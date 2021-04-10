 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   You're out! Finished! Expelled! I want you off this campus Monday morning! Well? Well? Out with it   (nbcnews.com) divider line
39
    More: Strange, Law enforcement agency, Fraternities and sororities, Blood alcohol content, Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Green State University, Alcohol, Ethanol  
•       •       •

1746 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2021 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bet everyone knew the hazing was going on. But they only stop the frats after there is a body count.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More fallout from the Bowling Green Massacre.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And to think, after all those kids survived that massacre just a few years ago.  They've been through so much, it just breaks your heart.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought I already...:
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Expelled? Tossed off campus?
I bet they only get Double Secret Probation.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zero

Point

Zero
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah frats, where people who were high-school bullies gather to continue their barbarism.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Double secret probation didn't quite work out for them.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I gave my love a cherry!...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, how'd you get the exclamation points in the headline?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's only one thing to do -

latimesblogs.latimes.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I thought I already...:
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 666x350]


maybe you can help me straighten out my longfellow.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Ah frats, where people who were high-school bullies gather to continue their barbarism.


Look, man. If you can think of a more efficient way for a freshman to fingerbang a drunken passed out former cheerleader, then I'm all ears.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"This is permanent loss of recognition - the fraternity will never again be recognized at BGSU in the future until your alumni contribute enough to the university to help us change our minds."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The university's investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community"

Why, what'd they do? Hold classes during a pandemic?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wejash: Bet everyone knew the hazing was going on. But they only stop the frats after there is a body count.


Isn't that how America works? Exhaust all other options before finally doing the right thing?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Since TFA doesn't actually say what "expelling a fraternity" actually does... typically scholastic fraternal organizations are:

(1) Listed in campus housing guides, which is what students applying for dormitory housing when the dorms themselves are full.  Losing this means that the flow of new members will be substantially reduced, potentially cut off almost entirely depending on how (2) effects their ability to actively recruit outside of that.

(2) Recognized as equivalent to an on-campus organization for the purposes of advertising on on-campus space and sometimes even reserving the school's meeting spaces for events, and for recruiting on campus.  Losing this means that most of the typical things frats do to gain new members will constitute trespassing and potentially result in arrest (though more likely will get people physically removed from campus in a less permanent manner, or potentially expelled with multiple incident reports).

(3) Partially or fully subsidized by other entities that have a parallel relationship with the college of some kind.  For instance, the frat's landlord may be getting a tax break for renting to a recognized student organization because it allows them to list themselves as student housing for tax purposes.  Scholarship money may be applicable to their rent (sorry, "dues") because most scholarships can be spent on rent, with the university often being needed to verify that expense before the scholarship will pay out, etc.

Losing your recognition with the University, the national level fraternal organization, or both, basically kills a frat dead. Actually not just frats, but pretty much any independent student housing; some of the cooperative housing setups I used to help manage and organize had sort of the same potential threat hanging over their heads.  I mean... in theory.  In reality it turns out that housing built to embody the ideals of communism (co-ops) tends to have problems like issues with street parking or minor arguments with zoning commissions, where the ones built to embody the ideals of capitalism (fraternities) have issues with continually plotting the intentional murder of their own members, so we never really felt like we were gonna make the top of the shiat list for the local universities or businesses the residents were involved in, really.

// Supplying serious exposition for joke headlines since 1982.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the Deltas, they never killed a pledge. As far as we know.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stone Foltz

A promising career as a porn actor, tragically cut short.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "This is permanent loss of recognition - the fraternity will never again be recognized at BGSU in the future until your alumni contribute enough to the university to help us change our minds."


Came for the "Those Uppity Students will minstral for us or we'll pull our donation and funding!" level of observation, leaving satisfied.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: wejash: Bet everyone knew the hazing was going on. But they only stop the frats after there is a body count.

Isn't that how America works? Exhaust all other options before finally doing the right thing?


How Churchill of you :)
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I never tried to join a frat. I have too little of a sense of humor to go through the hazing crap.

