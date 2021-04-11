 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canada is the next Ukraine   (cbc.ca) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The US will finally win one of these wars with its less populated neighbor?  Fourth time's the charm.  Revolutionary war: fail.  War of 1812: fail.  Gulf of Maine: fail.  Did I miss any?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Canada is game to you?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay Canada,
Get rid of all the ProudBoy terrorist financiers in America who are helping Putin.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The entire PLANET is Russia's, they believe.

So we're ALL going to be Ukraine soon enough.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ZAZ: The US will finally win one of these wars with its less populated neighbor?


Why can't we just sit this one out?  I mean we have Alaska and all, but the oil companies don't seem that interested.  Let Russia and Canada and Denmark have a little fun for a change.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Okay Canada,
Get rid of all the ProudBoy terrorist financiers in America who are helping Putin.


Can they send me a girlfriend while they're at it?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Purple_Urkle: Okay Canada,
Get rid of all the ProudBoy terrorist financiers in America who are helping Putin.

Can they send me a girlfriend while they're at it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh boy oh boy....
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: The entire PLANET is Russia's, they believe.

So we're ALL going to be Ukraine soon enough.


Putin needs offed. Like about 20 years ago. Someone should do something about that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Marcus Aurelius: Purple_Urkle: Okay Canada,
Get rid of all the ProudBoy terrorist financiers in America who are helping Putin.

Can they send me a girlfriend while they're at it?

[Fark user image 300x169]


Not that one!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Purple_Urkle: Marcus Aurelius: Purple_Urkle: Okay Canada,
Get rid of all the ProudBoy terrorist financiers in America who are helping Putin.

Can they send me a girlfriend while they're at it?

[Fark user image 300x169]

Not that one!


She's perfect for you. You'd make a great couple. Perfect children and all.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wendy's - Soviet Fashion Show Ad
Youtube DWAKtYGJZSM
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh sure. Give in to Putin's demands. What could go wrong?

history.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*loud snickering*
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Canada is the next Ukraine" so if Biden calls Trudeau it's an impeachable offense.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oil Rig Chernobyl, coming to an Canada!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fine, but we are taking the water.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know what would be useful for this article, CBC? A farking map. How am I supposed to properly evaluate this story without one?
 
Shiboleth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The US will finally win one of these wars with its less populated neighbor?  Fourth time's the charm.  Revolutionary war: fail.  War of 1812: fail.  Gulf of Maine: fail.  Did I miss any?


A swing and a miss.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Purple_Urkle: Okay Canada,
Get rid of all the ProudBoy terrorist financiers in America who are helping Putin.

Can they send me a girlfriend while they're at it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russia may not be the Soviet Union in name, but they still act like it, especially with Putin in charge.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The entire PLANET is Russia's, they believe.


Not that China feels any different.

But with the US to keep the peace, things will work out fine.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: But with the US to keep the peace, things will work out fine.


It's impossible to keep the peace when two major world powers want to gobble up everything they can see and have nukes.  When Russia grabbed land in the Ukraine, what good was the USA?
 
farkmedown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Canada is game to you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
