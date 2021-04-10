 Skip to content
(imradio.fm WYEG)   With no live shows, why not take a stroll down heavy metal memory lane? It's E3 of Noise Factor and we're going back in time, baby   (imradio.fm) divider line
9
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was supposed to go see Rammstein last year; still bummed out about it.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Synaptic Plasticity
Youtube Kx0LKtwa-3s
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gooch: I was supposed to go see Rammstein last year; still bummed out about it.


I thought the topic was metal?

Rammstein isnt.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Monthly live concerts on steeltv disagree.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This probably doesn't count in context, but i have been playing this in the background while doing some other things:

BFG Division 2020 ~ Doom Eternal OST Extended [1.06 Hours Music Extended]
Youtube zrKX7jh9Qi8
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did you get the corporate "This show sucks..." (it doesn't) bounce to a mid afternoon on a Saturday slot, or did the Fark Admins greenlight this seven hours early?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You guys into Acid Mammoth? Just found 'em this year. Love the sound.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: Did you get the corporate "This show sucks..." (it doesn't) bounce to a mid afternoon on a Saturday slot, or did the Fark Admins greenlight this seven hours early?


The schedule shows 9 PM - I assume Eastern.

Valid point, though. By the time the show starts, this headline will be 'way down there.
 
