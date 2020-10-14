 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some ASDIC)   Today is the anniversary of the passing of Hal Lawrence, half of a duo of Canadian sailors who forced the surrender of a Nazi U-boat . . . while mostly nude   (militaryhistorynow.com) divider line
18
    More: Hero, Submarine, German U-boats, U-boat, Sub-Lieutenant Hal Lawrence, effective German U-boat patrols, merchant ships, World War II, World War I  
•       •       •

816 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2021 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mostly" nude? Like a little bit pregnant or dead?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma is mostly dead. Mostly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They saw his torpedo and surrendered?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salute, 🍺
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: "Mostly" nude? Like a little bit pregnant or dead?


Batman nude - utility belt was all there was.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that erotica. It was pretty hot.

I have to go take care something happening in my pants.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: brantgoose: "Mostly" nude? Like a little bit pregnant or dead?

Batman nude - utility belt was all there was.


Hey now, he had a helmet too!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh, we're all mostly nude under our clothes.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: brantgoose: "Mostly" nude? Like a little bit pregnant or dead?

Batman nude - utility belt was all there was.


So a little less than this, minus the boots.

static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: brantgoose: "Mostly" nude? Like a little bit pregnant or dead?

Batman nude - utility belt was all there was.

So a little less than this, minus the boots.

[static1.squarespace.com image 850x1132]


That man in that pic has a ponytail, and is wearing b*tch-boots and a bikini.

And he's still badass.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Antifa pervs!!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For an article about nearly naked seamen, that article was disappointingly unarousing.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NobleHam: For an article about nearly naked seamen, that article was disappointingly unarousing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We're dealing with Nazis, let's call it a yarzheit.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was he Porky Piggin' it?
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brantgoose: "Mostly" nude? Like a little bit pregnant or dead?


moistly nude.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: brantgoose: "Mostly" nude? Like a little bit pregnant or dead?

Batman nude - utility belt was all there was.

So a little less than this, minus the boots.

[static1.squarespace.com image 850x1132]


Reported for calling out a farker?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.