Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 832: "Hygge". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Hygge

Description: "Hygge" is a Danish word that describes a feeling of coziness, comfort, and contentment. Show us the places, things, or activities that bring you a sense of hygge.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/sunrise
//N Myrtle Beach, NC
/On the beach I love getting up for the sun. Slowly my whole family has come on board. For the last few vacations we have all been up to greet the day at least a couple times, some every day with me. There is not much that is cozier, or more comfortable, than everyone wrapped in blankets watching the day begin, together.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No, my pajama pants don't match my sheets! Just a random coincidence!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There are several situations that invoke hygge... the woods is one.

/redwood forest, California, 2021
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anywhere I go with Mr. Bobug, who is my constant photo assistant

St. Louis Art Museum, Rachel Whiteread exhibit
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
And... wherever there is a Horde member. Oh Mo! of the CAT-5, below.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
my first attempt at hand knit socks
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Getting up close with nature.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Getting out in nature.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Watching her gallop around the back yard each time she goes out, regardless of the season.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Huey showing how it's done.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Tucker being cosy.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not a care in the world.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love the sound of flowing water. After working from home for most of 2020, I bought myself a fountain when I went back to the office. It's very soothing.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fountain by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I work in mental health, so I try to make sure my office is comfortable and calming for clients as well as myself.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Office Space by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice knowing you live a stone's throw from this when you need a little time to empty your head.
Fark user imageView Full Size
AMI 2014-026 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who can't relax while sitting outside drinking coffee and listening to the sounds of birds at the feeders?
Fark user imageView Full Size
feeders-010 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anytime you can go on vacation with your family and leave the problems and stress of the real world behind, you have won.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Full house for Umphrey's McGee at Red Rocks 2019
I'm never more "in the moment" than when enjoying live music with a fun crowd of people
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


A giant manta ray soars through an underwater canyon in the Revillagigedo Islands
Nothing like a living National Geographic episode to take your mind off "the real world"

A few more dive pix in my B-sides for those interested
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Peace, solitude and nature with close family
From a trip last year through Colorado and Utah
Left to right: my sister, brother-in-law, & niece; my parents; me & my wife
 
mmojo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
August and Citizen back-yard camping.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
