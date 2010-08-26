 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ottawa Citizen)   In his defense, it is pretty easy to miss the speed limit signs when you are going 115 mph   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Toronto, Highway 401, 400-series highways, couple of Ontario Provincial Police officers, Highway 2, 33-year-old driver, Highway, Greater Toronto Area  
•       •       •

600 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2021 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he did. You can't go 186 km on the 401 near Toronto. It's a jam. You wait until you get near Ottawa and everybody else is driving like they own the roads and have had them cleared for a faster run because they are politicians or bureaucrats or something big in the software industry.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I come from, anybody who is driving like a bat out of hell in an expensive car is called a Quebecker or an Uppity Canadian. Never mind that the local yokels drive exactly the same way, only in a pick-up truck or a van. When you come to a four way stop, you stop because the other guy sure as Hell is going to blow through it like a pace setter at the world speed record trials.

We call them yahoos. Some of them smell more like Bigfoot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the record, where I come from, people who come out of the woods and see the Weenersure, fence or sign of human occuption often say "Well, it's nice to be back in Civilization."

Civilization is anything touched by the hand of man, in the anthropological sense, not the cultural or moral sense.

Mind you, hockey is "culture".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it April Fool's Day again? I typed the "f***** pasture", a field with weeds and grass suitable for grazing moose and cattle, and the post says Weenersure.

WTF Fark?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobies
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My nearest stretch of highway has just had a 50mph limit imposed, they claim it will make journeys quicker!?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He should fight it. Kph isn't a real measurement.
 
Vern
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think the fastest I've been travelling at was 120mph. At least that's as high as the speedometer would go. It was actually below the 120 mark.

Difficulty level: Four cylinder 1988 Chevy Celebrity. But it was also around 1 am with no other vehicles on the road and I was going downhill.

Now that I think about it, I did get an Olds 88, 1994 model up to 135. Same situation, late at night, empty road, level ground, and the speedometer topped at 135, so it might've been faster.

I stopped doing that shiat years ago. I like to not die, not kill other people, and not ruin my vehicles. But it was kind of fun.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is it April Fool's Day again? I typed the "f***** pasture", a field with weeds and grass suitable for grazing moose and cattle, and the post says Weenersure.

WTF Fark?


You've been hit by the FARK filter.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Moroning: He should fight it. Kph isn't a real measurement.


You're right, it's km/h.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's easy to read speed limit signs at 115 mph, unless you're driving in heavy and much slower traffic.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: My nearest stretch of highway has just had a 50mph limit imposed, they claim it will make journeys quicker!?


What was the limit previously?  If there were issues of random congestion of drivers braking and creating rippling backups behind them, it might.  If following drivers are moving faster than the traffic ahead, they'll have to slow down eventually.  If they're driving aggressively by closing on the cars ahead, they'll have to brake below the speed of the lead cars to both not collide and build back up a safe following distance.  Cars behind them, if also going faster than the second set of cars will have to brake to slower than them, and so on and so on.  Eventually, the following traffic has to stop, forcing everyone behind them to stop as well.  Because too many people had been driving faster than the traffic ahead and moving in too aggressively, you'll have traffic congestion created.  If most traffic had been moving at a common lower speed, they wouldn't have had the roadway braking down to a stop.

Here in NJ, the Turnpike uses adjustable speed limits to try to mitigate this.  Normal speeds are 65mph, but the signs can adjust lower.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Traffic​_​wave

https://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate​/​2010/08/26/redefining-bumper-to-bumper​/the-ripple-effect-of-bad-driving

/I'd say to take the bus but unless you have dedicated bus lanes that just induces more people to drive that route
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.