(Pix11)   Argh matey. Mother-daughter duo find centuries old pirate sword in North Carolina. Still no cure for finding the buried treasure   (pix11.com) divider line
46
46 Comments     (+0 »)
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought it was gonna be a story where they found "a sword" but sounds better in a headline as "a pirate sword". Instead, there's apparently evidence it may actually have belonged to Jean Lafitte.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby, you were killin it on the headline till ya did the "no cure for" at the end. That takes this headline down a notch.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's an ad for their book
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had me at mother and daughter duo.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's a better link.  The work was done by actual researcher at a university with experience doing historical research.

https://www.pfeiffer.edu/news/pfeiffe​r​-professor-and-her-mother-demystify-li​fe-pirate-jean-laffite

And 'pirate' was more 'smuggler'
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mother-daughter duo"

OLD FARK IS BACK!!!!!!

"found a pirate sword "

Sigh.......
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: I thought it was gonna be a story where they found "a sword" but sounds better in a headline as "a pirate sword". Instead, there's apparently evidence it may actually have belonged to Jean Lafitte.


"Because Laffite, Oliphant and Yarbrough argue, faked his own death and lived a secret life in North Carolina."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the pool of plastic balls?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yarbrough, an artist and writer, started Southern Voice, which chronicles the history of the South's older homes and the people who lived in them.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: "Mother-daughter duo"

OLD FARK IS BACK!!!!!!

"found a pirate sword "

Sigh.......


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why was all the rum gone?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some watery tart probably distributed it to them, now they're the queen/princess.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1966 Cap'n Crunch Meets Jean LaFoote
Youtube VntBW-uZ9jU
next umystery for the mom daughter duo: find out how Capt Crunch cereal stays crunchy even in milk (for a while at least)
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: [Fark user image 295x171]


That really doesn't look like the Crunch I grew up with.

Story doesn't mention if the cable got fixed.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You fight like a dairy farmer !
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I've seen this one before.

Butt pirates of penzance, right?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watched the Black Sails series. Pretty interesting... drama, embellishment, etc but characters were real.
The Lost Pirate Kingdom on Netflix is a 4 pt docuseries if you're interested  in early 1700s pirating along the eastern seaboard and Caribbean.
Mrs Pinner actually  enjoyed the docuseries.
Boobies, btw in both.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Yarbrough, an artist and writer, started Southern Voice, which chronicles the history of the South's older homes and the people who lived in them.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


FRODO, of the NINE FINGERS, and the ring of DOOM!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vincent Price reads The Phantom Merry-Go-Round
Youtube 5o_1t2vUZ3I

Jean Lafitte? Well, this will have to do
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, women are good at digging up old shiat.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now she's Queen of the Britons.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I started to watch the 'news' video, but stopped when they started showing Captain Crunch. Have we really reached Idiocracy this quickly? Why do people WANT to be stupid?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I love having sword fights with my buddies. The last man standing wins a cigarette and first crack at raiding the fridge.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The mother-daughter duo believe that sword once belonged to the notorious French pirate, Jean Laffite."

They could also believe that it's the Ark of the Covenant, but that doesn't mean it is.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I made it five sentences into the headline and completely had the wrong idea about the article.

I really need to clear my browser history more often.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mjbok: runwiz: [Fark user image 295x171]

That really doesn't look like the Crunch I grew up with.

Story doesn't mention if the cable got fixed.


No, but they're now gettong free long distance calls!
 
Barnhawk72 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They also found some old preserved pirate food.

They stored it in jarrrrrrrrrrs.
 
cleek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Laffitte Don't Fail Me Now
Youtube iYOS5ZeT0W4
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flint Largechest: I started to watch the 'news' video, but stopped when they started showing Captain Crunch. Have we really reached Idiocracy this quickly? Why do people WANT to be stupid?


I mean, in total fairness to the human race as a whole, this is a CW station rebroadcasting a story of a Fox affiliate, so the standards aren't that high.

/Wait, that may be worse.
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oldernell: Had me at mother and daughter duo.


Me too. Then decided not to click the vid to watch an ad which then would let me watch a local Fox affiliate story on said mother-daughter duo.

So 25 posts in and no pics.  I can assume that pirate sword finding women are not hawt?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was expecting something involving plundering some booty...
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VntBW-uZ​9jU] next umystery for the mom daughter duo: find out how Capt Crunch cereal stays crunchy even in milk (for a while at least)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been watching the Pirates documentary-series so I'm getting a kick....
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Went into hiding after faking his own death... kept the sword.

That makes sense.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I prefer "Mother-daughter duo do post-yoga shopping at Trader Joe's in Lululemon tights and sports bras".

Cuz covid has made me creepy.
 
Pinner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I prefer "Mother-daughter duo do post-yoga shopping at Trader Joe's in Lululemon tights and sports bras".

Cuz covid has made me creepy.


It hasn't made you creepy, its Lululabia that's standard casual wear now.
Enjoy.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [YouTube video: 1966 Cap'n Crunch Meets Jean LaFoote]next umystery for the mom daughter duo: find out how Capt Crunch cereal stays crunchy even in milk (for a while at least)


Cereal Varnish
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: I thought it was gonna be a story where they found "a sword" but sounds better in a headline as "a pirate sword". Instead, there's apparently evidence it may actually have belonged to Jean Lafitte.


There was a nice variety of swords last time I went past Lafitte's in New Orleans, but no women were involved.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Harry Freakstorm: [YouTube video: 1966 Cap'n Crunch Meets Jean LaFoote]next umystery for the mom daughter duo: find out how Capt Crunch cereal stays crunchy even in milk (for a while at least)

Cereal Varnish


Dammit, borked the link...


https://youtu.be/5DdqIaOhpJg
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
farking video. I just wanted to see a picture of an old pirate sword, not watch 3 minutes of talking heads.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chenopod: Here's a better link.  The work was done by actual researcher at a university with experience doing historical research.

https://www.pfeiffer.edu/news/pfeiffer​-professor-and-her-mother-demystify-li​fe-pirate-jean-laffite

And 'pirate' was more 'smuggler'


Weird. Both this and TFA are acting like his faking his death and quietly living out his life in hiding are something that's definitely been proven now, yet the Wikipedia entry for him treats it as basically a wild rumor on the level of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid allegedly doing the same thing.

The difference is that in this case, there's a gravesite that they can exhume, but haven't for some reason.

/I'mma personally think of it as that until I see more evidence to the contrary.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you say someone finds an old sword I imagine them digging it up out of the ground, not seeing it hanging on a wall.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Chenopod: Here's a better link.  The work was done by actual researcher at a university with experience doing historical research.

https://www.pfeiffer.edu/news/pfeiffer​-professor-and-her-mother-demystify-li​fe-pirate-jean-laffite

And 'pirate' was more 'smuggler'

Weird. Both this and TFA are acting like his faking his death and quietly living out his life in hiding are something that's definitely been proven now, yet the Wikipedia entry for him treats it as basically a wild rumor on the level of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid allegedly doing the same thing.

The difference is that in this case, there's a gravesite that they can exhume, but haven't for some reason.

/I'mma personally think of it as that until I see more evidence to the contrary.


That said, there really was a high-ranking member of Napoleon's army who quietly lived out the rest of his life in NC and really in buried in Cornelius or somewheres.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lincolnton near Charlotte? You would think this would be from the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
 
