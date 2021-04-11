 Skip to content
(MSN)   Introverts don't want to go back to the Old Normal after the pandemic is over   (msn.com) divider line
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, we don't.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eh, we're the ones that had to change the least.  We won't change back that much, either.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Though I'd admit, being in line with a whole lot of stranger to get my COVID shot the other day was rather enjoyable.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Introvert here

As much as I thought I'd love the WFH experience, I am ready to not having to coordinate who gets to use the shared office each day, being irritated by my coworkers again, and most importantly never having to regularly use Zoom again
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I will never be the life of the party, but I don't consider myself an introvert either.  I've enjoyed being able to pick and choose when I spend time around people of marginal importance in my life.  Forced small talk has vanished from my life, and in its place are real conversations that don't waste a bunch of time.  I had not realized how many times I was simply wasting time, navigating social pleasantries like make-up and chitchat.  These days, I can simply bathe, slap on a face mask and not wonder if I look over groomed or sloppy.  I hope we never forget how much our priorities shifted in the last 15 months.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bout 80% introvert here.

I like WFH.
But I do miss going to a restaurant or bar once a week.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: I will never be the life of the party, but I don't consider myself an introvert either.  I've enjoyed being able to pick and choose when I spend time around people of marginal importance in my life.  Forced small talk has vanished from my life, and in its place are real conversations that don't waste a bunch of time.  I had not realized how many times I was simply wasting time, navigating social pleasantries like make-up and chitchat.  These days, I can simply bathe, slap on a face mask and not wonder if I look over groomed or sloppy.  I hope we never forget how much our priorities shifted in the last 15 months.


Bathe?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like groups of people, as long as they stay far away from me.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Article mentions that extroverts are insensitive to dopamine and pretty much hooked on it.

Nice.

Now I can dust off Republican talking points from the 1980s about the personal moral failures of chemical dependence and apply them to fussy extroverts.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Article mentions that extroverts are insensitive to dopamine and pretty much hooked on it.

Nice.

Now I can dust off Republican talking points from the 1980s about the personal moral failures of chemical dependence and apply them to fussy extroverts.


"Dopamine: Use is abuse!"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: Purple_Urkle: Article mentions that extroverts are insensitive to dopamine and pretty much hooked on it.

Nice.

Now I can dust off Republican talking points from the 1980s about the personal moral failures of chemical dependence and apply them to fussy extroverts.

"Dopamine: Use is abuse!"


"Dopamine is a gateway drug to [fill in the blank]!"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: Bathe?


It's a city in England, but that's not important right now.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Purple_Urkle: Article mentions that extroverts are insensitive to dopamine and pretty much hooked on it.

Nice.

Now I can dust off Republican talking points from the 1980s about the personal moral failures of chemical dependence and apply them to fussy extroverts.

"Dopamine: Use is abuse!"

"Dopamine is a gateway drug to [fill in the blank]!"


Suing the CDC to start running cruise lines now damn it!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The thing is...if things do just back to normal and we don't take what we've learned about pandemics and improve...we are, absolutely, going to do this again. It might be in 100 years or it might be next Wednesday. Things cannot "go back to normal".

It shows how necessary things like an independent, well-funded CDC are, how important the Federal Government is and how "cutting costs" is exactly how we got into this mess.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: The thing is...if things do just back to normal and we don't take what we've learned about pandemics and improve...we are, absolutely, going to do this again. It might be in 100 years or it might be next Wednesday. Things cannot "go back to normal".

It shows how necessary things like an independent, well-funded CDC are, how important the Federal Government is and how "cutting costs" is exactly how we got into this mess.


And which is why we will go back to doing things the same way as we did before.

Once everything is behind us, those of us who stayed at home, wore masks when we did venture outside and waited our turns for the vaccine will have something to truly celebrate. Covid-deniers will join in , but they
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: iheartscotch: The thing is...if things do just back to normal and we don't take what we've learned about pandemics and improve...we are, absolutely, going to do this again. It might be in 100 years or it might be next Wednesday. Things cannot "go back to normal".

