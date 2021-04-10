 Skip to content
(CNN)   We're shocked, SHOCKED that red states are vaccinating at slower rates than blue states. Actually, not shocked   (cnn.com) divider line
34
Nurglitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's worth remembering that there are blue citizens in those red states through no fault of their own.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Most of the states where vaccination rates are lowest happen to be ones where the Black population is high

Commence the ritual shunning of subbyfor hating blacks. No sense denying it. Denying it only means you're admitting it.
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe they should offer vaccinations at sporting events, gun shows, and drive thru beer barns.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From a map I found yesterday, it looks more like a Deep South problem, rather than just a red/blue divide. SS, ND, ME, AK, and WV were all doing pretty well. WV especially made me happy as they were both almost in the top 10 for percentage fully vaccinated, and #1 in highest percentage of doses used.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'"

― Isaac AsimovI have met many Republicans who are proud of their lack of education. They proclaim that education is nothing but socialist indoctrination. They are incredible susceptible to baseless conspiracy theories, which after the last election is evident. Every generation of conservatives seem to be more stupid than the previous. But it's hard to imagine geting any more stupid than the current crop.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It's worth remembering that there are blue citizens in those red states through no fault of their own.


Yeah, and for a brief little moment they are officially lucky bastards - they have easy access to shots. I'm in WA where shots still aren't open to everyone and those who they are open for have a Hunger Games fight to get an appointment. Unless they're willing to drive over the mountains to a red county, where at least one mass site switched to walkup for anyone over 16 a week ago due to lack of demand.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


fark their feelings.
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It's worth remembering that there are blue citizens in those red states through no fault of their own.


I think in some states, the slower rate is because of all the anti-vaxxers.  I think my blue island is getting faster vaccine availability because of it.  Multiple huge sites set up to serve the region, but the region doesn't want them.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got the J&J vaccine Friday morning, and I was pretty stoked about it.

Then I spent some time in the afternoon trying to convince a coworker that the vaccines would not change her DNA or make her infertile, and then I was sad about how farking stupid the whole conversation was. She's a 23-year-old Republican from a family of Republicans.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm picking up a bunch of freelance writing gigs these days some are headquartered in North Carolina and Florida. I don't care if you're vaccinated, if you're prancing about in a crowded office, I'm not going.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I got the J&J vaccine Friday morning, and I was pretty stoked about it.

Then I spent some time in the afternoon trying to convince a coworker that the vaccines would not change her DNA or make her infertile, and then I was sad about how farking stupid the whole conversation was. She's a 23-year-old Republican from a family of Republicans.


Maybe the Brazilian variant will kill her.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Second dose of Moderna on the 20th.
 
FrankPoole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: "Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'"

― Isaac AsimovI have met many Republicans who are proud of their lack of education. They proclaim that education is nothing but socialist indoctrination. They are incredible susceptible to baseless conspiracy theories, which after the last election is evident. Every generation of conservatives seem to be more stupid than the previous. But it's hard to imagine geting any more stupid than the current crop.


It's getting worse in Idaho.

https://www.chronicle.com/article/a-c​o​unty-turns-against-its-community-colle​ge
 
FunkJunkie [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Second dose this Wednesday in Texas. Granted the ease with which I was able to schedule my appointment may be because of wide spread hesitancy but everyone in my social and work circles has gotten it is or is signed up at least.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I got the J&J vaccine Friday morning, and I was pretty stoked about it.

Then I spent some time in the afternoon trying to convince a coworker that the vaccines would not change her DNA or make her infertile, and then I was sad about how farking stupid the whole conversation was. She's a 23-year-old Republican from a family of Republicans.


I'm not wasting my energy on people like her yet. There are still a lot of people who want it and are struggling to find an appointment. I'd rather help them by directing them to places with openings. Worry about the moron later, or don't.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
among the top and bottom TFA show 5% difference. that is so small it's not worthy of mention.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Biden punishing those who didn't vote for him. Sad.

/s
 
12349876
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: among the top and bottom TFA show 5% difference. that is so small it's not worthy of mention.


CDC says 42,122 doses per 100k in Alabama, 70,483 doses per 100k in New Mexico.  Pretty big gap.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It probably took me about 6 hours of hitting F5, but got my 1st shot on Thursday.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure these numbers among blacks in the south have nothing to do with the Tuskegee Experiment.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I got the J&J vaccine Friday morning, and I was pretty stoked about it.

