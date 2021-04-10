 Skip to content
 
(France 24)   Brazil is building another big Jesus statue. Maybe this time he'll notice and stop the plagues   (france24.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Effing big Jesus.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is begging for a 'shop contest

s.france24.com
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bought this 12" on a whim in Cleveland... a year later they played our club and Mike World brought vodka!
My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult ~ Kooler Than Jesus
Youtube eXK9ZeOVaUk
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe he sent the plague
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One Jesus is enough. We don't need a brazilian.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they can use the bones of the covid victims as a foundation for the statue.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: One Jesus is enough. We don't need a brazilian.


Yes.  Yes we do.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whither_apophis: This is begging for a 'shop contest

[s.france24.com image 850x477]


I was thinking it was begging for something else...  More symbolic.
Fark user image
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the man said to notmake graven images of Him.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Pretty sure the man said to not make graven images of Him.


FTFM
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Moses stopped the plagues.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Wants A Hug
Youtube jD7tOoERUMg
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the French media covering this to give Brazilians an idea????🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

🍅🍅🍅🍅
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazilian Waxed Jesus looks stunning on a cross.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dueling Jesi
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: I thought Moses stopped the plagues.


No, that was Dr. Phibes.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two statues say they're Jesus. One of 'em must be wrong!
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what slum will this tower over?  What child will be told to pray to Jesus so that maybe tomorrow he won't go hungry?  Surely the righteousness of creating an idol is better than feeding a hungry child...

Can we start crucifying Christians yet?  I mean they keep saying they want to be more like Christ... let's help them out.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know what Brazil could probably use more than a big effing Jesus?  A big effing hospital for the poor.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Two statues say they're Jesus. One of 'em must be wrong!


Obviously you know nothing of the Three Christs of Ypsilanti.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some new DLC for Civilization?
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The statue will be named Christ the Protector, and the man who named it died of COVID last month. He was the mayor of the city where the statue is located.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Perfectly Normal Beast: Is this some new DLC for Civilization?


DownLoadable Christ?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have any idea how much you could help the world with half the money spent on a giant statue? I can't help but think He would be ashamed of this idolation of the man, over the idea, that he spent a lifetime desperately trying to convey to us.

Instead we spend our time and money building giant statues and giant crosses and giant churches instead of simply *Doing what He told us to do*.

All the world's christians, Jews, muslims, even atheists, all have a pretty good agreement of what constitutes what needs to be added to the world, but instead of doing that, we all stab each other and murder each other to death over who should we build giant statues of?

Christ didn't say one thing about who we should build giant statutes of. That wasn't the point of any of his teachings. And yet that is the hill literal millions of us literally want to die on.

I can't help but see this as analogous to children getting into a fistfight over who mommy loves more. I would much, much rather they didn't get into a fistfight to begin with; that certainly creates more work for me.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: Obviously you know nothing of the Three Christs of Ypsilanti.


Meanwhile, the first Jesus says "I'll cure it soon!
"Abolish Monday mornings and Friday afternoons!"
The other one's on a hunger strike; he's dying by degrees.
How come Jesus gets industrial disease!?

Dire Straits - Industrial Disease (1982)
Youtube g3X3rKtruSg
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Pretty sure the man said to notmake graven images of Him.


Jesus didn't speak to that directly because there was no need. The prohibition against idols was clearly established and wasn't the subject of controversy or rules-lawyering.

Buddha on the other hand came from a culture with a strong tradition of idols so he had to directly forbid his followers to make statues of him after he died. It didn't matter because they disregarded what he said and made statues anyway.
/Buddha also said that after he died he would not appear in visions to give any further teachings. So when the Mahayana sect started making up newly revealed sutras and attributing them to the Buddha centuries after his death their justification was that Buddha had secretly entrusted the sutras to nagas (snake people) while he was still alive with instructions to keep them hidden from humanity until the moment was right for a dopey sect to emerge.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [YouTube video: Jesus Wants A Hug]


420 yolo swag praise it
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
and will have an interior elevator and an observation deck near the top.

If the observation deck isn't a walkway inside the crown of thorns fencing, they're missing a huge opportunity

/ also a bar on the lower observation level that has windows looking out of the eyes
 
darch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

doomjesse: And what slum will this tower over?  What child will be told to pray to Jesus so that maybe tomorrow he won't go hungry?  Surely the righteousness of creating an idol is better than feeding a hungry child...

Can we start crucifying Christians yet?  I mean they keep saying they want to be more like Christ... let's help them out.


I'm right there with you. Fark this shiat. What an abomination.
 
yvmnoc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, this will give them a total 20% discount on further Social Policies? Great, maybe they can implement a COVID plan of action that actually works.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Still not as good as MC 900 Ft. Jesus

MC 900 Ft. Jesus "If I Only Had A Brain" (Official Video)
Youtube 9eqtwjgvNGc
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: The statue will be named Christ the Protector, and the man who named it died of COVID last month. He was the mayor of the city where the statue is located.


Where was his god when he was sick? Oh right, nowhere to be seen, as always.

Religious people are mentally ill.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Icons and thoughts and prayers, no real help for the poor. This is what fascists do.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a lot of metal to stick way high up in the sky. How many times has Christ the Redeemer been struck by lightning?

Fark user image


Oh my
 
frankb00th
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: That's a lot of metal to stick way high up in the sky. How many times has Christ the Redeemer been struck by lightning?

Fark user image

Oh my


I will Palpatine the lot of you...
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: This is begging for a 'shop contest

[s.france24.com image 850x477]


That's not Jesus, it's Willie Nelson
 
phishrace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We already have a touchdown Jesus. This one should be off sides Jesus.

Illegal contact Jesus would probably be more appropriate.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: That's a lot of metal to stick way high up in the sky. How many times has Christ the Redeemer been struck by lightning?

Fark user image

Oh my


Charging up his special attack
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna front. I'm down with the other Big Jesus and I'm down with this. It's like a Ferrari Superfast. I'm just happy there's even one. Now there will be two. Win/Win.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: This is begging for a 'shop contest

[s.france24.com image 850x477]


If you insist

Fark user image
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If He falls over and kills people, who do they sue?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the one hand, this is a waste of money that could be used to do something useful, like help the poor, instead of serving Brazil's conservative oligarchy.
On the other hand, at least it's not a statue to slavers like we have in America.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Still not as good as MC 900 Ft. Jesus

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9eqtwjgv​NGc]


I prefer the remix.

Beavis & Butthead - If i Only Had a Brain by Mc. 900 ( Sub Español)
Youtube -mJllb59jv8
 
