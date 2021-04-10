 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Giant pet tortoise on the run after escaping Kansas home. Figured the neighbor's lettuce would be ready by the time he got there   (msn.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FTA: "Desert sarcodes tortoises can reach 150 years old, Bahri said. If Madmartigan is returned safely, he intends to one day pass her down to his children."

That really would/will be cool to pass your pet down to your kids,
knowing it's still in the prime of its life and will be their buddy for years too.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The thing about turtles is...

Once their turtle brain decides to do something...they are going to do it or die trying. That's why you see so many turtles crossing roads.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The turtle moves.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But where is Leon? Why is he not helping?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I dwell in darkness without you and YOU RAN AWAY?"
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably should mount a Tile tag to its shell.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a giant tortoise. Can't you attach a beacon or a siren to it?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's trying to reach Tir Asleen.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I didn't know Willow was real life.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I had a small man-made pond in my backyard for turtles.  No matter how well I thought I had made it escape-proof eventually one of the little buggers would wander off.  Lost one for a couple of months until I found it in a fountain pond next door.

//not giant tortoises, just regular turtles.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
who the fark names their (female) tortoise Madmartigan? weirdos.

hope they get her back, i bet she's hungry.
 
Onyx Serpent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Now I have the Turtle Fence song from Auto-Tune the News stuck in my head, thanks.

/Could be worse.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Coulson and Simmons Get Busted By Agent Sousa - Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Youtube -KBhlVmwp0M

Srsly worth the click broh.
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How does a turtle run away? If you keep daily tabs on it, it is not going to get very far. Only way I can see it running away is if you just left it to its self for a few months, then went to check on it and it was gone.

Reminds me of one of my friends. He said that his stepfather ate his pet turtle and then claimed that it ran away while he was at school.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tortoises are surprisingly mobile.
 
