(The Atlantic) Why aren't we charging antivaxers a premium for health insurance?
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Influenza vaccine, vaccine refusers, Jay Inslee, prospect of lower health-care costs, Republican men, Ronald Reagan  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why is any insurance company covering them?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why am I paying the goddamn hospital bills for those goddamn republicans who flaunted  their responsibilities to follow common sense instructions?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why are libertarians allowed to live in society?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because they will lie and say they are for it?
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They should be charged a premium; however, that could cause some ill will and possibly even lawsuits. OTOH, if an insurance company started giving those of us who choose to be vaccinated a discount that be good PR, achieve the same goal, and probably bring in new clients.

namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why don't we have universal healthcare like all the grownup countries do?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are the same idiots against Obamacare
 
Farking Larry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dem legislatures and governors should pass laws requiring a vaccine passport to vote. How you like my cancel culture now, MFer?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Why don't we have universal healthcare like all the grownup countries do?


AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do I pay for TF when most don't?


vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why is any insurance company covering them?


Right there
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: Why am I paying the goddamn hospital bills for those goddamn republicans who flaunted  their responsibilities to follow common sense instructions?


JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Typhoid Mary refused to abide by public health orders, they just tossed her into the nut house.
Sounds like a plan.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: They should be charged a premium; however, that could cause some ill will and possibly even lawsuits. OTOH, if an insurance company started giving those of us who choose to be vaccinated a discount that be good PR, achieve the same goal, and probably bring in new clients.

Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium. I say charge anti-vaxxers a similar premium and that goes for covering their kids as well.

Jiggatron69
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Why are libertarians allowed to live in society?


Maybe we can create a reservation for them somewhere and let them build their fantasy land....oh wait, lookee here!  Somalia is already a thing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would imagine thus would open the up the insurance companies to countless frivolous discrimination lawsuits.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 Most are covered by their employer or the government. This sort of charge generally happens when people buy their own insurance directly.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.


Cite?
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We all make bad decisions.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Most are covered by their employer or the government. This sort of charge generally happens when people buy their own insurance directly.


Nah you just treat it like smoking. Even with an employer group plan, smokers pay a hefty premium.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Why don't we have universal healthcare like all the grownup countries do?


we do need it stat, but it still won't help in this case where we've a country that believes the individual's delicate anti-scientific nonsensibilities are more important than the rest of society's collective health...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Jackal_N: They should be charged a premium; however, that could cause some ill will and possibly even lawsuits. OTOH, if an insurance company started giving those of us who choose to be vaccinated a discount that be good PR, achieve the same goal, and probably bring in new clients.

/I should run insurance companies.
//That business is way too sleazy.
///Got nuttin... except Fark Anti-VAXers.

Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium. I say charge anti-vaxxers a similar premium and that goes for covering their kids as well.

/watch them howl with glee


None of my health insurance providers asked me whether I smoked in the initial application.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because the vast majority of those needing hospitalisation are on Medicare.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.

Cite?


SomeAmerican
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We've been paying extra all year for these bozos.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: inglixthemad: Jackal_N: They should be charged a premium; however, that could cause some ill will and possibly even lawsuits. OTOH, if an insurance company started giving those of us who choose to be vaccinated a discount that be good PR, achieve the same goal, and probably bring in new clients.

/I should run insurance companies.
//That business is way too sleazy.
///Got nuttin... except Fark Anti-VAXers.

Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium. I say charge anti-vaxxers a similar premium and that goes for covering their kids as well.

/watch them howl with glee

None of my health insurance providers asked me whether I smoked in the initial application.


Yeah, I remember getting that question years ago, but after the ACA I've only seen it on life insurance forms.

inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.

Cite?


Have you looked at health insurance from major corporation in the last decade? Every single one has a rider that if you (or someone else) covered smoke, you pay a premium per person.

Source: My wife helps write reports for QNXT and other healthcare databases. Doesn't matter which insurance plan she's contracted for, the last decade (at least) smokers pay a big premium. The carrot is the lowering of rates after 6mos smoke free and insurance plan supported help.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: gameshowhost: Why are libertarians allowed to live in society?

Maybe we can create a reservation for them somewhere and let them build their fantasy land....oh wait, lookee here!  Somalia is already a thing.


They already have their lovely seasteading utopia to flock to. Hold on... that hasn't magically appeared in the ocean, thanks to their very successful 'charity will solve everything that markets can't handle' ideology? Well, jiminy crickets... now what are they supposed to do?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Why don't we have universal healthcare like all the grownup countries do?


There would be less profit
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JAYoung: When Typhoid Mary refused to abide by public health orders, they just tossed her into the nut house.
Sounds like a plan.


Typhoid Mary had the audacity of being Irish back when we hated the Irish.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because Jesus
 
wesmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Why don't we have universal healthcare like all the grownup countries do?


I was waiting for this. Nothing else needs to be said
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: inglixthemad: Jackal_N: They should be charged a premium; however, that could cause some ill will and possibly even lawsuits. OTOH, if an insurance company started giving those of us who choose to be vaccinated a discount that be good PR, achieve the same goal, and probably bring in new clients.

/I should run insurance companies.
//That business is way too sleazy.
///Got nuttin... except Fark Anti-VAXers.

Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium. I say charge anti-vaxxers a similar premium and that goes for covering their kids as well.

/watch them howl with glee

None of my health insurance providers asked me whether I smoked in the initial application.


I want to know who your employer gets your insurance through: BCBS, UHC, VHP, AHG, and dozens of others have that question. Doesn't matter if it's mom and pop or F50.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.

