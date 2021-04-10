 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   We don't have a model of "herd imunity" that succeeded without culls, except maybe smallpox. So please stop aiming for some number of vaccinations in order to re-open. Only the number of infections will tell us when we are winning   (msn.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Smallpox, Immune system, Vaccine, Immunology, Angela Weiss, Getty Images People, herd immunity  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2021 at 9:53 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rammed dight.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The end goal is a vague idea of "immunity" for a disease we still don't fully understand, with vaccines that we have no idea how long they'll last, and how effective they'll be against other variants.  If we rush this, we'll screw the pooch even more.  It sucks, but at least we have an idea of there being an "end" of it.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So Texas shouldn't be packing baseball parks in the name of freedom?

/s
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The end goal is a vague idea of "immunity" for a disease we still don't fully understand, with vaccines that we have no idea how long they'll last, and how effective they'll be against other variants.  If we rush this, we'll screw the pooch even more.  It sucks, but at least we have an idea of there being an "end" of it.


If the current vax would only need an annual booster like it does for Vanilla Flu, I'm fine with that.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: SpaceyCat: The end goal is a vague idea of "immunity" for a disease we still don't fully understand, with vaccines that we have no idea how long they'll last, and how effective they'll be against other variants.  If we rush this, we'll screw the pooch even more.  It sucks, but at least we have an idea of there being an "end" of it.

If the current vax would only need an annual booster like it does for Vanilla Flu, I'm fine with that.


I'm not an epidemiologist but I'm going with yes, we will.
 
GORDON
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People have claimed to be so smart from the beginning of this, especially when they've been wrong with every prediction, time and again.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: SpaceyCat: The end goal is a vague idea of "immunity" for a disease we still don't fully understand, with vaccines that we have no idea how long they'll last, and how effective they'll be against other variants.  If we rush this, we'll screw the pooch even more.  It sucks, but at least we have an idea of there being an "end" of it.

If the current vax would only need an annual booster like it does for Vanilla Flu, I'm fine with that.


Having to pair booster with manufacturer, especially if the boosters have the same storage requirements, will be a bit more painful.

But agreed. If they could time release about a month before the Influenza vaccine is released, super.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
10 days until my second shot.  I've really enjoyed working from home though and I've saved a crapload of money staying out of restaurants. I think my first thing though will be afternoon beers on a restaurant patio.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: So Texas shouldn't be packing baseball parks in the name of freedom?

/s


Baseball, apple pie, and coronavirus.
 
dustman81
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Considering I live in a state with a mask mandate, and I saw two morons walking around a grocery store without masks, I'd say we're screwed.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Makes sense. A community full of doorknob lickers is going to need a higher proportion of vaccinated folks to stop community spread.

Basically, I should avoid places where people engage in more risky behavior and are less likely to be vaccinated. (Not that I had any plans to drive out into Trump country to eat inside a Cracker Barrel.)
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People are already acting like it's over.  It's going to be interesting watching infection rates over the next few months, because I know not all of the crowds are even close to being fully vaccinated.
 
Locklear [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
in 1918, when the first article describing herd immunity was published

Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: AAAAGGGGHHHH: SpaceyCat: The end goal is a vague idea of "immunity" for a disease we still don't fully understand, with vaccines that we have no idea how long they'll last, and how effective they'll be against other variants.  If we rush this, we'll screw the pooch even more.  It sucks, but at least we have an idea of there being an "end" of it.

If the current vax would only need an annual booster like it does for Vanilla Flu, I'm fine with that.

Having to pair booster with manufacturer, especially if the boosters have the same storage requirements, will be a bit more painful.


Why would that be necessary?
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the anti maskers and anti vaxers were the only ones who died from their ignorance we would solve both the political and the stupidity problems in short order.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok cool man I will tell my underlings at the health department
I am the person who makes these decisions
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GORDON: People have claimed to be so smart from the beginning of this, especially when they've been wrong with every prediction, time and again.


