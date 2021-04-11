 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Culture tends to be forged on the fringes, to be embraced by mainstream society much later. There are signs we are in a culturally stagnant period   (pairagraph.com)
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're not invited to my weirdo subculture and my art stays off of the internet.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weirdo Subculture is the name of my hardcore techno band
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only boring people get bored
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Teenage and 20 something Minecraft players are performing large multi-story improv productions on Twitch and YouTube.

I'm not worried about art. Art is always changing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what you write when you're completely out of ideas about what to write.  You spew drivel.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh? More art than ever and more great art than ever is being produced today (more terrible art, too). But more and more people are ignoring the gatekeepers of so-called great art. They don't have to suckle the balls of those people and institutions anymore.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?

You mean, a cookie-cutter, rehash everything movie industry, a simple-minded music industry which has been producing the SAME SH*T for two+ f*cking DECADES, and a society full of people who think Republicans MAY NOT be that bad? And you're suggesting culture is stagnant?

Nooooo....
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I spent over ten years doing landscape photography and involved in the online community around this field.

Here is what happened .. everyone went after clicks.   If something was popular, everyone was doing it.

It reached the point that people like myself who were going to new places and shooting rarely shot locations in new ways were either not disclosing the location, or outright lying about where the photo  was taken.

Myself and a few others were manipulating images so the metadata of a picture on a beach in Oregon would show you it was taken downtown Seattle.

What several of us also discovered was that our favorite images we shot were always the least popular.

So no, the internet did not do what these people thought it would do.  The same internet that gave us antivaxxers is, right now, filling my feed with a thousand pictures of tulip fields at sunrise.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*yawn*
 
xcheopis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heinlein as an example? Really? Heinlein sucks and was a god damned sex creep in nearly every possible way.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blastoh: internet that gave us antivaxxers


On the bright side internet invented time machine to send those antivaxxers to 1918 and other time periods
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Today's popular music videos include gay lap dances for Satan.  There isn't much fringe space remaining before you get into the illegal.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I blame Hipsters for monetizing cultures and subcultures, turning themselves into gatekeepers and pay walls keeping us from new ideas and experiences without paying for it (and what they're selling is usually very wrong from what it's "sourcing" from).
 
Advernaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We had gate keepers
 
