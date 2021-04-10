 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   NC wedding venue: "Thank you so much for your inquiry To answer your question, our owner has unfortunately chosen not to participate in same-sex weddings at this time. Highgrove Estate holds strong to its Christian beliefs"   (wral.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Christian beliefs : hate everything that isnt white and straight and rich.

Fark all these sand religions.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Now the tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to hear him. And the Pharisees and the scribes grumbled, saying, "This man receives sinners and eats with them."
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They're not asking you to participate
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Lawsuit in 4, 3, 2,..,
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Do they do second or third marriages for women that have been previously married and divorced, aka sluts? (Guys get a pass)
I mean if you're going to have strongly held Christian beliefs you should go the distance.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Now the tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to hear him. And the Pharisees and the scribes grumbled, saying, "This man receives sinners and eats with them."


Jesus would show up at their wedding and homebrew some amazing wine on the spot.  Or so I'm told.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

optikeye: Do they do second or third marriages for women that have been previously married and divorced, aka sluts? (Guys get a pass)
I mean if you're going to have strongly held Christian beliefs you should go the distance.


They require an examination of the bride before they'll allow her to be married there.  If she fails, they throw stones instead of rose petals.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

lordduzi: Lawsuit in 4, 3, 2,..,


Yep. Flat-out illegal.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

enry: weddingsinger: Now the tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to hear him. And the Pharisees and the scribes grumbled, saying, "This man receives sinners and eats with them."

Jesus would show up at their wedding and homebrew some amazing wine on the spot.  Or so I'm told.


That is the word on the street.

/something something judge not lest ye be judged or some such
//be curious, not judgemental
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

vygramul: lordduzi: Lawsuit in 4, 3, 2,..,

Yep. Flat-out illegal.


Nope. It's a myth that same sex couples have legal protection for that type of discrimination when religion is invoked. (ie cakes etc)
Heck, even doctors are allowed to discriminate based on sexuality and refused to treat 'those people' if they wish. Nothing illegal about it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics​/​arkansas-governor-signs-bill-allowing-​medical-workers-to-refuse-treatment-to​-lgbtq-people

A bed and breakfast is the least of our problems in America.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/RyanShead/status/​1​381019450535604224
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

enry: weddingsinger: Now the tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to hear him. And the Pharisees and the scribes grumbled, saying, "This man receives sinners and eats with them."

Jesus would show up at their wedding and homebrew some amazing wine on the spot.  Or so I'm told.


+1 smart and funny because Jesus totally would do that. He'd probably cater the entire reception if there's a loaf or two of bread sitting around. Fish sammiches and wine.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: Do they do second or third marriages for women that have been previously married and divorced, aka sluts? (Guys get a pass)
I mean if you're going to have strongly held Christian beliefs you should go the distance.


And remember that no mixing cloth of different kinds stuff when it comes to costuming the wedding party.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: vygramul: lordduzi: Lawsuit in 4, 3, 2,..,

Yep. Flat-out illegal.

Nope. It's a myth that same sex couples have legal protection for that type of discrimination when religion is invoked. (ie cakes etc)
Heck, even doctors are allowed to discriminate based on sexuality and refused to treat 'those people' if they wish. Nothing illegal about it.


No. It's not a myth. The cake ruling was about process, not about the substance of the issue. The supreme court is quite farking clear about religion and commercial activity: "When followers of a particular sect enter into commercial activity as a matter of choice, the limits they accept on their own conduct as a matter of conscience and faith are not to be superimposed on the statutory schemes which are binding on others in that activity." - United States v. Lee (1982) (Unanimous)
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure they weren't turned away for wearing patent leather loafers and no socks? I mean, that's the grounds I'd have used, personally speaking.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: +1 smart and funny because Jesus totally would do that. He'd probably cater the entire reception if there's a loaf or two of bread sitting around. Fish sammiches and wine.


There's a whole morality story wrapped up in that little joke.

Liberal Jesus: I'm gonna feed the poor, heal the sick, challenge bigotry, face down authoritarians, and ask for no personal reward

Republican Jesus: Hey, I could have a nice little catering business here as long as I keep my head down and comply with the wishes of the ruling class
 
IlGreven
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

propasaurus: They're not asking you to participate


Er, uhm, they kinda are.  That's the whole point of renting the venue.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And now it's time to make sure that the media are aware that this company is run by homophobic bigots.