The most smart of all were our General Woundworts, mocking everyone for cowering in their homes when clearly we would be doing better just carrying on like nothing is happening.
They always use the word cowering.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"herd immunity" is achieved when a disease causing organism no longer has enough hosts in a given population to multiply in and spread itself.

think of a population of humans like a group of water glasses, all arranged in a rounded "blob" touching like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image


imagine the virus is dropped into one glass, multiplies itself, and when it hits a high enough population in that glass it overflows, and then can leap into every glass that one touches, multiply itself there, and continue until every glass is full of virus.

ok, now imagine that every glass touching that very first infected glass contains virus killer. the virus cannot multiply in them enough to overflow and jump into their neighbors. the virus is stopped.

that is herd immunity. not EVERY glass needs virus-killer, but enough of them need it that the odds will be that the "neighbors" touching any random glass can basically stop/severely limit the spread.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image


we don't yet know the true threshold for COVID herd immunity in humans, but it's looking like 50-80% of ALL people in a population need to be immune to letting the virus replicate. not just "don't suffer dangerous symptoms" but "don't replicate the virus and spread it to neighboring 'water glasses'".

https://health.clevelandclinic.org/ho​w​-much-of-the-population-will-need-to-b​e-vaccinated-until-the-pandemic-is-ove​r/

this seems to be too complex for most of our elected officials to grasp.......

AND to work kids will need to be vaccinated too.
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If beating the virus means antivaxers have to succumb to it in large numbers, there's really nothing I can do about it. I will be triggered, oh will I be triggered. I probably will live into my nineties talking about how their deaths triggered me.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dopirt: If beating the virus means antivaxers have to succumb to it in large numbers, there's really nothing I can do about it. I will be triggered, oh will I be triggered. I probably will live into my nineties talking about how their deaths triggered me.


Show them the medal I won, Kif, for sending wave after wave of antivaxxers and COVID deniers at the problem
 
HempHead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dopirt: If beating the virus means antivaxers have to succumb to it in large numbers, there's really nothing I can do about it. I will be triggered, oh will I be triggered. I probably will live into my nineties talking about how their deaths triggered me.


I think after the 2nd time they catch Covid-19 they will become pro-vax.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
my 38 YO sister in chicago got her pfizer 1st shot tuesday (i got moderna on monday). and thought she was having bad side effects. yesterday she tested positive for COVID and for strep throat. and she works from home, lives alone, and ALWAYS masks.

FARK COVID, mask up!
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Makes sense. A community full of doorknob lickers is going to need a higher proportion of vaccinated folks to stop community spread.

Basically, I should avoid places where people engage in more risky behavior and are less likely to be vaccinated. (Not that I had any plans to drive out into Trump country to eat inside a Cracker Barrel.)


"If you didn't know any better, you'd think a 'Cracker Barrel' is a place to store white people...and you'd be right."
 
Iczer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I dunno, I think many of us would be down for a cull of anti-vaxxers...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The very term "herd immunity" is very dehumanizing, imo. As if the elites see Humanity as nothing but cattle.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The very term "herd immunity" is very dehumanizing, imo. As if the elites see Humanity as nothing but cattle.


What is the horrors today? Oh, science has a dispassionate term. The horrors, the horrors! Get my pearls so I can clutch them and wail about "The Elites".
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

luna1580: my 38 YO sister in chicago got her pfizer 1st shot tuesday (i got moderna on monday). and thought she was having bad side effects. yesterday she tested positive for COVID and for strep throat. and she works from home, lives alone, and ALWAYS masks.

FARK COVID, mask up!


Doesn't compute
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: luna1580: my 38 YO sister in chicago got her pfizer 1st shot tuesday (i got moderna on monday). and thought she was having bad side effects. yesterday she tested positive for COVID and for strep throat. and she works from home, lives alone, and ALWAYS masks.

FARK COVID, mask up!

Doesn't compute


remember, the mask isn't protecting YOU, it's protecting others FROM YOU. maybe somebody coughed on her on the el. she works from home, but she still leaves the house on occasion.
 
janzee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So culling it is then...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GORDON: People have claimed to be so smart from the beginning of this, especially when they've been wrong with every prediction, time and again.


You're right, plague rats have been wrong again and again while scientists were right again and again.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.