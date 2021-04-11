 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com)   You really shouldn't leave your 4 year old in the car while you shop for new toys for yourselves, Moms   (wtnh.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean...

Just a couple of articles down, a 9-year-old found a gun in his mom's car, and killed his 11-year-old brother.

And nobody has been arrested. And given that it was Tejas, I can assume the worst the mom will face is some small fine.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait?  That's illegal?  Everyone did that with four year old in the 80s.  Not the sex shop part, but certainly at the grocery store.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Wait?  That's illegal?  Everyone did that with four year old in the 80s.  Not the sex shop part, but certainly at the grocery store.


Same here. No bicycle helmets or seatbelts either. We were fine. I mean...the survivors were fine.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alternate headline:
New York Couple Brings 4-year-old Shopping in Adult Store
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: I mean...

Just a couple of articles down, a 9-year-old found a gun in his mom's car, and killed his 11-year-old brother.

And nobody has been arrested. And given that it was Tejas, I can assume the worst the mom will face is some small fine.


Yeah, that'll show up here.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A couple of negligent moms going to a sex shop in North Stonington? This story just writes itself.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My ex got caught leaving my daughter alone, during winter, in the car when she was <1. My blood pressure is getting a kick...

/Daughter is fine and doing awesome
 
Mindlock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hate careless parents like that. You're supposed to leave them with the creepy guy in the curtained-off booths for safekeeping.

The curtain protects their delicate eyes from seeing anything dirty.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bowen: backhand.slap.of.reason: Wait?  That's illegal?  Everyone did that with four year old in the 80s.  Not the sex shop part, but certainly at the grocery store.

Same here. No bicycle helmets or seatbelts either. We were fine. I mean...the survivors were fine.


Stories from my dad as a kid... when visiting the aunt/uncle, the adults would get the kids into their station wagon and drive about 15 miles up and around a mountain, so they could go to a bar (even though there were much closer bars). The kids would basically have a sleepover until last call. Then they'd drive home...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The fact this is a law is amazing. While we're at it how about we make it against the law to swear at your kids?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Wait?  That's illegal?  Everyone did that with four year old in the 80s.  Not the sex shop part, but certainly at the grocery store.


Yup. It was a wild time. My aunt parked her car in front of the grocery store with the engine running. One of my cousins crawled into the driver's seat, threw it into reverse, backed across the road, then threw it in drive and crashed into the grocery store. So blame my cousin for why we can't have nice things.

/crazy farking kid
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One stop shopping for the perverts and  pedophiles!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still remember the time my cousin and I left my younger brother inside the car when we went to a strip club.

But in all fairness, my cousin and I were 19, and my brother was 17.

/We almost got him inside.
 
EL EM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Roll down windows  made the difference. We were able to moderate the car's temperature a bit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: backhand.slap.of.reason: Wait?  That's illegal?  Everyone did that with four year old in the 80s.  Not the sex shop part, but certainly at the grocery store.

Yup. It was a wild time. My aunt parked her car in front of the grocery store with the engine running. One of my cousins crawled into the driver's seat, threw it into reverse, backed across the road, then threw it in drive and crashed into the grocery store. So blame my cousin for why we can't have nice things.

/crazy farking kid


I put the car in neutral and nearly killed two kids and coasted into a house.

I was 2 or 3.

Mom needed to use the f*cking e-brake.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: The fact this is a law is amazing. While we're at it how about we make it against the law to swear at your kids?


No, fark you.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

puffy999: Russ1642: backhand.slap.of.reason: Wait?  That's illegal?  Everyone did that with four year old in the 80s.  Not the sex shop part, but certainly at the grocery store.

Yup. It was a wild time. My aunt parked her car in front of the grocery store with the engine running. One of my cousins crawled into the driver's seat, threw it into reverse, backed across the road, then threw it in drive and crashed into the grocery store. So blame my cousin for why we can't have nice things.

/crazy farking kid

I put the car in neutral and nearly killed two kids and coasted into a house.

I was 2 or 3.

Mom needed to use the f*cking e-brake.


And here I feel like I'm pushing it when I run down to the parkade to get something out of the car while the kid's asleep in bed.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Wait?  That's illegal?  Everyone did that with four year old in the 80s.  Not the sex shop part, but certainly at the grocery store.


Yeah and everybody's a farking busybody nowadays.
I panicked every time I left my baby in the car to put the shopping cart back.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: The fact this is a law is amazing. While we're at it how about we make it against the law to swear at your kids?


oh my god fark you and to hell with your kids, go move to new jersey you big baby
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: ImmutableTenderloin: The fact this is a law is amazing. While we're at it how about we make it against the law to swear at your kids?

oh my god fark you and to hell with your kids, go move to new jersey you big baby


Finally!  Some children for me to cuss at!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure it was just in and out and in and out and in annndunhghnn-whooo-whooo-out.
 
