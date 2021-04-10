 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Rocks block Hwy 50 to Tahoe. Caltrans channels the Farm Film Report and blows 'em up real good   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2021 at 7:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Oregon Department of Transportation seen taking notes.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it isn't a whale.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just cover it with paper?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, as someone a few hours away...ain't nothing else gonna clear that. Once you're at the point of 'boulder' around Tahoe, you either blow it up or give up on moving it.

/mostly because the locals around here reserve 'boulder' for 'stone that cannot be moved by mere mortals'
//we have some big-ass geology round these parts...
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like he shoulda waited one more beat between fire'nahole and boom boom boodaboom boodaboom.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the yunguns here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abox: I feel like he shoulda waited one more beat between fire'nahole and boom boom boodaboom boodaboom.


That was probably his fourth repetition, the Army made us do one in each cardinal direction.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

CaltransDist3: Highway 50 is back open to one lane over Echo Summit. Rock scaling work continues and our crews will monitor 24/7 through weekend to make sure the route is safe for travel. @CHPSouthLake @CHPPlacerville https://t.co/PyPkdVgsGK


User icon checks out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: The Oregon Department of Transportation seen taking notes.


Paint a Whale on it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Yeah, as someone a few hours away...ain't nothing else gonna clear that. Once you're at the point of 'boulder' around Tahoe, you either blow it up or give up on moving it.

/mostly because the locals around here reserve 'boulder' for 'stone that cannot be moved by mere mortals'
//we have some big-ass geology round these parts...


I remember back in the 90's a boulder fell across the road to Yosemite. They managed to clear one lane so cars could get by but that thing was literally the size of a house. Probably 40 feet high and 50 or 60 feet long. I seem to remember that it took a couple months for them to remove it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wax_on: It'sMorphin'Time: Yeah, as someone a few hours away...ain't nothing else gonna clear that. Once you're at the point of 'boulder' around Tahoe, you either blow it up or give up on moving it.

/mostly because the locals around here reserve 'boulder' for 'stone that cannot be moved by mere mortals'
//we have some big-ass geology round these parts...

I remember back in the 90's a boulder fell across the road to Yosemite. They managed to clear one lane so cars could get by but that thing was literally the size of a house. Probably 40 feet high and 50 or 60 feet long. I seem to remember that it took a couple months for them to remove it.


There was a rock slide that did the same just before I went up there in 2015. The traffic lights for those single lanes are always long.

It's probably a routine thing, too. When you're at the bottom of a hill, blasting probably isn't the safest option.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, I know exactly where that is.

That's the place in the road where if you sneeze in one direction, it's a rock wall, and in the other it's a 1200-foot drop to the valley floor. Fun times in winter at night.
 
IDisME
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What I want to know is was it a large boulder the size of a small boulder?

https://twitter.com/sheriffalert/stat​u​s/1221881862244749315?lang=en
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh yeah, I know exactly where that is.

That's the place in the road where if you sneeze in one direction, it's a rock wall, and in the other it's a 1200-foot drop to the valley floor. Fun times in winter at night.


Myers grade. In the winter people drive up to the top, get out with their skis and ski down to the bottom where the driver picks them up. I've never done it but it's supposed to be fantastic.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.