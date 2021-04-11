 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(GoComics)   Imagine   (gocomics.com) divider line
41
    More: Cool, Stephan Pastis, Pearls Before Swine, Pearls, Scott Adams, Swine, social medium, April  
•       •       •

1763 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2021 at 9:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel this on a spiritual level.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine that every day.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amen.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't imagine that world, I live in it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagine a world where people don't make cringe song parodies
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only problem is that those of us who can buy beer can remember a world without twitter or Facebook. It wasn't significantly better.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, imagine what it was like before the internet. I was there. We were monsters to each other then, too.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every Sunday, I have a video call with my spread-out family. Today, I'm going to ask them all to quit all social media. I don't know if I'll be successful. Anyone have suggestions?

/If I'm a hypocrite for posting this on Fark, then I'll deal with it
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: imagine a world where people don't make cringe song parodies


Cringe Song Parodies is my Weird... Oh, I'm on Fark dot com.
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: The only problem is that those of us who can buy beer can remember a world without twitter or Facebook. It wasn't significantly better.


Exactly! In fact, for all it's negatives, social media has been a force for good change, too. Think of all the evil that's been exposed that would otherwise remain hidden.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"God" is a better song.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Philosopher_King: [Fark user image 600x776]


Heaven for me.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without Twitter where would people go to destroy their lives and advertise their crimes?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: Lol, imagine what it was like before the internet. I was there. We were monsters to each other then, too.


It wasn't as bad, though. The internet has increased the spread of disinformation drastically. There's a reason the Jan 6 coup attempt happened in the internet age.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then how would attention whores attention whore?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: The only problem is that those of us who can buy beer can remember a world without twitter or Facebook. It wasn't significantly better.


The problem here is that the world when I was growing up wasn't great in a lot of ways that are better today such as race relations, gay rights, environmental pollution, etc.  But it also didn't have monetized and weaponized disinformation at a level where literally a third of America doesn't live in reality and has mobs attempting to overthrow the government on the basis of lies.

Did FB and Twitter help at all with the good things we have today?  I'd argue they did very little if anything on that front- instead, they're some of the primary driving factors behind the total loss of connection to reality that is destroying America.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember after my father passed, my Mom said if it wasn't for Facebook she would have been so lonely.  She was able to see what all the extended family was doing and keep in touch with them. It kept her in touch with the greater world, especially at night when you feel it most.    Social media is just a tool kids.  You have filters at your disposal.  Use them.  Shiatty people will still be there when the internet goes dark.  For myself I love seeing pictures of people's babies, pets, and people's hiking adventures.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: Lol, imagine what it was like before the internet. I was there. We were monsters to each other then, too.


True...but we had more than a 3-second attention span too.
JMHO, but all this information with which we are bombarded leaves no time or energy to actually take it in.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: The only problem is that those of us who can buy beer can remember a world without twitter or Facebook. It wasn't significantly better.


People born in 2000 can buy beer now. Facebook has been around since 2003 or so and open to people other than college kids since 2007.

I mean, I guess technically people have memories from being 6, but not memories of what the adult world or the sociopolitical landscape were like.

/OTOH, yeah, people getting their fake news from email forwards wasn't that much better, but at least it was slower.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: ...

The problem here is that the world when I was growing up wasn't great in a lot of ways that are better today such as race relations, gay rights, environmental pollution, etc.  But it also didn't have monetized and weaponized disinformation at a level where literally a third of America doesn't live in reality and has mobs attempting to overthrow the government on the basis of lies.

Did FB and Twitter help at all with the good things we have today?  I'd argue they did very little if anything on that front- instead, they're some of the primary driving factors behind the total loss of connection to reality that is destroying America.


Don't get me wrong; I despise Facebook and twitter and use neither of them. But to think there wasn't just as much disinformation floating around before they existed is just misinformed. If anything, the disinformation was harder to point out and challenge. Would the Jan. 6 attack have happened without the internet? Probably not. But the Oklahoma City bombing did.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WGJ: I don't imagine that world, I live in it.