And the fact that none of them would want me anyway has nothing to do with it. I coulda been the first person to get all the black balls. All of them :)
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I never tried to join a frat. I have too little of a sense of humor to go through the hazing crap.

And the fact that none of them would want me anyway has nothing to do with it. I coulda been the first person to get all the black balls. All of them :)


Always been happy that my university back in Ireland didn't have that kind of nonsense.

/I got all the blue balls in college
//is that vaguely similar?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I say this every time this story runs on here which is about monthly:


Frats should be outlawed, eliminated and done away with. There is no need for them. They kill kids regularly. It's what they do.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jmr61: I say this every time this story runs on here which is about monthly:


Frats should be outlawed, eliminated and done away with. There is no need for them. They kill kids regularly. It's what they do.


Frats have always felt like an American effort to replicate the English old boys network.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good. There absolutely no reason why public colleges should allow private fraternities anyways. They are just a massive drain on resources and encourage idiotic behavior in an academic environment.

Bunch of farking idiots. All of them.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: jmr61: I say this every time this story runs on here which is about monthly:


Frats should be outlawed, eliminated and done away with. There is no need for them. They kill kids regularly. It's what they do.

Frats have always felt like an American effort to replicate the English old boys network.


Replicate? Hell in the southeastern US we perfected the good old boys network.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Theeng: Gubbo: jmr61: I say this every time this story runs on here which is about monthly:


Frats should be outlawed, eliminated and done away with. There is no need for them. They kill kids regularly. It's what they do.

Frats have always felt like an American effort to replicate the English old boys network.

Replicate? Hell in the southeastern US we perfected the good old boys network.


Sorry, I meant in a way without klan hoods
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Losing your recognition with the University, the national level fraternal organization, or both, basically kills a frat dead. Actually not just frats, but pretty much any independent student housing; some of the cooperative housing setups I used to help manage and organize had sort of the same potential threat hanging over their heads. I mean... in theory. In reality it turns out that housing built to embody the ideals of communism (co-ops) tends to have problems like issues with street parking or minor arguments with zoning commissions, where the ones built to embody the ideals of capitalism (fraternities) have issues with continually plotting the intentional murder of their own members, so we never really felt like we were gonna make the top of the shiat list for the local universities or businesses the residents were involved in, really.


The co-op up the street from me had a fire in the grow-op at least once a semester. About 8? 9? years ago they had an OD, they kicked everybody out, renovated the shiat out of it, and turned it into an anti-drug/alcohol focused co-op.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
instead of cramming for that calc midterm, ur rotting away in the cemetery,
media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That sounds nothing like the hazings I've seen on the internet. They're always all so busy I can't see how they'd fit in any drinking time.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: wejash: Bet everyone knew the hazing was going on. But they only stop the frats after there is a body count.

Isn't that how America works? Exhaust all other options before finally doing the right thing?


Well, yeah.

Otherwise how can we continue to say "We've done nothing, let's keep trying that and see if it works!"
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lightweight

/ poor kid with nice hair
// the fraternity should be charged with murder, convicted and thrown in jail
/// poor kid
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fun Frat Banned Because Of One Stupid Dead Kid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He died before he had a chance to get all that top shelf pussy.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wendigogo: wejash: Bet everyone knew the hazing was going on. But they only stop the frats after there is a body count.

Isn't that how America works? Exhaust all other options before finally doing the right thing?

Well, yeah.

Otherwise how can we continue to say "We've done nothing, let's keep trying that and see if it works!"


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Monual
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It comes down to this:  most 20-year-olds are dumb and believe they are immortal.  Then something like this happens, everybody realizes that perhaps and that isn't the case, and changes are made.... and then they graduate and a new set of 20-year-olds emerges with no institutional memory of that last issue and the same mistake is made.  Because the new set of 20-year-olds still believe they are immortal and that the previous generation doesn't understand - even when that previous generation is only a few years older.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.