It shows how necessary things like an independent, well-funded CDC are, how important the Federal Government is and how "cutting costs" is exactly how we got into this mess.

And which is why we will go back to doing things the same way as we did before.

Once everything is behind us, those of us who stayed at home, wore masks when we did venture outside and waited our turns for the vaccine will have something to truly celebrate. Covid-deniers will join in , but they


But their celebrations will be empty much like everything else they do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Garfield also said he doesn't want things to go back to Nermal.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: iheartscotch: The thing is...if things do just back to normal and we don't take what we've learned about pandemics and improve...we are, absolutely, going to do this again. It might be in 100 years or it might be next Wednesday. Things cannot "go back to normal".

It shows how necessary things like an independent, well-funded CDC are, how important the Federal Government is and how "cutting costs" is exactly how we got into this mess.

And which is why we will go back to doing things the same way as we did before.

Once everything is behind us, those of us who stayed at home, wore masks when we did venture outside and waited our turns for the vaccine will have something to truly celebrate. Covid-deniers will join in , but they

But their celebrations will be empty much like everything else they do.

[Fark user image image 450x340]


If the nukes don't get us, climate change will. If it's not climate change...it'll be plastic poisoning everything. And nobody is going to do shiat about it until it's an immediate and unavoidable crisis.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Getting the 2nd shot tomorrow. Looking forward to ducking from mass shooters in shopping malls soon. Maybe the new normal could be masks with Kevlar.
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gettin' real tired of thinkpieces equating "introvert" with "misanthrope". You can be somewhat introverted and still get value out of some social interactions (I'd love to just be able to have lunch with my teammates, for one).

/open offices can still DIAF though
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, maybe we could use this opportunity to practice our small talk.

So why do you hate your wife?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Normal" in the USA is an environment conducive to extroverts, sociopaths, and con artists, full of unnecessary meetings and "company exercises" and office parties that exist only to flatter the egos and fluff the boners of the extroverted go-getters.

As an empathetic and moral introvert, f*ck all of that.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty far from an introvert but I would be happy to continue to live in my studio for the foreseeable future. I have gotten a lot of shiat done the past year.
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Introvert here

As much as I thought I'd love the WFH experience, I am ready to not having to coordinate who gets to use the shared office each day, being irritated by my coworkers again, and most importantly never having to regularly use Zoom again


Wait until companies realize they don't need American office workers and hire WFH from India and Korea.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can have my mask when you pry it off my cold, dead face.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The thing is...if things do just back to normal and we don't take what we've learned about pandemics and improve...we are, absolutely, going to do this again. It might be in 100 years or it might be next Wednesday. Things cannot "go back to normal".

It shows how necessary things like an independent, well-funded CDC are, how important the Federal Government is and how "cutting costs" is exactly how we got into this mess.


That was our approach in 1918. It worked out just fine.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If the nukes don't get us, climate change will. If it's not climate change...it'll be plastic poisoning everything. And nobody is going to do shiat about it until it's an immediate and unavoidable crisis.


If I could sum up the human condition in a single word, "externalities" would be the first to come to mind.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope the non-stupid companies adopt a hybrid system for work. Something like pick any 3 days to work in the office and you get 2 days at home. Meetings and team stuff can happen on a day when most people are in the office (or make it company policy that one of the on-site days is fixed for everyone).

A lot of the filler crap in the work environment is either a waste of time or can be done via email. Ignoring all the public health benefits, cutting commutes by 40% is a massive benefit that doesn't cost the company a damn thing. Applied to a large metro area, and you could put a dent in traffic problems as well as make a statement towards climate change.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

freddyV: Bout 80% introvert here.

I like WFH.
But I do miss going to a restaurant or bar once a week.


That's me in a nutshell, and it's cozy in the nutshell.
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: iheartscotch: The thing is...if things do just back to normal and we don't take what we've learned about pandemics and improve...we are, absolutely, going to do this again. It might be in 100 years or it might be next Wednesday. Things cannot "go back to normal".

