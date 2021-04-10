 Skip to content
(STLToday)   Popeye's employee pops cap in customer   (stltoday.com) divider line
16
362 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bridgeton Popeyes employee shoots man in restaurant

That must be the stomach, the stomach is the "restaurant" of the body.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is what happens when you tell the boss you'll pay him back Tuesday.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He blew him down
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: He blew him down


She.

The article is completely lacking in reasons or motivations.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a love triangle.

Also, the employee brought his gun to work??
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: Sounds like a love triangle.

Also, the employee brought his gun to work??


It's a fast food restaurant in St. Louis. They need that gun in case something like this happens.

Or if they need to make something like this happen.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the service industry is starting to take after the police.

Be afraid.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hope the cops let the shooter go home after such a traumatic experience. He needs to rest and catch his breath before making a statement....
 
6655321
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't bring spinach to a gun fight.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Having worked in the food industry and having dealt with the endless stream of "Failed Humans" that come into places like that...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Having worked in the food industry and having dealt with the endless stream of "Failed Humans" that come into places like that...

[memegenerator.net image 308x263]


I very much agree with you and Mr. Rock, but this has a vibe of personal drama.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How Popeyes Be Training They Employees
Youtube pqWkwolb3as
NSFWL
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bowen: [YouTube video: How Popeyes Be Training They Employees]NSFWL


NSFWL? Not Safe For Whites Language?

That's a thing? Huh.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
😂
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the eye?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The victim is black, it must be a HATE CRIME!!! (except if the attacker is also black)
 
