(CNN)   Come to the Virgin Islands. Enjoy our warm sunshine, beautiful beaches, volcanic eruptions, rustic villages filled with intriguing shops and wait, back up a minute   (cnn.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come to Arkansas for real Cajun fare and Mardi gras.

Seriously subby. Take a crack at Google maps.

Or was this snark? I can never tell any more.
 
12349876
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Huh?

The Virgin Islands are about 400 miles away from this volcano (St. Croix a little less, the rest a little more).
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

12349876: Huh?

The Virgin Islands are about 400 miles away from this volcano (St. Croix a little less, the rest a little more).


You are correct. But a lot of US Americans don't have maps. So check your cartographic privilege when you mapslain.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't think this was an intentional Austria/Australia joke. To be fair, I didn't recognize the name St Vincent when this news broke either.

For a little lockdown relief, we've been watching Caribbean house-hunting shows, and had to look up many of the places they have covered - is it a country? South American territory? European? There are a ton of islands and plenty of all of those types.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pele has awoken from slumber in the Grenadines
yoyopro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who would have thought it would happen?
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kbronsito: 12349876: Huh?

The Virgin Islands are about 400 miles away from this volcano (St. Croix a little less, the rest a little more).

You are correct. But a lot of US Americans don't have maps. So check your cartographic privilege when you mapslain.


I believe that the Caribbean should, our education over here in the U.S. should help the U.S., uh, or, uh, should help South Africa and should help the Iraq and the Asian countries, so we will be able to build up our future. Wu-Tang for our children.
 
