(YouTube)   Hope he was wearing brown trousers   (youtube.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Instant justice, Fangio.

Still, he handled it with surprising cool.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happened to me at 35 MPH.
69 mph gust did it
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And ending the pass on a blind corner. Good move, numbnuts.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I learned about that in drivers ed. Stare under the little visible crack of daylight at the bottom of the hood and pull over pronto.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is something from my nightmares. The hood coming up, that is.
 
Earthen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Another worthy entry in "Why was this being recorded?"
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Instant justice, Fangio.

Still, he handled it with surprising cool.


He was lucky. If you watch the gauges it's clear his reaction time left a lot to be desired.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That is something from my nightmares. The hood coming up, that is.


Naaaaaa. Nightmare is coming up to a railroad crossing that is flashing and the breaks are out. And having to roll through.
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Had that happen to me once too after an oil change. They paid for the windshield and hood repair, but damn - it scared the bejezus outta me at 65 on the interstate.
 
barc0001
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DeathBySarcasm: Jesus McSordid: Instant justice, Fangio.

Still, he handled it with surprising cool.

He was lucky. If you watch the gauges it's clear his reaction time left a lot to be desired.


Think they were referring to not freaking out and jerking the wheel in surprise like way too many people would have done in that situation....
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Earthen: Another worthy entry in "Why was this being recorded?"


Do not question the actions of left-shoulder cam!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That happened to my brother with his muscle car (Olds 440 I think).  Nice crack in the windshield to go with the bent hood.
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well shiat.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Deadpool
Youtube KKC0jN-GfhA
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Then there's this Welsh Rarebit wearing some brown underpants
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I learned about that in drivers ed. Stare under the little visible crack of daylight at the bottom of the hood and pull over pronto.


I got to learn it in real-time when the hood on my '72 Pinto threw open like that. Fun stuff.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kdawg7736: That is something from my nightmares. The hood coming up, that is.

Naaaaaa. Nightmare is coming up to a railroad crossing that is flashing and the breaks are out. And having to roll through.


Welp, them's the brakes.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That is a nightmare I never want to encounter.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What did you learn?
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Earthen: Another worthy entry in "Why was this being recorded?"


He wanted to demo his 1337 fast and furious skillz.
 
