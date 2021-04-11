 Skip to content
 
(Newsweek)   Eye-gouging Capitol insurrectionist in shock at being treated the same in jail as those 'inner-city' criminals   (newsweek.com) divider line
24
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Welcome to jail, inmate.  Why don't you save us all the trouble and just bend over like a good little over privileged white ex-cop.  You're going to be especially popular, sweetie.
 
wwwade [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What those 'inner-city criminals' did pales in comparison to his attempt at overthrowing the government.  He should count himself lucky he wasn't thrown in a deep hole and forced to live off rat shiat and his own piss.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Aryan Brotherhood will certainly gain new members
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is no violin small enough.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


fark that guy.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I did see an article recently that noticed that the insurrectionists mainly came from area where the white majority is noticeably shrinking.  So.. yeah, that seems to be what they're 'anxious' about.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks likes he farked around and found out.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"How dare they put me in a cell with Black urban people!"

/fark this guy in particular
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

log_jammin: [Fark user image 850x566]

fark that guy.


And the jacket he was wearing.
Apparently voluntarily.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When you find yourself in a THE hole, stop digging.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How the hell does someone live 54 years without ever facing consequences for their actions?
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What an awesome message to spread around the cell block.  I'm sure it will be well received.  Dumbass.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, headline quote is some white-privilege bullshiat right there.


Ragin' Asian: How the hell does someone live 54 years without ever facing consequences for their actions?


Article did say he's a former cop.
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What is it that the right says all the time about criminals?

"Don't do the crime if you can't do the time"?

Well...
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of the original big motivators for a lot of these people is self-pity. I wouldn't expect them to suddenly stop feeling so sorry for themselves after their arrest and incarceration.

I think all we know the appropriate way to treat their tender sensibilities.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jaywalkers are straight-up gangsta, yo. And don't be messin' with alternate-side parkers. They will cut you.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Is she wearing a cape?
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

They pushed me down and maced me
Youtube EtRSal1Zaas
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Low-life animal.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'd been wondering something since that was posted. Was she auto tuned or just pitch perfect in her whining.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In a "dormitory setting" with people serving time for "inner city crimes".

This must be like one of those TikTok videos, right? How to say n***** without actually SAYING n*****.

His surprise at being locked up for abusing a cop (despite being a former one himself) makes me think that this guy was used to brazenly using excessive force and never being held accountable for it...
 
Coronach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

A trump flag... with a bootstrappy hand fashioned paperclip clasp... and the religious icon of a sect that in its writings and parables says not to do the things she does...
 