I bet you don't have a TV, either.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media is fine. Follow the things you enjoy, block the rest  I don't have any political bs or negative people in my Twitter feed.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Death by Spaghettification: I remember after my father passed, my Mom said if it wasn't for Facebook she would have been so lonely.  She was able to see what all the extended family was doing and keep in touch with them. It kept her in touch with the greater world, especially at night when you feel it most.    Social media is just a tool kids.  You have filters at your disposal.  Use them.  Shiatty people will still be there when the internet goes dark.  For myself I love seeing pictures of people's babies, pets, and people's hiking adventures.


This.

90% of my facebook is pictures of dogs from various senior dog rescue groups.
I'm not here to defend Facebook because, fark Facebook. But I think "Facebook is totally evil" is a very simplistic view.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: Glockenspiel Hero: ...

The problem here is that the world when I was growing up wasn't great in a lot of ways that are better today such as race relations, gay rights, environmental pollution, etc.  But it also didn't have monetized and weaponized disinformation at a level where literally a third of America doesn't live in reality and has mobs attempting to overthrow the government on the basis of lies.

Did FB and Twitter help at all with the good things we have today?  I'd argue they did very little if anything on that front- instead, they're some of the primary driving factors behind the total loss of connection to reality that is destroying America.

Don't get me wrong; I despise Facebook and twitter and use neither of them. But to think there wasn't just as much disinformation floating around before they existed is just misinformed. If anything, the disinformation was harder to point out and challenge. Would the Jan. 6 attack have happened without the internet? Probably not. But the Oklahoma City bombing did.


True, but McVeigh had help from like one or two people.

That said, the 90s militia mentality was a lot bigger than them.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: imagine a world where people don't make cringe song parodies


The original was pretty damned cringey too, but at least marginally better than the Kars for Kids song.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But then how would attention whores attention whore?


Star Search. That's Incredible. Let's Make A Deal. Driving slow on the freeway in a Bronco after murdering your ex. Be the second man to walk on the moon. Run for office. Blow up a Federal building. Pole sitting. Jump the Grand Canyon. Have a turkey drop. Have a "Who Shot J.R.?" Promo. Make a shiatty fantasy movie based on a Joseph Campbel concept. Fall into a well. Enter a beauty contest. Dress up like a zombie and sing angry songs while wearing live snakes. Claim that rock music is Satanic and you can hear evil messages when you play songs backwards. Start an immoral majority and have a syndicated, televised "church" service weekly. Get on the CB radio and start being annoying and pick a fight with rednex you can't see. Have a "Death to Disco" night at the local ballpark and invite everyone to bring Disco records to blow up.

How am I doing so far?

/showing my age.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: [Fark user image 600x776]


That should be updated.  The second panels should all show the guy face deep in a smartphone.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I miss this.........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fireproof: g.fro: The only problem is that those of us who can buy beer can remember a world without twitter or Facebook. It wasn't significantly better.

People born in 2000 can buy beer now. Facebook has been around since 2003 or so and open to people other than college kids since 2007.

I mean, I guess technically people have memories from being 6, but not memories of what the adult world or the sociopolitical landscape were like.

/OTOH, yeah, people getting their fake news from email forwards wasn't that much better, but at least it was slower.


I remember when it was on fax pages that got photocopied to the point where the original data was almost illegible.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Social media is fine. Follow the things you enjoy, block the rest  I don't have any political bs or negative people in my Twitter feed.


I'm starting to really learn this. I'm now mostly on Facebook for one or two great groups that I can't find elsewhere and for business networking, which is absolutely essential in my industry. I don't even look at much if my newsfeed anymore. People who manage to piss me off anyway get blocked. Facebook's real source of income is tracking people around the greater Web, and I'm denying them that just by doing most of my browsing on an iPhone.

I'm getting to be the same way with Reddit. I'm gradually getting tired of and leaving all the default subs, which seem to be getting both blander and more outrage-focused, and just sticking with more niche interest ones. Hell, I'm even getting to be the same way on Fark, largely ignoring the Pol tab and only going with what really interests me, largely ignoring stuff designed (not necessarily by Fark but more the sites we're linking to) to emotionally bait me. I get my actual news directly from the news sites now.

Perhaps I've just generally gotten to the point of knowing what I really want online and learning to ignore what's just trying to emotionally bait me into clicking and staying.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fireproof: ...

True, but McVeigh had help from like one or two people.

That said, the 90s militia mentality was a lot bigger than them.


