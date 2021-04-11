 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Police use airplane water bottle from 1985 to nab murder suspect. And I thought the food on my last flight looked old   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*RTFA*

*Looks at headline again*
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In February 2021, investigators were able to use modern technology to match the ski mask DNA to the suspect's parents.

This sounds like they got him through a DNA genealogy registry.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark: where even the submitter doesn't read the article.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fark: where even the submitter doesn't read the article.


Fark isnt Playboy. No one reads the articles here.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: In February 2021, investigators were able to use modern technology to match the ski mask DNA to the suspect's parents.

This sounds like they got him through a DNA genealogy registry.


Based on DNA from a ski mask from 1985, they identified a likely relative in a genealogy registry. From there they suspected a particular individual and while monitoring him swiped a water bottle he drank out of in February 2021. DNA from that water bottle matched to the mask with a high degree of certainty.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: This sounds like they got him through a DNA genealogy registry.


Things like this are why I submitted a DNA test with someone else's sample. Police trying to trace any crimes to me might hit on family but then find a completely unrelated DNA profile linked to me. They will likely assume I was adopted and move on.
 
