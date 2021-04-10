 Skip to content
(WQAD Quad Cities)   Thank God for the vaccine. Now we can all get back to cornholing   (wqad.com) divider line
    Muscatine, Iowa  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What sick bastard would even think of making a competition like that, anyway?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't consider myself a prude at all, but as a name for a family game, Cornhole is just the worst. Even if it wasn't embarrassing, it's stupid in that it explains its own rules in the name like a caveman would.

"Corn. Hole."

Just call it Bagtoss, man.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, were we supposed to stop cornholing? Nobody tell my wife.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone's laughing and riding and cornholing except Buster!
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are many variations of cornholing.  One I've played is call washoe.  You throw large metal washers rather then bean bags.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get your tickets, now!  They're going fast!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sgygus: There are many variations of cornholing.  One I've played is call washoe.  You throw large metal washers rather then bean bags.


Same here, but she only lets me, when her "metal washers" are up to it.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sgygus: There are many variations of cornholing.  One I've played is call washoe.  You throw large metal washers rather then bean bags.


I was just about to say this. Probably haven't played it in 15 years, but it took way more skill than that beanbag shiat.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's riding, and laughing, and cornholing except Buster.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and in-laws cornholing up in Eastabuchie. We never stop.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much of cornhole is social anyway.

As opposed to doing it via text message?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Welcome to East Moline'

Oh god have I died? What did I do in life to end up here??
 
JuicePats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the President of a cornhole club, I'm getting a kick out of these replies...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violent Femmes - Blister in the Sun
Youtube JE-dqW4uBEE
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I don't consider myself a prude at all, but as a name for a family game, Cornhole is just the worst. Even if it wasn't embarrassing, it's stupid in that it explains its own rules in the name like a caveman would.

"Corn. Hole."

Just call it Bagtoss, man.


What are your feelings on basketball?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [pbs.twimg.com image 300x200]


I came here for that....

/Leaving sassyfied.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JuicePats: As the President of a cornhole club, I'm getting a kick out of these replies...

[Fark user image image 425x428]


I feel that your use of nautical imagery denigrates the reputation of sailors.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x425]


Cornholio hopes there is no shortage of TP at the event.

About 10 or 11 months ago cornhole was a prominently featured "sport" on the entire family of ESPN channels
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there no corn in that video?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pictured: A baked representation of a cornhole
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is by far the dumbest sport I've ever seen on cable. However. I enjoy watching Olympic Curling so what do I know?

/Waiting for a beer pong league
//But there must be drinking.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I don't consider myself a prude at all, but as a name for a family game, Cornhole is just the worst. Even if it wasn't embarrassing, it's stupid in that it explains its own rules in the name like a caveman would.

"Corn. Hole."

Just call it Bagtoss, man.


There aren't enough smarts I can give this. Exactly what I think when I see that horrible name.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [YouTube video: Violent Femmes - Blister in the Sun]


Hey my second favorite 80s track about whacking.

/number one is Turning Japanese
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I almost bought a desktop cornhole set today on a Dollar Tree run and now I have to get one.

/ Silly things all over that store.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.