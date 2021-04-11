 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Use a megaphone   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, childhood vaccines, portion of the people, per cent of Americans, new vaccines, Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, Dr. Richard Pan  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2021 at 4:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use a 2x4.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as someone in a high-risk industry and an "essential worker" classification who literally cannot get even a first shot any time in the forseeable future (meaning in this case the next three weeks, which is the furthest anyone schedules them), I would advise telling them to kill themselves, and if they don't comply just murdering them in the most efficient way convenient to you and dumping their bodies in a shallow grave somewhere.

I'd appreciate it, since it'd mitigate the unnecessary risk to my life that the state's continuing to perpetuate on me and basically everyone I know other than my retiree parents.
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I thought I had another that said "if you dont getting that farking vax."  I chose the wrong one....oh well....I think you know what I meant.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use a microwave

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this article written by vaccine companies.  There's NO REASON to give a child a drug that has ONLY been approved for emergency use, meaning the person will likely die so give them the drug anyway.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Was this article written by vaccine companies.  There's NO REASON to give a child a drug that has ONLY been approved for emergency use, meaning the person will likely die so give them the drug anyway.


I think I found the vegan anti-vaxer.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Was this article written by vaccine companies.  There's NO REASON to give a child a drug that has ONLY been approved for emergency use, meaning the person will likely die so give them the drug anyway.


This last year and some was all to set the stage for the slaver virus.
Nex pass in a few years will cull a lot of undesirables. 3rd world populations, homeless, the unproductive.
This round the vacineen is free, next will cost a lot and need to be dispensed at regular intervals.
It's a New World coming.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Sean VasDeferens: Was this article written by vaccine companies.  There's NO REASON to give a child a drug that has ONLY been approved for emergency use, meaning the person will likely die so give them the drug anyway.

I think I found the vegan anti-vaxer.


Ignorant sheep.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trik: Sean VasDeferens: Was this article written by vaccine companies.  There's NO REASON to give a child a drug that has ONLY been approved for emergency use, meaning the person will likely die so give them the drug anyway.

This last year and some was all to set the stage for the slaver virus.
Nex pass in a few years will cull a lot of undesirables. 3rd world populations, homeless, the unproductive.
This round the vacineen is free, next will cost a lot and need to be dispensed at regular intervals.
It's a New World coming.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trik: Sean VasDeferens: Was this article written by vaccine companies.  There's NO REASON to give a child a drug that has ONLY been approved for emergency use, meaning the person will likely die so give them the drug anyway.

This last year and some was all to set the stage for the slaver virus.
Nex pass in a few years will cull a lot of undesirables. 3rd world populations, homeless, the unproductive.
This round the vacineen is free, next will cost a lot and need to be dispensed at regular intervals.
It's a New World coming


Troll or blithering idiot?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anuran: Trik: Sean VasDeferens: Was this article written by vaccine companies.  There's NO REASON to give a child a drug that has ONLY been approved for emergency use, meaning the person will likely die so give them the drug anyway.

This last year and some was all to set the stage for the slaver virus.
Nex pass in a few years will cull a lot of undesirables. 3rd world populations, homeless, the unproductive.
This round the vacineen is free, next will cost a lot and need to be dispensed at regular intervals.
It's a New World coming

Troll or blithering idiot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: anuran: Trik: Sean VasDeferens: Was this article written by vaccine companies.  There's NO REASON to give a child a drug that has ONLY been approved for emergency use, meaning the person will likely die so give them the drug anyway.

This last year and some was all to set the stage for the slaver virus.
Nex pass in a few years will cull a lot of undesirables. 3rd world populations, homeless, the unproductive.
This round the vacineen is free, next will cost a lot and need to be dispensed at regular intervals.
It's a New World coming

Troll or blithering idiot?

[Fark user image 200x153]


There is a 3rd option.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honestly, I don't know if I care that much. I mean, if we were acting rationally, we would be letting infection numbers dictate the speed of reopening. However, we are surging right now, and there is no change to Biden's July 4th goal. So the reality is unless we fall off a cliff, which I don't think will happen, we are reopening in July.

And by being vaccinated(I got the 1st shot Friday), I won't have to worry about getting COVID. I mean, I could get it, but there is such a small chance of it being anything other than a mild cold after vaccination, it wont stop me from living normally.

So the only way unvaccinated people could really affect me is by clogging up the hospitals, which I also don't think would happen.

And after a year of arguing with these idiots, I don't want to deal with them anymore. So anyone who doesn't get one, I just move on, cause until people start paying me to deal with stupid people, I'm not doing it pro bono anymore.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.