Yes, but the 90s militia movement was a perfect example of disinformation being spread in the pre-internet world. While they were starting to take advantage of AOL and the like, they still mostly functioned off of mailing lists and used magazines, newsletters, and videos (on VHS cassettes) to spread their propaganda. This had been going on for years with most people completely unaware, or, if they did hear of it, they heard only the carefully crafted tip-of-the-iceberg version.

Until a federal building blew up and 169 people were killed.

In the ensuing media attention, the militia groups couldn't control their message as they could before. In the glare of the TV news cameras, everyone saw how nuts they were, and most had to scurry back to their basements and either find a new hobby, or wait for 9/11 conspiracies to become a thing.

But were it not for the dramatic event of a terrorist bombing, the craziness of the right-wing of the day would never have been exposed for all to see and been discredited.

So I guess the internet is a double-edged sword. It allows disinformation to spread more quickly than before, but it also makes it easier to expose. And given that the lie has always travelled faster than the truth, I think the truth may have gained more in the balance.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: imagine a world where people don't make cringe song parodies


Imagine a world where "cringe" was not an adjective.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: moothemagiccow: imagine a world where people don't make cringe song parodies

Imagine a world where "cringe" was not an adjective.


I can't decide if I hate it for grammatical reasons or because my first exposure to it was some idiot kid applying it over and over again to everyone who didn't agree with his z-level conspiracy theory that everyone making ultra-obvious "It's people!" jokes in the comments of an ad for Soylent were paid shills.

"OMG, all these jokes from paid shills are totes cringe!"
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: [Fark user image 600x776]


How old is that?  Because that looks like 2005 as well (i.e. "15 years ago").  Probably 1995 for some of us (maybe not the movies, but I think my only DVD player was in the computer so that was true for me as well).  But even in 1990, you probably weren't "listening to music" that way, and you certainly weren't watching movies that way.  And the amount of reasons you had to go visit the "big blue room" has steadily be decreasing since 1995...
 
Gratch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Social media is fine. Follow the things you enjoy, block the rest  I don't have any political bs or negative people in my Twitter feed.


Same.  My feed is 90% obscure death metal bands, board game reviews, and video game news., with another 10% being pictures of friend's kids or funny memes.  It's a great aggregator of the things I enjoy, and it's really quite easy to avoid the garbage if you want to.

Only time I ever see anything political is when one of my MAGA-obsessed family goes off on one of their screeds. Those are fairly easy to ignore and/or laugh at.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: I miss this.........
[Fark user image 197x256]


their pizza sucks!
 
Bug2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanks Sunny. Gonna tweet this.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Dedmon: Lol, imagine what it was like before the internet. I was there. We were monsters to each other then, too.

It wasn't as bad, though. The internet has increased the spread of disinformation drastically. There's a reason the Jan 6 coup attempt happened in the internet age.


Conservatives were the sole source of information before. Everything was disinformation

The monopoly on public info gave us neoliberals who wanted to combat fictional welfare queens.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fireproof: KungFuJunkie: Social media is fine. Follow the things you enjoy, block the rest  I don't have any political bs or negative people in my Twitter feed.

I'm starting to really learn this. I'm now mostly on Facebook for one or two great groups that I can't find elsewhere and for business networking, which is absolutely essential in my industry. I don't even look at much if my newsfeed anymore. People who manage to piss me off anyway get blocked. Facebook's real source of income is tracking people around the greater Web, and I'm denying them that just by doing most of my browsing on an iPhone.

I'm getting to be the same way with Reddit. I'm gradually getting tired of and leaving all the default subs, which seem to be getting both blander and more outrage-focused, and just sticking with more niche interest ones. Hell, I'm even getting to be the same way on Fark, largely ignoring the Pol tab and only going with what really interests me, largely ignoring stuff designed (not necessarily by Fark but more the sites we're linking to) to emotionally bait me. I get my actual news directly from the news sites now.

Perhaps I've just generally gotten to the point of knowing what I really want online and learning to ignore what's just trying to emotionally bait me into clicking and staying.


At this point all I use Reddit for is my local city subreddit. Everything else is trash.


The thing that I really want, but none of my friends ever seem to want to play is a group friends text. Especially during Covid. A way to hangout with all my friends and joke around without leaving the house.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not a technophobe. I am a career software developer. I participated on usenet back in the day. Maybe that's why I've never had a Facebook or Twitter account and don't intend to start any time soon.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.