(YouTube)   Fark's favorite low clearance (now +8 inches) bridge wakes from its winter slumber, decides it's tome to NOM NOM NOM on some fresh RV parts   (youtube.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha, ha, ha, they lost their A/C units.

What a bunch of dumbasses.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Ha, ha, ha, they lost their A/C units.

What a bunch of dumbasses.


An RV like that uses units that connect into ducts within soffits between the interior ceiling and structural roof, and the interior control panel and intake probably hangs down below the interior ceiling.

Very likely they not only destroyed the HVAC units but ripped them bodily out of that roof, soffit, duct and ceiling, significantly damaging that RV inside and out.  That kind of damage is easily five figures to repair, possibly worse depending on how much interior has to be stripped out to do it "right" and if the interior wall finish (to call it wallpaper would be being too generous) is stil available or if it would all have to be replaced to make the unit match again.

And that's before considering the damage that the wiring did.  When I was working on my two year old, new-to-me 3500lb ultralight travel trailer I pulled out the microwave and found this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I suspect that during construction, the vent hood located below that horizontal drilled hole slipped and the wiring ripped out through the the lower vertical hole up to where it finally stopped, held back only by the microwave that installs into this space.  Very easily wiring in that travel trailer could have been pulled like this and sawn through the paneling and even possibly the structure.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's the second one I've seen where the overheight warning sign didn't go off. Did they give up on it?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My camper trailer helpfully lists it's height on a placard but doesn't include the stuff on top. I add two feet.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having owned both a travel trailer and an RV, low bridges terrified me and I always watched for the heights before going under one.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He could have saved the second unit if he had stopped and backed it out. But hey, in for a penny, in for a pound.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: That's the second one I've seen where the overheight warning sign didn't go off. Did they give up on it?


The bridge has become sentient. It has told the sign to STOP working. NOM NOM NOM!~
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honey, did that sales guy say the trailer was 11'6" or 12'6"?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fortunately, a Johnson Controls HVAC truck was right behind.

/I perused a Johnson Controls catalog
//Not what I was looking for
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: That's the second one I've seen where the overheight warning sign didn't go off. Did they give up on it?


Whatever sensor they used probably focused on the front of the rig (which 'did' fit under) & didn't 'see' the A/C units.

/I noticed that too
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That does not appear to be his camper, the way he drove away.

/what ac?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do they also get fined for hitting public property and leaving trash?

I say kick em when they're down if you're dumb enough to risk it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought you're not supposed to call out liars farkers in headlines?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone needs to paint the bridge and the abutments like a giant toothed maw...  NOMNOMNOM
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: So do they also get fined for hitting public property and leaving trash?

I say kick em when they're down if you're dumb enough to risk it.


It's not public property, the bridge very much belongs to the railroad. As far as littering, yup and having an unsecured load I'd imagine (very big deal if that's a commercial driver).
 
amb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have they improved the camera? I don't remember seeing two angles before, and the picture quality seems better.
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: That's the second one I've seen where the overheight warning sign didn't go off. Did they give up on it?


The sensor likely needs to be tripped for a second or two before it activates the alert, so it isn't triggered every time a bird (or leaf, trash, etc.) goes through it's field of view.

I don't understand why they don't put up hanging chains / PVC pipes / something loud but non-destructive near the sensor that trucks can run into and not be damaged, but leave no doubt they are over height.  They seem to work in parking garages...

/Not so CSB:  My Father took off an open roof vent on his camper when he drove under a gas station canopy.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The timing of the ac unit hitting the pavement was comedy genius
 
