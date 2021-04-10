 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Study from Israel shows that South African variant of COVID19 beats Pfizer vaccine. Hope you are getting Moderna
    Scary, Tel Aviv, coronavirus variant, Vaccine, South Africa, real-world data study, PfizerCOVID-19 vaccine, Israel, African variant  
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wanna bet the south african variant will mutate even more so using the pfizer vaccine as a base to evade vaccines altogether?

/the virus will do everything it can to survive
//and thats why international flights shouldnt be a thing and borders should be closed until everyone is vaccinated
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lolmao500: Wanna bet the south african variant will mutate even more so using the pfizer vaccine as a base to evade vaccines altogether?

/the virus will do everything it can to survive
//and thats why international flights shouldnt be a thing and borders should be closed until everyone is vaccinated


No no no, this just means vaccines are worthless and everyone should just go back to work. We have to burn through this.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: lolmao500: Wanna bet the south african variant will mutate even more so using the pfizer vaccine as a base to evade vaccines altogether?

/the virus will do everything it can to survive
//and thats why international flights shouldnt be a thing and borders should be closed until everyone is vaccinated

No no no, this just means vaccines are worthless and everyone should just go back to work. We have to burn through this.


Be my guest but...don't complain when you need a ventilator to be able to breathe "normally".
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vaccines mitigate symptoms in most cases where the virus is contracted afterwards. That alone is reason to get one.

/Pfier
//Oh well
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GardenWeasel:  No no no, this just means vaccines are worthless and everyone should just go back to work. We have to burn through this.

I think we just found Greg Abbott's fark account.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It would be nice to know the severity of symptoms. I don't mind a minimal risk of getting a certain type of covid if it's mild and doesn't result in long term effects.

That's kind of a vaccine success, if that's the case.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jokes on you, Pfizer! I drink the pee of Cape Horn Buffalo to fight the SA Covid variant.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lolmao500: Wanna bet the south african variant will mutate even more so using the pfizer vaccine as a base to evade vaccines altogether?

/the virus will do everything it can to survive
//and thats why international flights shouldnt be a thing and borders should be closed until everyone is vaccinated


Just... no.

I get it, I do. But this actually *isn't* the biggest problem now.  Maybe this time last year but now it's more about locals refusing, unable or unaware of getting treatment in 99% of cases. the last one will not be possible to fix, but the others we can actively fight with some success and it drastically cuts down on the latter as a result.

I have a brother in the merchant marine. He pointed out that ships aren't allowing crew off the boats in external ports and limiting who can talk to local dockworkers. Planes are flying, but most countries are demanding COVID19 measures be followed and then enforcing, something we haven't typically seen in the tourism industry. This is a big reason why the cruise industry shut down for over a year.

Anecdotally and sorted by data, the big concern is *locals* who don't want to change their routine because tourists and immigrants are being confined to port either by fiat or necessity.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got my shot Wednesday by Special Agents Johnson and Johnson. But for some reason their name tags said "Janssen" on them. Anyway, Yippee-ki-yay, Mister Falcon!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: No no no, this just means vaccines are worthless and everyone should just go back to work. We have to burn through this.


Rwa2play: Be my guest but...don't complain when you need a ventilator to be able to breathe "normally".


Therion: I think we just found Greg Abbott's fark account.


I should have added "/s"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my first Moderna vaccine about 10 days ago. Second one coming up at the end of the month. No bad side effects, but I do have a strange craving for brainsss
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh crud. I get my second Pfifer on Monday. I wonder if they let you go back for the Moderna later. Like in 2 months. Maybe they will push for a new booster of something that fights the new variants.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The study, released on Saturday, compared almost 400 people"

Almost 400 entire people?

"and the research has not been peer-reviewed"

Well. I guess we're done here.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Oh crud. I get my second Pfifer on Monday. I wonder if they let you go back for the Moderna later. Like in 2 months. Maybe they will push for a new booster of something that fights the new variants.


I don't think the Moderna vaccine is being used in Israel, so who knows if it's effectiveness against that strain of the virus is better.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time to fix the vaccine.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Wanna bet the south african variant will mutate even more so using the pfizer vaccine as a base to evade vaccines altogether?

/the virus will do everything it can to survive
//and thats why international flights shouldnt be a thing and borders should be closed until everyone is vaccinated


Sure, let's bet. Because what mRNA vaccines do is tell your body to create certain proteins, this isn't a live virus vaccine and there is nothing for the covid bug to mutate with. Something in the formula for Pfizer must just not generate the right kind of protein for this variant in every person and is just somewhat less effective.

The fact that the vaccines can handle any variant at all speaks to their spectacular engineering.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jesus, the Fark doom brigade is relentless. Look, I get it, 2020 sucked balls, but it's 2021. Not everything is doom any more.

In respect to the South African variant, they said that among a group of 800 study volunteers in South Africa, where B.1.351 is widespread, there were nine cases of COVID-19, all of which occurred among participants who got the placebo.

Of those nine cases, six were among individuals infected with the South African variant.

