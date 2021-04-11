 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium faster, Iran's underground Natanz nuclear facility lost power. Hmm... what a strange coincidence   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Middle East, Iran's underground Natanz, Iranian Revolution, Israel, Israel Defense Forces, Iran, Iranian officials, Israeli media outlets  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That Death Star of David sure gets around.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing that whatever goes around doesn't come around.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya can't keep throwing on the new stuff on the same circuit. It's gonna blow every time.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try hitting it with a hammer. That should get it going again.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Try hitting it with a hammer. That should get it going again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In before the white-knighting of the ayatol -

- dammit.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.


Somehow I think there is just a minor difference between preventing an aggressive terrorist nation from getting nuclear weapons and sponsoring the sending of women wrapped in explosives into a civilian market to explode themselves.

But if you can't see the difference, don't worry - the people that can will keep making you safe.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of Ali Khamenei?

Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.

Well there it is
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We know who's lying about power outages.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.

Somehow I think there is just a minor difference between preventing an aggressive terrorist nation from getting nuclear weapons and sponsoring the sending of women wrapped in explosives into a civilian market to explode themselves.

But if you can't see the difference, don't worry - the people that can will keep making you safe.


Like they did for the US Capitol? Or at Abu Gharib? Or Mai Lai? Or Wounded Knee?

Quit pretending your shiat don't stink, magat.
 
GORDON
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.


I think blind moral ignorance, as is on display here, is the real danger to the world.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.

Somehow I think there is just a minor difference between preventing an aggressive terrorist nation from getting nuclear weapons and sponsoring the sending of women wrapped in explosives into a civilian market to explode themselves.

But if you can't see the difference, don't worry - the people that can will keep making you safe.


Actually simple Iranians like Americans so LEAVE KHOMENEI ALONE
 
orbister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, are we going back to the fantasy that we can somehow broker a "nuclear peace" in a region where we sponsor a rogue puppet nation that operates a covert nuclear capability that it won't even publicly admit to?
Stop and seriously imagine being stupid enough to think that will work.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That Death Star of David sure gets around.


Very likely that an Iranian sympathetic to keeping Iran nuclear-free is on the inside.  Mossad has a long reach, but knowing when the centrifuges go online is a bit much.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait, power outage and not a big kaboom?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: So, are we going back to the fantasy that we can somehow broker a "nuclear peace" in a region where we sponsor a rogue puppet nation that operates a covert nuclear capability that it won't even publicly admit to?
Stop and seriously imagine being stupid enough to think that will work.


Who do you think Israel is the puppet of, exactly?
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gordon Freeman was seen casually walking away from the facility.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone wonder why in the world they are using centrifuges?  That has to be the slowest way to produce the fewest number of bombs possible, although it also allows you to make civilian nuclear power as well.

My guess is that they want another nuclear deal, presumably with nations more stable than one that elected Trump.

Iran's nuclear project never made any sense.  After the second invasion of Iraq (and especially electing Trump and their general's assassination), it should be clear that they were on borrowed time as long as they didn't have nukes.  But they sure are taking their good old time in building one.  I've assumed that whatever fark may think about the Ayatollahs, the Iranians smart enough to be able to build a bomb have an even lower opinion of them and would rather bide the danger of inevitable invasion than deal with nuclear armed Ayatollahs.

/maybe we need some sort of US/Iran social media
//forget getting the governments talking, get the two populations talking
///that and the revolution is getting *old*.  Expect it to have burn out on the street years ago
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: jso2897: So, are we going back to the fantasy that we can somehow broker a "nuclear peace" in a region where we sponsor a rogue puppet nation that operates a covert nuclear capability that it won't even publicly admit to?
Stop and seriously imagine being stupid enough to think that will work.

Who do you think Israel is the puppet of, exactly?


Haha. Very funny.
But seriously - if we really want to broker this nuclear peace, we will have to get the Israelis and the Iranians and ourselves at a table and agree to get rid of ALL the nukes in the region.
Failing that, this will go on forever.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Anyone wonder why in the world they are using centrifuges?


It's the easiest way to build a simple weapon they know will work.

In the history of the Manhattan Project, the uranium bomb was known that it would work but that it would be inefficient in terms of explosive output and efficiency. Pursuing the plutonium bomb was less known, but if it worked it would make for more efficient explosive output (bigger explosive output per unit of mass reacted).

Making a plutonium bomb is messy and expensive. You have to run uranium through a reactor to create plutonium as a byproduct, and then the fuel is hot and radioactive. It takes a mess of a process to chemically separate the plutonium, purify it, and get it to where it's useable in a bomb. Then you have to have the experience of using shaped explosive charges to make an implosion bomb with a supercritical plutonium sphere, and that's not easy to do without a lot of testing.

