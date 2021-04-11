 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "'White Lives Matter' rallies flop as hardly anyone shows up"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Ku Klux Klan, Racism, White Lives Matter, Extremism, White supremacy, white supremacists, right extremists, racist movements  
1755 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Apr 2021 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The efforts behind Sunday's rallies were "haphazard and ill-informed," Squire said. "They're not sending their best."

[Oh snap.jpg]
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They still managed to assault some peaceful folks though. And the of course the Police didn't do squat.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
antifacists and anti-racist

I hate people who use antifa as if it's a thing.  Anti-facist. People use that word to avoid admitting being anti-antifacist is being pro-facist.  And people who are pro-facist are facists.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unfortunately, there was a white supremacist rally here in SoCal (Huntington Beach in Orange County) that attracted a lot of racists and counterprotesters.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lorelle: Unfortunately, there was a white supremacist rally here in SoCal (Huntington Beach in Orange County) that attracted a lot of racists and counterprotesters.


Well yeah you have "Huntin" in your name and all the rednecks show up.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: They still managed to assault some peaceful folks though. And the of course the Police didn't do squat.


Once again, Sting disappoints me.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Step 1) Flush 'em out. ☑
Step 2) Isolate them. ☑
Step 3) Let them wither and die out.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  "..In Philadelphia, activists tweeted photos of a counterprotest picnic with pizza and Tastykake snacks..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I showed up.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

COVID19: I showed up.


Can you show up to their events more often and with greater effect?
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: COVID19: I showed up.

Can you show up to their events more often and with greater effect?


So long as they keep not wearing masks or getting a vaccine, and decide to get all close together, and shout a lot, I'll be there. I promise.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had one of these in Albuquerque. One guy showed up and had to protected by police.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lorelle: Unfortunately, there was a white supremacist rally here in SoCal (Huntington Beach in Orange County) that attracted a lot of racists and counterprotesters.


Didn't go to protest. Were there lots of people?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: They still managed to assault some peaceful folks though. And the of course the Police didn't do squat.


Source?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Negligible
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but the cops still managed to kill an unarmed black man in Minnesota and kick off some shiat. So, did it really not happen or did they just do it on the clock?
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All together now.  Black lives matter.  White lives matter.  All lives matter.

We are focusing on Black lives right now because they're the ones getting jacked up.  We can get to the others after we fix the biggest problem at hand first.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know why Black Lives Matter protesters enjoy soup?

They can drown all the crackers!

/Be sure to tip your waitress
//Wish they were there to beat down these "White Lives Matter" racist crackers
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that nobody wants to hang out with ugly, violent, toxic man-children? The heck you say!
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: You know why Black Lives Matter protesters enjoy soup?

They can drown all the crackers!

/Be sure to tip your waitress
//Wish they were there to beat down these "White Lives Matter" racist crackers


Hey! The correct term is "Saltine-American!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IvanTheSilent: DarkSoulNoHope: You know why Black Lives Matter protesters enjoy soup?

They can drown all the crackers!

/Be sure to tip your waitress
//Wish they were there to beat down these "White Lives Matter" racist crackers

Hey! The correct term is "Saltine-American!"


Wheat Cracker Lives Matter
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel culture!
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: They still managed to assault some peaceful folks though. And the of course the Police didn't do squat.


Eh, this asshole and some others were arrested apparently.

NSFW language

https://twitter.com/FreedomNTV/status​/​1381429788523560963
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IvanTheSilent: DarkSoulNoHope: You know why Black Lives Matter protesters enjoy soup?

They can drown all the crackers!

/Be sure to tip your waitress
//Wish they were there to beat down these "White Lives Matter" racist crackers

Hey! The correct term is "Saltine-American!"


That's body shaming, assuming all are flat. What about Oyster-Americans?
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drove past the site of Seattle's alleged event.  A handful of anti-racism protesters showed; I did not see any right wingers at all.  I guess later maybe one carload did show.  So maybe 20 total.  On both sides combined.

Today was a really nice weather day, it appears that almost everyone in town was doing something today other than attending a troll rally.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: Cancel culture!


Not a fan of yoghurt, huh?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: antifacists and anti-racist

I hate people who use antifa as if it's a thing.  Anti-facist. People use that word to avoid admitting being anti-antifacist is being pro-facist.  And people who are pro-facist are facists.


