 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Oslo man nine years behind on rent   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Norway, Technology, Man's body, Death, Arne Krokan, Human, Norwegian police, Norwegian Police Service  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2021 at 11:41 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is sad to say the least.
Well, at least the blue flies and the worst of the smell is gone.

The Japanese have a word for this. Kodokushi (孤独死) or lonely death.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: That is sad to say the least.
Well, at least the blue flies and the worst of the smell is gone.

The Japanese have a word for this. Kodokushi (孤独死) or lonely death.


Ehh...if you're dead for nine years & you had kids, something tells me you were an asshole that no one wanted anything to do with.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Based on the description, I suspect the actual problem is that he wan't late on anything. Probably had every basic amenity set to automatic payment. The caretaker was there to handle some minor routine issue, not evict a delinquent tenant.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's how I wanna go.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: blender61: That is sad to say the least.
Well, at least the blue flies and the worst of the smell is gone.

The Japanese have a word for this. Kodokushi (孤独死) or lonely death.

Ehh...if you're dead for nine years & you had kids, something tells me you were an asshole that no one wanted anything to do with.


Yeah because everybody with mental problems is just an asshole, right?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lets make sure to check in on our elderly peers now and again
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Social distancing champion
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Straight Outta Wells Branch: blender61: That is sad to say the least.
Well, at least the blue flies and the worst of the smell is gone.

The Japanese have a word for this. Kodokushi (孤独死) or lonely death.

Ehh...if you're dead for nine years & you had kids, something tells me you were an asshole that no one wanted anything to do with.

Yeah because everybody with mental problems is just an asshole, right?


Don't you think you'd check on your father if he was someone that was actually good to you?

If you let your father go, it's probably because he was an asshole.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WKUK Old Folks Home
Youtube 8Q0cp4b9pvg
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Monty Python FC 35. - Bújócska olimpiai döntő (The Olympic Hide-and-seek Final)
Youtube 2sqTmhB0BNQ
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Based on the description, I suspect the actual problem is that he wan't late on anything. Probably had every basic amenity set to automatic payment. The caretaker was there to handle some minor routine issue, not evict a delinquent tenant.


Right. There was a mention of his bills being paid electronically and automatically every month.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stories like this are one of the reasons I don't have my rent set to auto-pay. Though the main reason is that I like to look things over before paying a bill of that magnitude, but this is also a consideration.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.