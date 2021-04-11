 Skip to content
 
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   These kids invented a silent alarm to alert flight attendants that a victim of human trafficking is on the plane   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They invented a piece of paper with a note on it?

I suppose zoomers are asking "what's paper?" and don't know why old people think it's strange this has to be invented.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, but does that know go up to 11?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x247]

Yeah, but does that know go up to 11?


Knob*
Confounded autocarrot!
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, this seems pointless.  If it becomes known well enough for the victims to know what it is, then so will the traffickers.  Who will either keep the victims from going to the restroom, or will go with them.  Unless I'm missing something, which is entirely possible.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The device also releases an adhesive for the victim to inconspicuously wear so that they can be tracked after getting off the plane."

I think that these young inventors need to Google what the word "inconspicuously" means...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is well-intentioned, but plays into an incorrect stereotype of trafficking. It's almost never a brute force kidnapping. It's far more often coercion and manipulation of vulnerable people that gets them to willingly go along with it.
 