A facist believes that his face is better than all other faces.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: They had one of these in Albuquerque. One guy showed up and had to protected by police.


Yeah, TFA mentions that:

Police in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, formed a circle around a lone protester to separate him from a large crowd of counterprotesters.

The optimist in me says, "yay, only one racist c*nt showed up".

The cynic in me says, "the filth look after their buddies".
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: Bslim: They still managed to assault some peaceful folks though. And the of course the Police didn't do squat.

Eh, this asshole and some others were arrested apparently.

NSFW language

https://twitter.com/FreedomNTV/status/​1381429788523560963


Seemed to be more "reporters" than anyone from the rally or counter-protestors.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hyped by organizers as events that would make "the whole world tremble,"

...with unsuppressed mirth.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like anything these jokers do, it's just impotent gnashing of teeth.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These 2 responses were pretty good.

"In Raleigh, North Carolina, a small crowd of antifa and anti-racist protesters gathered at the park where the "White Lives Matter" march was planned. They marched around downtown behind a large white sign that read, "WE ACCEPT YOUR SURRENDER."

In Philadelphia, activists tweeted photos of a counterprotest picnic with pizza and Tastykake snacks."
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: I showed up.


Hey, that's great, but we're all still a bit peeved at you for dropping the ball with regard to a certain orange buffoon.

Straighten up and fly right, buddy; you don't want to lose your job in this economy.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fonzie VS Whites Only Sign
Youtube Uiiq-1KKSPg
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that settles it, then. I guess all lives do not, in fact, matter. More specifically white lives do not matter.

So then we're now at white lives AND blue lives don't matter. Guess that just leave black lives. So black lives matter.

Thanks for sorting that out MAGATS
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: You mean that nobody wants to hang out with ugly, violent, toxic man-children? The heck you say!


They do manage to get some women who probably have Stockholm syndrome from.being abused in their childhood or raised by racist manchildren.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
White lives DO matter to police, you Nazi farkholes. That's the whole reason BLM exists.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Seemed to be more "reporters" than anyone from the rally


Happily, demand always exceeds supply where white supremist bogeymen are concerned.
 
quatchi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fta: "Police in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, formed a circlearound a lone protester to separate him from a large crowd of counterprotesters."

Nice mental image.

It seems the hundreds of charges against the 1/6 traitors plus disruption effoet by anti-fascist elements online have had their effect.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

saywhonow: Well, that settles it, then. I guess all lives do not, in fact, matter. More specifically white lives do not matter.

So then we're now at white lives AND blue lives don't matter. Guess that just leave black lives. So black lives matter.

Thanks for sorting that out MAGATS


Satire, stupidity, racism or all of the above? Any way you go, your logic does not resemble our earth logic.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well all lives matter, for starts.
 
cefm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
See?  They're already being replaced.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Negligible: Yeah, but the cops still managed to kill an unarmed black man in Minnesota and kick off some shiat. So, did it really not happen or did they just do it on the clock?


i was just watching the livestream... jesus farking christ, cops really want to see 1968^2, don't they?
 
dracos31
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well all lives matter, for starts.


No, they don't.

There is no value in the life of a Nazi, or a Proud Boy, or an Oathkeeper. In fact, their lives actually have a negative value as they make everything around them worse by virtue of existing.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The kind of person who'd visit a "white lives matter" rally is probably the kind of person who'd rather hold out for the "ONLY white lives matter" one.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A single person arrived at Trump Tower for a "White Lives Matter" march and rally Sunday...

"There are dozens of us... err, one of us, err, me. There is one of me!"

Pathetic really. And they will still not accept that they are in the minority.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You mean that nobody wants to hang out with ugly, violent, toxic man-children? The heck you say!


reported for personally attacking 2/3 of main tab farkers
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hyped by organizers as events that would make "the whole world tremble," the rallies ran into a major problem...

I didn't feel a tremble today, did I sleep thru it?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: saywhonow: Well, that settles it, then. I guess all lives do not, in fact, matter. More specifically white lives do not matter.

So then we're now at white lives AND blue lives don't matter. Guess that just leave black lives. So black lives matter.

Thanks for sorting that out MAGATS

Satire, stupidity, racism or all of the above? Any way you go, your logic does not resemble our earth logic.


Oh and I suppose now it's a CRImE to post drunk on a work night too?!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.