How can that possibly work out for that company?  I guess there are plenty of people willing to do business with them simply because they are homophobic bigots.  But generally speaking it's best to not limit your customer base like that.  And by "like that", I mean, excluding chunks of your base by proudly boasting that you are homophobic bigots.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do they allow pork products? Shrimp and shellfish? Can the wedding party or guests wear clothing of
mixed fibers? Do they allow parties on the sabbath? Are unruly guests taken the front door and stoned to death?


IF the answer to any of those is yes.......BLASPHEMERS!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know when I see the mark of the deceitful, the dishonest, the adulterers, the immoral, and just outright assholes as identified by this symbol:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


... I know they're from a terrorist, racist organization & I don't have to serve them.  I know my religious rights.
 
gbv23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's plenty of liberal Christians. Like UCC or MCC. Even the big churches have gay clergy. Like that first Episcopal gay Bishop ( Gene Robinson) Of course he got death threats but still...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Brosephus: enry: weddingsinger: Now the tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to hear him. And the Pharisees and the scribes grumbled, saying, "This man receives sinners and eats with them."

Jesus would show up at their wedding and homebrew some amazing wine on the spot.  Or so I'm told.

+1 smart and funny because Jesus totally would do that. He'd probably cater the entire reception if there's a loaf or two of bread sitting around. Fish sammiches and wine.


Man, we should've kept that guy around.

World hunger? Solved! Of course, Filet-O-Fishes might get tedious after a while. Luckily, we'll be too drunk off our asses on Jesus wine to care or notice all the other design flaws his father's committed.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: optikeye: Do they do second or third marriages for women that have been previously married and divorced, aka sluts? (Guys get a pass)
I mean if you're going to have strongly held Christian beliefs you should go the distance.

And remember that no mixing cloth of different kinds stuff when it comes to costuming the wedding party.


98% of those identifying as Christian could be put to death by the laws of their own sh*tty book.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: optikeye: Do they do second or third marriages for women that have been previously married and divorced, aka sluts? (Guys get a pass)
I mean if you're going to have strongly held Christian beliefs you should go the distance.

And remember that no mixing cloth of different kinds stuff when it comes to costuming the wedding party.


He said Christian beliefs, not Jewish.

Although I doubt any of his beliefs are truly Christian.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is it so important to publicly dentify by what we want to rub our genitals on?
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the employee who had to write that letter. Looks like the owner was the only one who had a problem with it, and the employee tried the best they could to put a positive spin on something that was wholly bigoted.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Why is it so important to publicly dentify by what we want to rub our genitals on?


Jehova has a dick fetish, and not a healthy one. Hell, he wants us to amputate the ends of it.

He's a damn freak, yo.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My brother and his now-husband had a commitment ceremony officiated by a pastor almost 30 years ago. While "Christians" pray in the streets and worship their golden calves, actual Christians can move on without them. Ignore the attention seekers.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Why is it so important to publicly dentify by what we want to rub our genitals on?


How many sets of hotel curtains and bowls of mashed potatoes does one person really need?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: My brother and his now-husband had a commitment ceremony officiated by a pastor almost 30 years ago. While "Christians" pray in the streets and worship their golden calves, actual Christians can move on without them. Ignore the attention seekers.


I am glad they are now at least recognized by the state and and can file jointly. Thank goodness, and Obergefell.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How you gonna be in a place called Fuquay-Varina and not serve gays? That name sounds pretty gay.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: mrinfoguy: Why is it so important to publicly dentify by what we want to rub our genitals on?

How many sets of hotel curtains and bowls of mashed potatoes does one person really need?


42.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vygramul: lordduzi: Lawsuit in 4, 3, 2,..,

Yep. Flat-out illegal.


Yep, all they had to do is say they were booked.  At this point in time any business owner knows better than to give any answer based on sex, religion, race, political view. Must have wanted the attention.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: vygramul: lordduzi: Lawsuit in 4, 3, 2,..,

Yep. Flat-out illegal.

Yep, all they had to do is say they were booked.  At this point in time any business owner knows better than to give any answer based on sex, religion, race, political view. Must have wanted the attention.


Yup, either virtue-signaling, or immense stupidity.

They will be sued, and they deserve everything that happens.
 
payattention
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow. I guess I will be the first to mention this. The town has another name that was more popular with the younger crowd back in the day. We called it 'Farkuay Vagina'!

/one side of the family is from there. I lived there and graduated from F-V Sr. High... Go Bengals!
//That venue is very nice, but I am not surprised that they pulled this
///Orange Crush should crush this stupid behavior!
 