It shows how necessary things like an independent, well-funded CDC are, how important the Federal Government is and how "cutting costs" is exactly how we got into this mess.

And which is why we will go back to doing things the same way as we did before.

Once everything is behind us, those of us who stayed at home, wore masks when we did venture outside and waited our turns for the vaccine will have something to truly celebrate. Covid-deniers will join in , but they


Those who staye home will find they are no longer needed by their companies as their jobs have been given to WFH foreigners because technology allows them to. Those who went to work are going to be valued by their companies and will climb the social economic ladder. Those who stayed home from work will find they are now deadbeats and welfare receipients struggling to just get by on government handouts.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Introvert.  Literally the only thing I don't want to go back to the way things were is traffic.

(Well maybe also the political situation but that's incidental.)
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I hope the non-stupid companies adopt a hybrid system for work. Something like pick any 3 days to work in the office and you get 2 days at home. Meetings and team stuff can happen on a day when most people are in the office (or make it company policy that one of the on-site days is fixed for everyone).

A lot of the filler crap in the work environment is either a waste of time or can be done via email. Ignoring all the public health benefits, cutting commutes by 40% is a massive benefit that doesn't cost the company a damn thing. Applied to a large metro area, and you could put a dent in traffic problems as well as make a statement towards climate change.


American companies will hire people outside the US instead of catreing to you whims.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's something about a commute that is more complicated than navigating yesterday's clothes on the floor to get to the bathroom, kitchen and to a keyboard.

I figure that the black plague was  complete wash for two years the  first go around, nothing will be anywhere near normal until next year.  Many businesses won't come back.  Availability of certain stuff will never return.

I'm glad that the talent that learned TV production has had a year to shine, using Zoom, etc.  Unfortuneatly calling in sick will never be the same either.  You just Zoom into a hybrid meeting.  Unforetunately going on vacation will never be the same either.  You just Zoom into a hybrid meeting from the Eifel Tower.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pmdgrwr: GreatGlavinsGhost: iheartscotch: The thing is...if things do just back to normal and we don't take what we've learned about pandemics and improve...we are, absolutely, going to do this again. It might be in 100 years or it might be next Wednesday. Things cannot "go back to normal".

It shows how necessary things like an independent, well-funded CDC are, how important the Federal Government is and how "cutting costs" is exactly how we got into this mess.

And which is why we will go back to doing things the same way as we did before.

Once everything is behind us, those of us who stayed at home, wore masks when we did venture outside and waited our turns for the vaccine will have something to truly celebrate. Covid-deniers will join in , but they

Those who staye home will find they are no longer needed by their companies as their jobs have been given to WFH foreigners because technology allows them to. Those who went to work are going to be valued by their companies and will climb the social economic ladder. Those who stayed home from work will find they are now deadbeats and welfare receipients struggling to just get by on government handouts.


When do the abortions start?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i like working from home most of the time. leave me alone. i got more done last year than i did in 2019 or 2018, AND i made a bunch of PPE to donate, too.

pmdgrwr: Those who staye home will find they are no longer needed by their companies as their jobs have been given to WFH foreigners because technology allows them to. Those who went to work are going to be valued by their companies and will climb the social economic ladder. Those who stayed home from work will find they are now deadbeats and welfare receipients struggling to just get by on government handouts.


no.
 
JRoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I do enjoy going as long as I can without leaving the house or talking to other people but I always considered that MY lifestyle.

When everyone is doing it it wrecks the psychological ecosystem for me.

I need the extrovert world because it's like nocturnal vs. diurnal biology. My introverted lifestyle requires an extroverted world to appreciate it's output and extroverts need introverts for the same reason.
 
comrade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My wife was looking out the window the other day and I don't remember the exact wording but said something like "wow it's almost over. We should take advantage of our time left at home."

biatch what do you think I've been doing for the last 15 months! We turned our cellar into a gym at the beginning and I've built up a lot of muscle and also running outside for hour-long runs, working my full-time job and studying another language. She continued working her job but in her spare time mostly just watched television.

