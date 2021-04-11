 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Brits celebrate the return of bars   (metro.co.uk) divider line
17
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is a sunnie?
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: What the hell is a sunnie?


It's a shorter name for sunglasses. Blame the Australians for this one, but people in the UK should know better also.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: What the hell is a sunnie?


It's when you are ready to have a go with the weckershams
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: What the hell is a sunnie?


they also call lipstick "lip pies"

i hate it
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard anyone use the term until now.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: i_dig_chicks: What the hell is a sunnie?

they also call lipstick "lip pies"

i hate it


We do..?! o_O

/ I've honestly never heard that one
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be celebrating the return of SARS(-CoV-2).
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bobby Hebb - Sunny
Youtube ubvYQxTXO3U
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: i_dig_chicks: What the hell is a sunnie?

they also call lipstick "lip pies"

i hate it


And all types of sport shoe are 'trainers'.

/when are you graduating to real shoes?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: JudgeSmails: i_dig_chicks: What the hell is a sunnie?

they also call lipstick "lip pies"

i hate it

And all types of sport shoe are 'trainers'.

/when are you graduating to real shoes?


I mean... calling them "tennis shoes" or "gym shoes" is certainly no better.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: JudgeSmails: i_dig_chicks: What the hell is a sunnie?

they also call lipstick "lip pies"

i hate it

We do..?! o_O

/ I've honestly never heard that one


I think they mean lippy. I'm off to have a biscuit. Not a farking cookie, a biscuit.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: JudgeSmails: i_dig_chicks: What the hell is a sunnie?

they also call lipstick "lip pies"

i hate it

We do..?! o_O

/ I've honestly never heard that one


I think he means 'lippy'
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: uttertosh: JudgeSmails: i_dig_chicks: What the hell is a sunnie?

they also call lipstick "lip pies"

i hate it

And all types of sport shoe are 'trainers'.

/when are you graduating to real shoes?

I mean... calling them "tennis shoes" or "gym shoes" is certainly no better.


I just call them shoes.
 
orbister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Never heard anyone use the term until now.


Me neither. Australian intern at the Metro?
 
orbister
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scalpod: Soon to be celebrating the return of SARS(-CoV-2).


59.4% of all UK adults have had one dose of vaccine. 13.8% have had two doses.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

orbister: jokerscrowbar: Never heard anyone use the term until now.

Me neither. Australian intern at the Metro?


What??? Have never watched Neighbours or Home and Away????

Blimey!
 
scalpod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: scalpod: Soon to be celebrating the return of SARS(-CoV-2).

59.4% of all UK adults have had one dose of vaccine. 13.8% have had two doses.


So a little over half are half way there and a little over a tenth are already there with vaccines that aren't 100% effective so if they go wallow around in Covid like pigs in slop, some of them are bound to wind up getting it anyway even *if* they're fully vaccinated?

TIME TO HEAD BACK TO THE PUBS EVERYBODY!
 
