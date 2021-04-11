 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Do a barrel roll! Sir, this is a tank   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

622 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2021 at 3:02 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fuel spilled from the tank when it toppled upside down and it is not clear whether the tank will be a write-off.

Really?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: Fuel spilled from the tank when it toppled upside down and it is not clear whether the tank will be a write-off.

Really?


I'd like to think that tanks are built tough enough that being rolled over on soft grass wouldn't write them off.

/The L plates are a nice touch.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet he won't try that again.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Bet he won't try that again.


I hope he didn't spill his tea.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Unimpressed
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Bslim: Fuel spilled from the tank when it toppled upside down and it is not clear whether the tank will be a write-off.

Really?

I'd like to think that tanks are built tough enough that being rolled over on soft grass wouldn't write them off.

/The L plates are a nice touch.


The inexperienced idiots they have roll it back over will do more damage than the inexperienced idios that rolled it over.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Turning too fast across a slope. That will do it to you.
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Technically, that is not a tank, it is an armored fighting vehicle, which technically sounds like a tank, but it is a classification of armored personnel carrier, APC, that has a roof mounted turret, like a tank.  The difference is that an AFV's turret is generally not equipped with a gun that is capable of going up against modern tanks, but is suitable for taking out bunkers, enemy APCs, trucks, and other AFVs.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is some kind of APC, not a tank.
 
WyDave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Technically, that is not a tank, it is an armored fighting vehicle, which technically sounds like a tank, but it is a classification of armored personnel carrier, APC, that has a roof mounted turret, like a tank.  The difference is that an AFV's turret is generally not equipped with a gun that is capable of going up against modern tanks, but is suitable for taking out bunkers, enemy APCs, trucks, and other AFVs.


What we really need to know is whether the ammo is fed from a clip or magazine.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: That is some kind of APC, not a tank.


Should have checked before posting.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That is an impressive achievement
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's becoming more like his father.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's why you need to press Z or R twice, not just once.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I hate it when that happens."
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tank commander has some explaining to do...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looks like a  Warrior  IFV. It makes sense since it says they were training for going over to Canada and BATUS keeps a bunch of Warriors there for training exercises.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Technically, that is not a tank, it is an armored fighting vehicle...


If this sort of thing had happened in France because the driver was having sex at the time, technically this would have been an amoured vehicle...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Technically, that is not a tank, it is an armored fighting vehicle, which technically sounds like a tank, but it is a classification of armored personnel carrier, APC, that has a roof mounted turret, like a tank.  The difference is that an AFV's turret is generally not equipped with a gun that is capable of going up against modern tanks, but is suitable for taking out bunkers, enemy APCs, trucks, and other AFVs.


Nerd.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: That is some kind of APC, not a tank.


It's a hacked tank! Didn't you see the selfie in the article?
 
LamboAlpha
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is not a roll, comrade, this is a roll.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZLKk​A​4DuSM
 
squidloe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He was triple dog dared. He had no choice but to do it.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LamboAlpha: That is not a roll, comrade, this is a roll.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZLKkA​4DuSM


...almost!
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.