(Some Guy)   Soberana vaccine receives support from Caribbean countries. Farkers raise a distrustful eyebrow at the name   (caribbeannationalweekly.com) divider line
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Csb/ got the pfizer vaccine about a week ago and it seems to have kicked my immune system into gear and some noncovid related lingering shiat seems to be on it's way out thankfully... Next shot on 4/20 blaze it
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good for Cuba.  The article suggests it has a damned well funded and functional vaccine development program.  If it passes stage 3, that will be a huge boost for its devestated econ.  In the long run...  it could spell good things.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Cuba but they're known for their doctorin' .
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Good for Cuba.  The article suggests it has a damned well funded and functional vaccine development program.  If it passes stage 3, that will be a huge boost for its devestated econ.  In the long run...  it could spell good things.


The embargo is so farking stupid
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tried to search for a more appropriate name for a FARK-friendly vaccine name, and got this.

Fifty Shades Of Grey - Drunk Ana
Youtube 02KCFTr-o_w


/no, I haven't seen it either
 
wesmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Good for Cuba.  The article suggests it has a damned well funded and functional vaccine development program.  If it passes stage 3, that will be a huge boost for its devestated econ.  In the long run...  it could spell good things.


Cuba has an amazing medical program, they've been sending medical help to other Latin American countries for decades and they also allow American medical students to come study in Cuba for free
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wesmon: GrogSmash: Good for Cuba.  The article suggests it has a damned well funded and functional vaccine development program.  If it passes stage 3, that will be a huge boost for its devestated econ.  In the long run...  it could spell good things.

Cuba has an amazing medical program, they've been sending medical help to other Latin American countries for decades and they also allow American medical students to come study in Cuba for free


The State Dept is on hand at every international meeting trying their damndest to stuff them in consulate packages and get them to the US.

Even Pensacola has more than one Cuban trained and educated doc on hospital staff.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: If it passes stage 3, that will be a huge boost for its devestated econ. In the long run... it could spell good things.


If it does work, Washington will kneecap any Monroe Doctrine-area country that dares buy it.

The Americas are a protected market area for US Pharma and the emergence of non-US competition is not tolerated.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Csb/ got the pfizer vaccine about a week ago and it seems to have kicked my immune system into gear and some noncovid related lingering shiat seems to be on it's way out thankfully... Next shot on 4/20 blaze it


That's just the 5G radiation from the chip implant killing off the already weakened pathogens...

=Smidge=
 