To make a uranium bomb, you just build it like plans that available in diagrams on the internet. Build a small cannon that uses some explosives to slam two masses of uranium together for a quick nuclear reaction, and it explodes. It's not as powerful, but it's easy to build.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Iran's nuclear project never made any sense.


It is and always has been driven by the covert Israeli program. That makes no sense either - Israel has no real use for nukes - they have no credible foes in the region, nuclear OR conventional - and their tiny nuke force would be useless against even Pakistan - let alone Russia or China or any REAL nuclear power.
They need to get rid of them, and we need to be firm with them about it for a change.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jewish Space Lasers?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

orbister: [i.imgur.com image 850x717]


Came for this. You're awesome.

I've opened up several disconnects and found 2 fuses and that piece of 7/8 copper NO BLOW fuse.
 
neaorin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.


Iran doesn't recognise Israel's right to exist. În my book that's kind of a prerequisite for expecting formal declarations of war and whatnot.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: Israel has no real use for nukes - they have no credible foes in the region, nuclear OR conventional


Israel's nuclear capability exists as a small, effective program of last resort.

Their doctrine of use has 4 points (maybe it's been changed, but these are the originals):
1. A successful military penetration into populated areas within Israel's post-1949 (pre-1967) borders.
2. The destruction of the Israeli Air Force.
3. The exposure of Israeli cities to massive and devastating air attacks or to possible chemical or biological attacks.
4. The use of nuclear weapons against Israeli territory.
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.

Somehow I think there is just a minor difference between preventing an aggressive terrorist nation from getting nuclear weapons and sponsoring the sending of women wrapped in explosives into a civilian market to explode themselves.

But if you can't see the difference, don't worry - the people that can will keep making you safe.


everyone involved matches your description
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I blame Jewish friggin' space lasers.
 
gkcook
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: zgrizz: Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.

Somehow I think there is just a minor difference between preventing an aggressive terrorist nation from getting nuclear weapons and sponsoring the sending of women wrapped in explosives into a civilian market to explode themselves.

But if you can't see the difference, don't worry - the people that can will keep making you safe.

Like they did for the US Capitol? Or at Abu Gharib? Or Mai Lai? Or Wounded Knee?

Quit pretending your shiat don't stink, magat.


So we have religious facist sympathizers here calling people who disagree with them 'MAGAts'...

I'm trying to wrap my head around that one.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: So, are we going back to the fantasy that we can somehow broker a "nuclear peace" in a region where we sponsor a rogue puppet nation that operates a covert nuclear capability that it won't even publicly admit to?
Stop and seriously imagine being stupid enough to think that will work.


2016. Black man finalizes and implements good deal with Iran to stop creating nukes and spend Iranian money we froze for decades on billions of dollars of US civilian airliner upgrades so they can re-enter the world market.

2017. White man trashes deal, killing American jobs, and starts demanding that the Saudis and UAE get nukes from US and Russia. Then goes on to assassinate Iranian officials.

2021. New sheriff in town.

Not sure what your "fantasy" complaint is. We had a real deal that was working until Trump farked it up for grift.

Yes, returning to the table will have new difficulties, but it's what adults do.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: yet_another_wumpus: Iran's nuclear project never made any sense.

It is and always has been driven by the covert Israeli program. That makes no sense either - Israel has no real use for nukes - they have no credible foes in the region, nuclear OR conventional - and their tiny nuke force would be useless against even Pakistan - let alone Russia or China or any REAL nuclear power.
They need to get rid of them, and we need to be firm with them about it for a change.


Except that Israeli attack is the least of their worries, and US attack is highly likely.  They likely have more to worry about from the Arabs (who they already have been fighting in proxy wars, not even including the huge Iraqi Sunni/Shia civil war) than the Israelis.  They just have been going through the motions of their propaganda for years, and haven't updated anything.

Israel can destroy Egypt by destroying the Aswan dam (and they made the treaty soon after finishing the dam.  Not sure they thought it through before that).  The rest are so the rest of the Arab world doesn't try to invade again.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GORDON: Leader O'Cola: It's not terror or warfare when we or our allies do it.

I think blind moral ignorance, as is on display here, is the real danger to the world.


You mean like ignorange of operation Ajax, and why Iran is what it is today?

If you want to fix the future, you have to understand the past.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Iran right now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And no, that does not excuse or justify  the evils and crimes Iran commits.

Just saying that moral high ground doesn't exist here.
 
