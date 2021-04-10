 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   NSFW   (safety.com) divider line
24
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's even funnier when I remember that I'm paying for this.


//Thank-you, subby
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My L. It was OL.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Laughter OL.
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HOTY Candidate
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
telltaletv.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard. Out yourself & take a bow.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Best headline for a long time.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
but I work from home?!?!?
 
jjwars1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Can someone explain it like I'm five? Perhaps I'm three or four gins too deep..
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well played, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

homeless_need_help: It's even funnier when I remember that I'm paying for this.


//Thank-you, subby


I did a combo LOL/WTF. So... a win, overall.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This is a late parrot: HOTY Candidate


Disappointingly so...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

....not sure.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjwars1: I don't get it. Can someone explain it like I'm five? Perhaps I'm three or four gins too deep..


These are safes marketed for the home.  They are Not Safes For Work.
 
picodenico [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep, that was a guffaw the cat just heard.

Goddammit subby.
 
