in Montana.
//They're on their way to Salt Lake City.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: That seems good for the environment.


Yeah.  Even better, they do it all over the place, because it MAKES MONEY.

I know there's a dozen old cars somewhere around here, just about to fall through the ice.
 
