(TaxProf)   Federal court: University of Iowa administrators are personally liable for deregistering Christian student group after it denied leadership role to gay student   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
20
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where is your god now?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So by 2025 or so another round of appeals could start deciding if bigotry,racism and homophobia are a projected class or republicans are just a group of whiney little children that hate everything that scares them.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: So by 2025 or so another round of appeals could start deciding if bigotry,racism and homophobia are a projected class or republicans are just a group of whiney little children that hate everything that scares them.


Freudian slurp?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is no longer a country. I propose the alternative: "cumtry".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. Judge Kobes is a piece of shiat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm to assume they did this out of personal reasons and not because they were carrying out university policy?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, what farking damages are they entitled to? What did they "lose"? A bunch of semen samples?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Where is your god now?


Personally?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL pivot man is a leadership position
 
washburn777
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But in 49 states it's still impossible to sue a cop for unjustified use of force or illegal arrests.

Qualified Immunity.
 
washburn777
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We can sue each other til we're blue in the face, but you can't sue a cop when they break the law or trample your rights.

Enjoy your freedoms.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm to assume they did this out of personal reasons and not because they were carrying out university policy?


Even if they were, "I was only following orders" hasn't been a defense for 75 years.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

washburn777: But in 49 states it's still impossible to sue a cop for unjustified use of force or illegal arrests.

Qualified Immunity.


Was just going to state this. I guess it's now open season on holding Cops personally liable for violating your Civil and Constitutional rights. . .
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least sheltering serial rapist coaches for decades is still ok!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

washburn777: But in 49 states it's still impossible to sue a cop for unjustified use of force or illegal arrests.

Qualified Immunity.


Looks like that's beginning to change. Add New York City to the "no qualified immunity for cops" list, although I read somewhere that they're going to indemnify their cops for damages paid in any personal lawsuits and for the cost of their legal defense.
 
flondrix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jjorsett: edmo: I'm to assume they did this out of personal reasons and not because they were carrying out university policy?

Even if they were, "I was only following orders" hasn't been a defense for 75 years.


Courts were finding against university Christian organizations that discriminated against gays, until Trump appointed a farkton of judges.  So they were not just following university policy, they were following previous court decisions.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: This is no longer a country. I propose the alternative: "cumtry".


No. That sounds like too much fun.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: This is no longer a country. I propose the alternative: "cumtry".


Actually "cum tree" is what we used to call dogwoods in the spring because.
 
Burchill
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: gameshowhost: This is no longer a country. I propose the alternative: "cumtry".

Actually "cum tree" is what we used to call dogwoods in the spring because.

Mitchell & Webb - Linden Trees Smell Of Cum
Youtube O4p0uw42cdo
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Qualified immunity as a defense has got to go away. Doesn't mean the administrators can't mount a defense, just that the case doesn't get dismissed so easily. You want to deregister a religious school group how about consulting with a few lawyers first, and leave the final decision to the university president. You screw with religious groups in a theocracy and you're gonna get screwed.
 