Cite?

Have you looked at health insurance from major corporation in the last decade? Every single one has a rider that if you (or someone else) covered smoke, you pay a premium per person.

Source: My wife helps write reports for QNXT and other healthcare databases. Doesn't matter which insurance plan she's contracted for, the last decade (at least) smokers pay a big premium. The carrot is the lowering of rates after 6mos smoke free and insurance plan supported help.


So it should be simple for you to link a citation so we can leave your alleged wife out of this, eh?
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.

Cite?


at my job we have two rates. one for tobacco users and one for non tobacco users.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Jackal_N: They should be charged a premium; however, that could cause some ill will and possibly even lawsuits. OTOH, if an insurance company started giving those of us who choose to be vaccinated a discount that be good PR, achieve the same goal, and probably bring in new clients.

/I should run insurance companies.
//That business is way too sleazy.
///Got nuttin... except Fark Anti-VAXers.

Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium. I say charge anti-vaxxers a similar premium and that goes for covering their kids as well.

/watch them howl with glee


Yeah, there are extra premiums for all sorts of categories of unhealthy behavior. I don't see a problem with adjusting premiums.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Why don't we have universal healthcare like all the grownup countries do?


The only relevant answer. Everything else is "why isn't our punitive, profit driven medical system punishing and profiting off of THESE people more?!"
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the same disphits don't wear masks either. there's a bunch of the neo nazi types that are holding an anti mask rally in huntington beach tomorrow,i'm sure the republicans are happy to pay their way there.  Trumpers,you people are trash.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

log_jammin: BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.

Cite?

at my job we have two rates. one for tobacco users and one for non tobacco users.


we even have mandatory tests for the non tobacco user to make sure they're not lying about it.
 
wesmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.

Cite?

Have you looked at health insurance from major corporation in the last decade? Every single one has a rider that if you (or someone else) covered smoke, you pay a premium per person.

Source: My wife helps write reports for QNXT and other healthcare databases. Doesn't matter which insurance plan she's contracted for, the last decade (at least) smokers pay a big premium. The carrot is the lowering of rates after 6mos smoke free and insurance plan supported help.


When I was looking at the ACA plans that was one of the first things they asked me, do you smoke? And when I said yes my plan skyrocketed in cost
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

log_jammin: log_jammin: BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.

Cite?

at my job we have two rates. one for tobacco users and one for non tobacco users.

we even have mandatory tests for the non tobacco user to make sure they're not lying about it.


As it should be.

Free riders are miserable sponges.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.

Cite?

Have you looked at health insurance from major corporation in the last decade? Every single one has a rider that if you (or someone else) covered smoke, you pay a premium per person.

Source: My wife helps write reports for QNXT and other healthcare databases. Doesn't matter which insurance plan she's contracted for, the last decade (at least) smokers pay a big premium. The carrot is the lowering of rates after 6mos smoke free and insurance plan supported help.

So it should be simple for you to link a citation so we can leave your alleged wife out of this, eh?


This has some general info. While some health companies may ignore it, evidently others do not:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.heal​t​hmarkets.com/content/smoking-and-healt​h-insurance%3famp
 
wildlifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why am I paying for people that smoke, drink, and read WSJ?
Why as a Male, am i covered for a pregnancy?
Why is my dental stuff a separete policy?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: BuckTurgidson: inglixthemad: Nah, we charge smokers a hefty premium.

Cite?

Have you looked at health insurance from major corporation in the last decade? Every single one has a rider that if you (or someone else) covered smoke, you pay a premium per person.

Source: My wife helps write reports for QNXT and other healthcare databases. Doesn't matter which insurance plan she's contracted for, the last decade (at least) smokers pay a big premium. The carrot is the lowering of rates after 6mos smoke free and insurance plan supported help.

So it should be simple for you to link a citation so we can leave your alleged wife out of this, eh?


Oh, also for full disclosure, I'm a former smoker. Over 15 months smoke free. (Luckily quit right he the Covid cooties hit.)
I didn't have the negative health insurance premium, however a friend who runs a business complained about giving health insurance to his smoking employees (their premiums were higher than the non-smoking employees).
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Why don't we have universal healthcare like all the grownup countries do?


There are about 3 million people in the US that are doing medical paperwork jobs that simply aren't done in other countries.  So far both political parties seem to be more interested in keeping them in a job than saving everyone else a bunch of money long term.  That combined with private health coverage that many Americans want and the problem is apparently too big to fix for any of the current groups of so called leaders.   I think the best solution would be more like the Aussie system which gets everyone basic coverage but also allows private hospitals and private insurance.  The private ones have fancier maternity wards and more options for things like hip replacements and are more likely to do research grade procedures.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: As it should be.


nah fark that. for illegal drugs we only have to pee in a cup, but the tobacco tests they wanted blood draws. I flat out refused, mostly because I huge pussy when it comes to blood draws, but also because it's bullshiat that I should have to prove that I don't smoke.

they changed it to a swab inside our mouths so I stopped whining about it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mint Royale - Show Me
Youtube UKQmZBB-Sns
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Same reason we don't have mandatory liability insurance for Gun Enthusiasts™: That particular industry makes some long green for the folks that take the payoffs.

'Murka.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When the SCOTUS takes up the possibility of ruling with anti-vaxers against insurance companies, that might be the tipping point of no farking way are we going to respect their delusions, insanity and bigotry over the public good. The profits of a powerful lobbying group being the public good after all.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Why don't we have universal healthcare like all the grownup countries do?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.