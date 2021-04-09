 Skip to content
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fark this tree in particular.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rapid lower trunk expansion
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just happened to be shooting video of that tree right before it got blowed up real good?
Bullshiat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: Just happened to be shooting video of that tree right before it got blowed up real good?

Bullshiat.
Bullshiat.


Looks like it was recorded on a security cam and then someone recorded that by hand with their phone.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

puffy999: Looks like it was recorded on a security cam and then someone recorded that by hand with their phone.
Bullshiat.

Looks like it was recorded on a security cam and then someone recorded that by hand with their phone.


I stand corrected.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Two adjacent pine trees in my late mother's yard got hit right before she passed away. Not nearly as dramatic as that, but you could see the line on the bark where the bolt ran down and then jumped to the next tree.
We had an arborist check them. Yep, they had to come down. It was expensive, but cheaper than if they eventually fell on the house.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With a variety of taller trees nearby, the pine was confident lightening was not a threat. Narrator: Mother Nature does notlike the smug.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A large oak tree in our previous house's front yard got hit like that.  The tree survived, but has a large scar from the top all the way to the ground, where the bolt exited the tree and went into the water meter.

Exploded bark and molten sap blew out about 75 feet, showering our front porch, and our neighbor's too.

Anyone standing outside at the time probably would have been impaled.

Don't Fark around with lightning.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"F*ck you, tree!"

-God
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lightning strike leaves behind 15-foot crater in Fort Worth parking lot
Youtube olrW2l-c5j0
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Morning, it's another pure grey morning
Don't know what the day is holding
When I get uptight
And I walk right into the path of a lightning bolt
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I once saw a telephone pole that had been struck. It had a huge helical gash in it, that made almost four complete turns from the top to the bottom.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: Just happened to be shooting video of that tree right before it got blowed up real good?

Bullshiat.
Bullshiat.


Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: Just happened to be shooting video of that tree right before it got blowed up real good?

Bullshiat.
Bullshiat.


Yeah. He made lightning happen just so he could video it.

You're not to sharp there Skippy.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Merltech: Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.
Bullshiat.

Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.


Ha!!!  I knew it!!  Just another false flag operation by the deep state cabal. They probably used holograms or nanothermite, or something.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: I stand corrected.
Bullshiat.

Looks like it was recorded on a security cam and then someone recorded that by hand with their phone.

I stand corrected.


But do not stand too tall or you might get hit by lightning.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ZZZZzzzzzzttttttttttt!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Merltech: Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.
Bullshiat.

Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.


PINE TREE LIGHTNING STRIKE WAS AN INSIDE JOB
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lightening struck my house when I was about 5 years old. Struck my brother's room who is 2 years older. Shredded a Gordon Howe poster on his wall. There was a big black mar on the wall where the poster had once been about 3 feet by 3 feet. He apparently ran downstairs and yelled to my parents "Someone bombed our house!"  They called the fire department who checked out the attic and whatnot. No fire. I slept through the whole thing.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who screenshot/take video of a video with their phones should be next to those who drive in the left lane in the 9th circle of hell.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I just re-read my post. Gordie Howe, dammit. Screw you, autocorrect.


I just re-read my post. Gordie Howe, dammit. Screw you, autocorrect.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: People who screenshot/take video of a video with their phones should be next to those who drive in the left lane in the 9th circle of hell.


Camera was held panorama, maybe we should allow it?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.
Bullshiat.

Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.


#TreeTruth
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in elementary school, I lived in a house next to a telephone switch station (back in the 80s) about 200ft away.  Lightning hit that building.  The entire house shook and a number of windows blew out from the sonic boom.  Lightning isn't something you fark around with.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: #TreeTruth
Bullshiat.

Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.

#TreeTruth


What are the odds that it would just fall perfectly into its own rootprint?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Lightening struck my house when I was about 5 years old. Struck my brother's room who is 2 years older. Shredded a Gordon Howe poster on his wall. There was a big black mar on the wall where the poster had once been about 3 feet by 3 feet. He apparently ran downstairs and yelled to my parents "Someone bombed our house!"  They called the fire department who checked out the attic and whatnot. No fire. I slept through the whole thing.

I just re-read my post. Gordie Howe, dammit. Screw you, autocorrect.

I just re-read my post. Gordie Howe, dammit. Screw you, autocorrect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
What Gordon Howe might look like.

/quick and dirty.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Camera was held panorama, maybe we should allow it?

Camera was held panorama, maybe we should allow it?


No, it's one of the rare occasions where maximum resolution should be devoted to vertical format. The tree was worth videoing in 16x9 vertical format in 4k at 240fps if possible.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I once blew an entire evening watching lightening strike videos on YouTube. Yes, use of jazz cabbage may have been involved.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

schubie: What are the odds that it would just fall perfectly into its own rootprint?
Bullshiat.

Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.

#TreeTruth

What are the odds that it would just fall perfectly into its own rootprint?


bark doesnt melt at that temperature.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: No, it's one of the rare occasions where maximum resolution should be devoted to vertical format. The tree was worth videoing in 16x9 vertical format in 4k at 240fps if possible.

Camera was held panorama, maybe we should allow it?

No, it's one of the rare occasions where maximum resolution should be devoted to vertical format. The tree was worth videoing in 16x9 vertical format in 4k at 240fps if possible.


some people will just never be happy :-P
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay, wow.

Also, it's f*cking depressing so many people no longer believe that shiat happens, and that yes, Virginia, lightning does strike trees and blow them to hell, and that it sometimes gets caught on camera.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: #TreeTruth
Bullshiat.

Yes, explosives were planted to make it look like lightning struck it.

#TreeTruth


Another lie put forward by Big WeatherTM.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drewsclues: [Fark user image image 850x1172]What Gordon Howe might look like.

/quick and dirty.

I just re-read my post. Gordie Howe, dammit. Screw you, autocorrect.

[Fark user image image 850x1172]What Gordon Howe might look like.

/quick and dirty.


I appreciate the effort, and a good one it was. But my version of Gordie Howe was, and will always be, as a Whaler.
 
Stibium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iToad: I once saw a telephone pole that had been struck. It had a huge helical gash in it, that made almost four complete turns from the top to the bottom.


That's wild. Definitely magnetic field related.

Speaking of lightning I was standing on the porch during the storm a few days ago and witnessed the biggest I had ever seen. The thunder sounded like a nuclear bomb and echoed back and forth for a few seconds. No idea what it hit but whatever did is gone now.

Also link seems farked, so here is the one from the source. Sorry for fecesbook:
https://www.facebook.com/NWSGreenBay/​v​ideos/522099975619840/
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lightning Bolt!
Youtube j_ekugPKqFw
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Okay, wow.

Also, it's f*cking depressing so many people no longer believe that shiat happens, and that yes, Virginia, lightning does strike trees and blow them to hell, and that it sometimes gets caught on camera.


Virginia?
 