No it does not "beat" the vaccine, any more than the fact that other strains have about a 5% success rate is "beating" it.

That said, yes there's probably going to be a booster. And then a bivalent one designed to provoke nABS against both the D614G version (remember, the current ones aren't even aimed at that, they're designed based on the *original* Wuhan reference sequence) and the E484K mutation.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The researchers cautioned, though, that the study only had a small sample size of people infected with the South African variant because of its rarity in Israel.

They also said the research was not intended to deduce overall vaccine effectiveness against any variant, since it only looked at people who had already tested positive for COVID-19, not at overall infection rates."

But y'know, run with it. Tell all your friends

phdcomics.comView Full Size
 
Overused Expression
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wanted to clear this up. First, please remember that vaccines are preventives and NOT cures. One can still contract the virus once vaccinated and as long as it prevents them from facing severe disease and worse, it is still doing what it is supposed to.

Secondly, what is important to know about this study is that most infections were from B.1.1.7, with only 8 cases being B.1.351.

After two doses, extremely high effectiveness against B.1.1.7 took effect. While they observed reduced effectiveness against B.1.351, they also saw it did not spread in Israel. In other words, B.1.1.7 is keeping B.1.351 "in check" which is what a lot of scientists predicted months ago when these variants came onto the scene. This is a good thing. Why? We know the vaccines are HIGHLY effective against B.1.1.7 and we have variant specific boosters against B.1.351 currently being tested.

Thirdly, another important fact that's not being pointed out is that researchers concluded that the reduced effectiveness against B.1.351 occurs only within a short window of time. Hence, there were NO cases of B.1.351 14+ days post second dose. That's vital. B.1.351 does not spread as efficiently and if anything we should take this as even more evidence that we need to continue increasing vaccination efforts. The study can be found here:

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11​0​1/2021.04.06.21254882v1
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Moderna rules! Woooooo!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Overused Expression: Wanted to clear this up. First, please remember that vaccines are preventives and NOT cures. One can still contract the virus once vaccinated and as long as it prevents them from facing severe disease and worse, it is still doing what it is supposed to.

Secondly, what is important to know about this study is that most infections were from B.1.1.7, with only 8 cases being B.1.351.

After two doses, extremely high effectiveness against B.1.1.7 took effect. While they observed reduced effectiveness against B.1.351, they also saw it did not spread in Israel. In other words, B.1.1.7 is keeping B.1.351 "in check" which is what a lot of scientists predicted months ago when these variants came onto the scene. This is a good thing. Why? We know the vaccines are HIGHLY effective against B.1.1.7 and we have variant specific boosters against B.1.351 currently being tested.

Thirdly, another important fact that's not being pointed out is that researchers concluded that the reduced effectiveness against B.1.351 occurs only within a short window of time. Hence, there were NO cases of B.1.351 14+ days post second dose. That's vital. B.1.351 does not spread as efficiently and if anything we should take this as even more evidence that we need to continue increasing vaccination efforts. The study can be found here:

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2021.04.06.21254882v1


This is why I love fark.

/not being sarcastic at all
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
phimuskapsi:
BafflerMeal:
Overused Expression:
erik-k:

How am I supposed to panic with you around? Maybe I want to strip naked and run down the street screaming in panic. Ever think of that?
 
Overused Expression
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: phimuskapsi:
BafflerMeal:
Overused Expression:
erik-k:

How am I supposed to panic with you around? Maybe I want to strip naked and run down the street screaming in panic. Ever think of that?


You can still do that just as much as you like. Simply pour ketchup all over your face, and while running around, scream "My eyes, my eyes, my hamster has gone mad!" Help will eventually arrive.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Overused Expression: FarkingChas: phimuskapsi:
BafflerMeal:
Overused Expression:
erik-k:

How am I supposed to panic with you around? Maybe I want to strip naked and run down the street screaming in panic. Ever think of that?

You can still do that just as much as you like. Simply pour ketchup all over your face, and while running around, scream "My eyes, my eyes, my hamster has gone mad!" Help will eventually arrive.


My hamster named Boo?
Obscure?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"... to some extent" strangely left out of the headline.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I remember. I had the lasagne.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

erik-k: That said, yes there's probably going to be a booster. And then a bivalent one designed to provoke nABS against both the D614G version (remember, the current ones aren't even aimed at that, they're designed based on the *original* Wuhan reference sequence) and the E484K mutation.


My concern at this point is that the virus will be able to produce immune-escape variants faster than it's possible to distribute updated vaccines. It's taken an all-out global effort just to vaccinate around 300 million people, in two countries and one colony, in 15 months. The resources just don't exist to repeatedly vaccinate the world every ten months if the virus continues to produce improved versions of itself at this rate.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: No no no, this just means vaccines are worthless and everyone should just go back to work. We have to burn through this.

Rwa2play: Be my guest but...don't complain when you need a ventilator to be able to breathe "normally".

Therion: I think we just found Greg Abbott's fark account.

I should have added "/s"


I thought "/s" was a given.
 
