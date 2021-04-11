 Skip to content
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever get that feeling of deja vu?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorningBreath: You ever get that feeling of deja vu?


Yeah, it's a great song and album.
Deja Vu
Youtube YCs6Tpd5sFQ
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scene setting: SF Bay Area,1970s, April, elementary school that has long been sold and replaced by houses, recess.

I was chasing/being chased by friends, tripped, fell, & broke my wrist.

/for college aged CSB shenanigans you'll have to search back a couple of weeks
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to be able to tell y'all my spring break story, but 36 years later, my friends *all* refuse to tell me what I did.

/Last thing I remember is them restraining me while the cops were pounding on the hotel door - I was screaming "I can take them! I'm Conan!"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good times, good times.

I returned to my small town and worked 70 hours or so at the local grocery store to earn money to continue with my college experience.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: You ever get that feeling of deja vu?


To be fair, Spring Break season starts in late February and goes thru mid April, depending on where exactly the school is and what type of school it is.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A week ago, I wrote an interesting story about Spring Break.

The end.
 