Then I spent some time in the afternoon trying to convince a coworker that the vaccines would not change her DNA or make her infertile, and then I was sad about how farking stupid the whole conversation was. She's a 23-year-old Republican from a family of Republicans.


I got J&J last Friday too. (This is true.)

... It sucks because I don't know the default factory WiFi password! * ba da boom! *
 
12349876
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: I'm sure these numbers among blacks in the south have nothing to do with the Tuskegee Experiment.


Maryland
32.2% black, 58,123 doses per 100k

Alabama
27.8% black, 42,122 doses per 100k
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: From a map I found yesterday, it looks more like a Deep South problem, rather than just a red/blue divide. SS, ND, ME, AK, and WV were all doing pretty well. WV especially made me happy as they were both almost in the top 10 for percentage fully vaccinated, and #1 in highest percentage of doses used.


What I read is that most states are relying on pharmacies to distribute vaccines, and that states where big-box pharmacies (CVS, Wal-Greens, Rite-Aid) have put independent pharmacies out of business are doing worse; and that most of the states doing well are small rural states where the big-boxes do not have a large presence.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: I'm sure these numbers among blacks in the south have nothing to do with the Tuskegee Experiment.


And I'm sure it has nothing to do with unequal access to health care and flexible paid time off work to receive and recover from the vaccine.
 
austerity101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: I'm sure these numbers among blacks in the south have nothing to do with the Tuskegee Experiment.


While I understand this sentiment in an abstract sense, I don't understand how Tuskegee and our current vaccination situation are even remotely similar. It feels like a non sequitur between a legitimate grievance and an unrelated conclusion: "The government has engaged in malfeasance against marginalized people, therefore marginalized people are justified in not trusting science." Especially given millions of white and non-Black POC have received the vaccine without any issue, I struggle to see how this argument works.
 
kradio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It's worth remembering that there are blue citizens in those red states through no fault of their own.


wait?  does Georgia count as a blue state or red state now?  doesn't matter-I got me a sweet Johnson jab, baby!
 
Nullav
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Surpheon: Nurglitch: It's worth remembering that there are blue citizens in those red states through no fault of their own.

Yeah, and for a brief little moment they are officially lucky bastards - they have easy access to shots. I'm in WA where shots still aren't open to everyone and those who they are open for have a Hunger Games fight to get an appointment. Unless they're willing to drive over the mountains to a red county, where at least one mass site switched to walkup for anyone over 16 a week ago due to lack of demand.


It is kinda wonderful over here, for once in a blue moon. At first everyone I knew had to wait for who knew how long. Then when the second dose time frame rolled around for people, it just became a matter of deciding what time was convenient to go in.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Locally and anecdotally, appointments for the shot are far and few between - and it doesn't get much redder around here. DRTFA, are they saying there's less vax or fewer participants?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Second dose of Moderna on the 20th.


Vaccine buddy!

2nd dose of Pfizer on the 20th.

/ 4/20
// nice
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It's worth remembering that there are blue citizens in those red states through no fault of their own.


They make up most of the vaccing figures in those states, i'd guess.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not only do we pretend it's a race but then we pretend it's about race.  Only on fark!
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: Not_Todd: I'm sure these numbers among blacks in the south have nothing to do with the Tuskegee Experiment.

While I understand this sentiment in an abstract sense, I don't understand how Tuskegee and our current vaccination situation are even remotely similar. It feels like a non sequitur between a legitimate grievance and an unrelated conclusion: "The government has engaged in malfeasance against marginalized people, therefore marginalized people are justified in not trusting science." Especially given millions of white and non-Black POC have received the vaccine without any issue, I struggle to see how this argument works.


I got a bunch of black friends that don't want the vaccine because of those things though. Maybe the argument is bad but it's a massive factor in the low vaccination rates, at least among my friends.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When they started offering the vaccines to the target group many days they sent out advisories that anyone over 18 could come for a vaccine because they had dozens of extra spots.

Several vaccine locations have shuttered due to a lack of people showing up.

/northeast Florida..I hate it here, we're moving in couple months.
 