Our difference is that I'm fairly introverted and she's extroverted.  A friend of ours who's also introverted thrived this past year too.  I think extroverts were just really depressed for 12 months.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As an IP in an EJ world. I fear going back to normal to the point where I may take drastic action to prevent needing to go back.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fast B: Gettin' real tired of thinkpieces equating "introvert" with "misanthrope".


Yeah, they need to stop using Fark as a representative study group. It's throwing the numbers off.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The thing is...if things do just back to normal and we don't take what we've learned about pandemics and improve...we are, absolutely, going to do this again. It might be in 100 years or it might be next Wednesday. Things cannot "go back to normal".

It shows how necessary things like an independent, well-funded CDC are, how important the Federal Government is and how "cutting costs" is exactly how we got into this mess.


fark 30 years from now you pussies!

/Never stopped being around people
//Doctors say I'm healthy as a horse
///Raise the collender and thank the noodley one
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Ignoring all the public health benefits, cutting commutes by 40% is a massive benefit that doesn't cost the company a damn thing. Applied to a large metro area, and you could put a dent in traffic problems as well as make a statement towards climate change.


It's going to be interesting to see how it actually plays out.  Being able to work from home a couple days a week could contribute to sprawl since commute isn't as much of a factor in where someone lives.  We're trying to expand public transportation and get more people to use it, but right now no one is using it since they're working from home.  So what's the future of public transportation if people are working from home?  There are also a lot of micro economies built around the office building.  The little coffee shops and lunch spots aren't going to survive an empty downtown.
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not an introvert  but in a small town where there's not a lot of extroverting to be done. I've done so much more reading and with a wider scope in the last year in place of restaurants and shopping--and at less cost. I'd rather have a half million lost Americans alive, but I'm otherwise happier and better off.

(An added bonus is learning that Republicans are such scum I'll never vote for one again. I have less responsibility to read politics that I can read things that give me more pleasure instead.)
 
thesharkman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't miss eating in restaurants.  I'm fine with take out.
 
ocd002
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They may not have to go back. Plenty of companies are discovering people were more productive and happier working from home and they no longer need to keep large expensive office buildings if people continue working from home.

My cousin works and her coworkers went to clean out their office spaces recently because their company is getting rid of their lease for that building. They'll be working from home permanently. My husband's company said everyone can stay working from home at least until the end of this year. I think they'll extend it again too or just make it permanent as they've been working just fine from home.

So next we will have to talk about what to do with all the empty office buildings. Low cost housing is an option as well as assisted living for seniors.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

no1curr: Introvert here

As much as I thought I'd love the WFH experience, I am ready to not having to coordinate who gets to use the shared office each day, being irritated by my coworkers again, and most importantly never having to regularly use Zoom again


I'm slated to go back to the office tomorrow and I'm kinda looking forward to it.  I've enjoyed working from home, but being in an office environment helps me focus more.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: There's something about a commute that is more complicated than navigating yesterday's clothes on the floor to get to the bathroom, kitchen and to a keyboard.

I figure that the black plague was  complete wash for two years the  first go around, nothing will be anywhere near normal until next year.  Many businesses won't come back.  Availability of certain stuff will never return.

I'm glad that the talent that learned TV production has had a year to shine, using Zoom, etc.  Unfortuneatly calling in sick will never be the same either.  You just Zoom into a hybrid meeting.  Unforetunately going on vacation will never be the same either.  You just Zoom into a hybrid meeting from the Eifel Tower.



Maybe grow a spine and tell your company to eff off while you're on vacation
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, gosh darn it, Michaela, I really wanted to attend your wedding and have that occupy my entire Saturday and get you a $50 Amazon gift card, after consulting with other co-workers and all of us deciding to settle on that, and by the way I'm actually insulted you invited me to your goddamn wedding since we're just co-workers, but wouldn't you know it I'm gonna be out of town the weekend of your wedding.

just rehearsing my old lines
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.